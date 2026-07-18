World Cup 2026: England beat France 6-4 to claim third place

England beat France 6-4 in a thrilling 2026 World Cup third-place play-off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup third-place play-off between France and England ended in a spectacular 6-4 victory for England. The match took place on July 18, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, in hot and humid weather conditions that influenced the tempo of the game.

After their semi-final eliminations, both nations were looking to finish the tournament on a positive note. This wide-open attacking duel saw England establish a commanding lead in the first half, scoring four goals while Les Bleus remained scoreless until the break. The match then turned into a genuine goal battle, highlighting both teams’ ability to fight back and withstand pressure.

England took control early in the first half, with Declan Rice scoring in the 3rd minute, followed by goals from Ezri Konsa (18th) and Bukayo Saka, who scored twice just before half-time (37th and 45+1). This one-sided opening period left France in a difficult position.

France responded in the second half through Kylian Mbappé, who scored twice (48th, 66th), and Bradley Barcola (54th). Despite that revival, England managed to maintain its lead. Bukayo Saka increased the gap with a third goal (87th) before Jude Bellingham scored in stoppage time (90+8). Ousmane Dembélé pulled one back for France in the final minute (90+6), but it did not change the outcome.

This goal-filled match highlighted both teams’ attacking strength, with three England players scoring two or more goals, as well as France’s fighting spirit, which never wavered despite the sizeable deficit. Tactical adjustments were not enough for Les Bleus to halt England’s momentum, with the Three Lions proving more effective in dangerous areas throughout the match.

England’s attacking output caps a collective performance

England showed formidable attacking efficiency, notably through Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, key figures in midfield and on the wing, as well as Ezri Konsa, who was solid in defence while making major attacking contributions. Young forward Marcus Rashford, involved in the action from the opening stages, supplied the play down the left with the help of Djed Spence. Declan Rice set the tone from the very first moments and embraced his leadership role in midfield.

France stayed true to its style but was held back by a chaotic start

France tried to maintain its usual style, built on technical control and quick movement, but came up against a well-organised English defence. Kylian Mbappé emerged as the main threat with his two goals, supported by Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé, who found the net late on. Despite the efforts of Charlison Benschop and Jarrell Quansah, Les Bleus could not make up the sizeable early deficit imposed in the first half.

France Finished 4-6 Miami Stadium England England Fil du match 2' LIVE 2' A Rashford ball is aimed for Toney and headed away by Lacroix… 1' LIVE 1' France, in break from tourney tradition, do not hoof the ball out of play. Did they not get the memo? It’s at a slow pace, it’s hot and muggy out there. Djed Spence and Marcus Rashford link early down the left. Jarrell Quansah is playing on the right. Charl... 3' ⚽ 3' But Declan Rice (Angleterre) 18' ⚽ 18' But Ezri Konsa (Angleterre) 48' ⚽ 48' But Kylian Mbappé (France) 66' ⚽ 66' But Kylian Mbappé (France) 54' ⚽ 54' But Bradley Barcola (France) 37' ⚽ 37' But Bukayo Saka (Angleterre) 45+1' ⚽ 45+1' But Bukayo Saka (Angleterre) 90+6' ⚽ 90+6' But Ousmane Dembélé (France) 87' ⚽ 87' But Bukayo Saka (Angleterre) 90+8' ⚽ 90+8' But Jude Bellingham (Angleterre) Les chiffres du match Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Joueurs clés Aucune statistique joueur exploitable n est encore disponible pour ce match.