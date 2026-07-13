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World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi expects “a special match” against England

On the eve of the 2026 World Cup semi-final, Lionel Messi discussed the challenge awaiting Argentina against England. The captain of the Albiceleste is expecting a high-level showdown against one of the best teams on the planet.

Romaric Déguénon
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Lionel Messi avec le maillot de l'Argentine
Lionel Messi avec le maillot de l'Argentine @AFP
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Lionel Messi is enthusiastically approaching the 2026 World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England. The captain of the Albiceleste believes that this matchup is special and promises a top-level spectacle. In a pre-match press conference, as reported by FIFA’s official website, the Inter Miami forward revealed that he has never faced the Three Lions in his international career.

It will be a special match because I have never played against England,” Messi stated. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also praised the quality of his future opponent. “They are a very great team, one of the best in the world. It is always a pleasure to compete against teams of this level,” he continued. For the Argentine captain, this matchup takes on even greater significance due to its stakes. “It will be a huge encounter, especially since it is a World Cup semi-final,” concluded the Argentine world champion. Argentina, the defending champion, will aim for another spot in the final against an English team seeking its first world title since 1966.

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19:43 Football : World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi expects “a special match” against England
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19:43 World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi expects “a special match” against England