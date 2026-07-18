2026 World Cup: France and England Clash for Third Place in Miami

France and England meet at Miami Stadium on July 18, 2026, in the 2026 World Cup third-place match, with the bronze medal at stake.

France and England meet this Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Miami Stadium to contest the third-place match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. local time (GMT+1). The fixture will bring their campaigns to a close and give one of the two nations the chance to claim the bronze medal.

Les Bleus completed a flawless group stage with three wins before eliminating Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout stages. Their run ended in the semi-finals against Spain, who defeated them 2-0. England, for their part, came through their matches against Croatia, Panama, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mexico before losing to Argentina in the semi-finals.

This Franco-British duel pits two highly attacking teams against each other, with France led by Kylian Mbappé, who has scored eight goals in the tournament, and England by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have six goals each. These renowned forwards will be at the centre of attention in a match where technical superiority and pressing management could make the difference.

France manager Didier Deschamps, who has been in the role since 2014, is taking charge of Les Bleus at his fifth World Cup. On the English side, the identity of the coach in charge remains unavailable according to publicly available information. The stakes remain high for both sides, who want to finish their World Cup on a high and underline their status among the tournament’s best teams.

Focus on France

France have shown remarkable solidity throughout the competition. With a balanced tactical system, Deschamps has optimised an attacking line led by Mbappé, as well as the creativity and experience of key players who provide stability to the team. This squad depth has enabled Les Bleus to impose a style of play that is both fluid and effective, particularly against Sweden and Paraguay.

Mbappé has established himself as a major weapon, capable of unlocking opposing defences with his pace and technique. Alongside the centre-forward, several midfielders and full-backs are involved in building attacks, combining physical presence with passing quality. Under Deschamps, the team displays tactical discipline, although its limitations were exposed against Spain in the semi-finals.

Focus on England

England have stood out for their considerable attacking ability, spearheaded by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, both of whom are in contention for the Golden Boot. The English have alternated between spells of possession and rapid transitions, enabling them to overcome several tough opponents such as Mexico and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Without precise data on the system or the manager, England’s performances point to a squad that is well structured offensively and capable of adapting its game to overcome the challenges encountered in the tournament. Their defeat to Argentina ended their hopes of reaching the final, but this third-place match remains an opportunity to showcase their quality and fighting spirit.

France Upcoming 22:00 Miami Stadium England England

Chargement du pronostic