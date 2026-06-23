2026 World Cup: England in 4-2-3-1 With Kane, Ghana in 4-3-3 With Partey

England and Ghana meet at Gillette Stadium on June 23 in a decisive 2026 World Cup Group L match, with both teams unbeaten after opening wins.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

England and Ghana meet at Gillette Stadium this Tuesday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m. GMT+1 for a decisive 2026 World Cup group-stage clash. In this Group L duel, England, led by striker Harry Kane, will line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel, while Ghana will field a 4-3-3 with Thomas Partey at the heart of midfield under Carlos Queiroz. This meeting between two unbeaten teams in the competition looks set to be decisive for qualification.

Both national teams began their tournament with a win — England beat Croatia 4-2 while Ghana defeated Panama 1-0. That context raises the stakes for a match that could secure early qualification for one of the teams. The Boston stadium will host this key Group L fixture, which also features Croatia and Panama.

For England, the defence will have to cope without Tino Livramento, who is out with a calf injury and has been replaced by Trevoh Chalobah in the squad. The 4-2-3-1 tactical setup highlights a double pivot in midfield and a lone centre-forward, Harry Kane, a proven goalscorer and leader of the English attack. On the wings, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon will bring creativity alongside Noni Madueke.

Ghana will play in a 4-3-3 with an attacking line led by Iñaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo. Thomas Partey will hold a pivotal role in midfield, supported by Caleb Yirenkyi and Kwasi Sibo. Head coach Carlos Queiroz is banking on a balance between defensive solidity and attacking speed to counter England’s plans.

Reading England’s XI

England adopt a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defence features Reece James and Djed Spence on the flanks, while Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi form the central partnership. In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson will handle ball-winning and build-up play in front of the defence. The attacking trio of Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon will operate behind lone striker Harry Kane, the key figure in the setup. This organisation offers a balance between midfield control and attacking presence under Thomas Tuchel’s tactical direction.

Reading Ghana’s XI

Ghana deploy a classic 4-3-3 with Benjamin Asare in goal. The defence is made up of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah. The midfield combines Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo, with the latter bringing dynamism and attacking support. The attack is led by Iñaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo, selected for their pace and ability to drive at opponents. Under Carlos Queiroz, this formation aims to combine defensive solidity and quick transitions to trouble England.

The starting lineups

England
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
  1. 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper
  2. 24 Reece James Defender
  3. 2 Ezri Konsa Defender
  4. 6 Marc Guéhi Defender
  5. 25 Djed Spence Defender
  6. 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder
  7. 4 Declan Rice Midfielder
  8. 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder
  9. 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder
  10. 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder
  11. 9 Harry Kane Forward
Substitutes15
  • 23 James Trafford
  • 13 Dean Henderson
  • 3 Nico O'Reilly
  • 5 John Stones
  • 26 Jarell Quansah
  • 15 Dan Burn
  • 12 Trevoh Chalobah
  • 14 Jordan Henderson
  • 21 Eberechi Eze
  • 16 Kobbie Mainoo
  • 17 Morgan Rogers
  • 22 Ivan Toney
  • 7 Bukayo Saka
  • 19 Ollie Watkins
  • 11 Marcus Rashford
Ghana
Formation4-3-3Head coachCarlos Queiroz
Starters11
  1. 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper
  2. 26 Marvin Senaya Defender
  3. 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender
  4. 18 Jerome Opoku Defender
  5. 14 Gideon Mensah Defender
  6. 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder
  7. 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder
  8. 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder
  9. 19 Iñaki Williams Forward
  10. 9 Jordan Ayew Forward
  11. 11 Antoine Semenyo Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi
  • 12 Joseph Anang
  • 21 Kojo Peprah Oppong
  • 23 Derrick Luckassen
  • 2 Alidu Seidu
  • 6 Abdul Mumin
  • 17 Rahman Baba
  • 13 Christopher Baah
  • 15 Elisha Owusu
  • 7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
  • 10 Brandon Thomas-Asante
  • 20 Augustine Boakye
  • 25 Prince Kwabena Adu
  • 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana
  • 24 Ernest Nuamah
England
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00 Group L
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
Upcoming BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England11004223
Ghana11001013
Panama100101-10
Croatia100124-20
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FIL D'ACTU
20:35 Football : World Cup 2026: England face Ghana in crucial Gillette Stadium showdown
20:31 Football : 2026 World Cup: England in 4-2-3-1 With Kane, Ghana in 4-3-3 With Partey
20:35 World Cup 2026: England face Ghana in crucial Gillette Stadium showdown