Ballon d’Or 2026: Mbappé leads the favorites, with Messi, Bellingham, and Kane completing the quartet.

As the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup approach, the race for the Ballon d’Or is intensifying. The performances delivered since the start of the tournament have reshuffled the deck, and four players now stand out as the main contenders for the prestigious individual award.

France will challenge Spain on Tuesday for a place in the final, while England will face Argentina on Wednesday in the other semi-final. According to the latest estimates from Polymarket, shared on Tuesday by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the captain of the Blues, Kylian Mbappé, is currently the overwhelming favorite to win the Ballon d’Or 2026. With an exceptional World Cup featuring eight goals and two assists, the 27-year-old forward is credited with 42% chance of claiming the trophy.

Trailing him is the captain of Argentina, Lionel Messi, who has 30% chance. English midfielder Jude Bellingham completes the provisional podium with 17%. The captain of the Three Lions, Harry Kane, also in great form with six goals in the tournament, comes in fourth with 5% chance of lifting the Ballon d’Or.