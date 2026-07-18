Benin: mysterious disappearance of the revenue manager of Klouékanmey

A wave of concern mixed with questions is shaking the municipal administration of Klouékanmey, in the Couffo department. The municipal revenue officer has been reported missing since Monday, July 6, 2026, according to information from Les 4 Vérités reported by Le Béninois Libéré.

A prolonged absence that curiously coincides with the imminent announcement of an audit of his financial management.

The officer, who had been in his position for nearly a year, suddenly broke off all contact with his superiors after claiming to have health problems. According to information reported by the newspaper Les 4 Vérités, he informed his superiors that he was suffering from abdominal pain and would need to be absent for appropriate care. Since this declaration, the official has become completely unreachable, with his phone lines either silent or out of service.

In the face of this prolonged silence, municipal authorities have conducted local investigations, particularly with his family and at his home, but all efforts to locate him have been in vain. Consistent testimonies also indicate that the officer might have rapidly left his residence for an unknown destination, without leaving an address.

The context surrounding this hasty departure raises serious suspicions within the commune. Indeed, the municipal treasurer had formally notified the officer that a routine audit of his management of public funds was set to take place. It was precisely following this announcement that the individual mentioned his health issues before disappearing from sight.

Although no causal link has yet been officially established by the municipality between this alleged flight and the announced audit, the timing of the events fuels all speculations due to the sensitivity of the position held. The local authorities of Klouékanmey have already initiated administrative and legal proceedings to clarify this case.