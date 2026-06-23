World Cup 2026: England and Ghana play out scoreless draw in Group L

England and Ghana drew 0-0 at Gillette Stadium in their 2026 World Cup Group L match, leaving both teams on six points after two games.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

England and Ghana canceled each other out in a 0-0 draw in their Group L match at the 2026 World Cup, played on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. The result keeps both sides at the top of their group with six points each after two matches, consolidating their positions in the race for qualification.

Before this encounter, England had opened their account with a 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana had beaten Panama 1-0. This clash was expected to be decisive in establishing positive momentum in the group stage.

The match was marked by England’s overwhelming dominance of possession (78%), as they piled on attacking attempts with 17 shots, including three on target. Despite that pressure, the Lions of Teranga held firm, thanks in particular to the vigilance of their goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who was credited with three decisive saves. Ghana managed only two shots but succeeded in keeping a clean sheet.

In a hard-fought match, both teams showed acceptable discipline, with one yellow card for Declan Rice (England, 41st) and another for Iñaki Williams (Ghana, 60th). Coaches Thomas Tuchel and Carlos Queiroz made several changes in the second half in an attempt to break the deadlock, notably bringing on Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham for England, as well as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Prince Kwabena Adu and Jordan Ayew for Ghana.

This draw does not change the established order in Group L, where England and Ghana now look ahead to their next matches with six points already on the board.

England deploy a solid 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel lined up his players in a 4-2-3-1, relying on a central defensive pairing of Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi, the latter producing a notable performance. The midfield included Declan Rice in a ball-winning role alongside Elliot Anderson, while Jude Bellingham drove the attacking unit. Harry Kane, leading the line, was supported by Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings. Despite massive possession and numerous opportunities, England were unable to make the breakthrough.

Ghana resist in a 4-1-4-1 with a well-organized block

Carlos Queiroz opted for a 4-1-4-1 setup, with Thomas Partey as the holding midfielder in front of the defense. The back line was anchored by Jonas Adjei Adjetey and Jerome Opoku in central defense, assisted by full-backs Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya. The midfield was driven by Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Caleb Yirenkyi, while Jordan Ayew played up front. Collective solidity and defensive work, coupled with a decisive performance from goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, enabled Ghana to contain England’s attack.

England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00 Group L
Fil du match
  1. 41'Carton jaune - Declan RiceAngleterre, 41e
  2. 60'Carton jaune - Iñaki WilliamsGhana, 60e
  3. 65'Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka)Angleterre, 65e
  4. 66'Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly)Angleterre, 66e
  5. 66'Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku)Ghana, 66e
  6. 67'Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu)Ghana, 67e
  7. 73'Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers)Angleterre, 73e
  8. 74'Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze)Angleterre, 74e
  9. 83'Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford)Angleterre, 83e
  10. 87'Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong)Ghana, 87e
  11. 95'Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba)Ghana, 95e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1
  • Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2
  • Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22%
  • Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2
  • Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23
  • Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1
  • Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163
  • Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76%
  • xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29
Joueurs clés
  • Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)
  • Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3
  • Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5
  • Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
First half 15' BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England21104224
Ghana21101014
Panama100101-10
Croatia100124-20
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