2026 World Cup: England in 4-2-3-1 With Kane, Ghana in 4-3-3 With Partey

England and Ghana meet at Gillette Stadium on June 23 in a decisive 2026 World Cup Group L match, with both teams unbeaten after opening wins.

England and Ghana meet at Gillette Stadium this Tuesday, June 23 at 9:00 p.m. GMT+1 for a decisive 2026 World Cup group-stage clash. In this Group L duel, England, led by striker Harry Kane, will line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel, while Ghana will field a 4-3-3 with Thomas Partey at the heart of midfield under Carlos Queiroz. This meeting between two unbeaten teams in the competition looks set to be decisive for qualification.

Both national teams began their tournament with a win — England beat Croatia 4-2 while Ghana defeated Panama 1-0. That context raises the stakes for a match that could secure early qualification for one of the teams. The Boston stadium will host this key Group L fixture, which also features Croatia and Panama.

For England, the defence will have to cope without Tino Livramento, who is out with a calf injury and has been replaced by Trevoh Chalobah in the squad. The 4-2-3-1 tactical setup highlights a double pivot in midfield and a lone centre-forward, Harry Kane, a proven goalscorer and leader of the English attack. On the wings, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon will bring creativity alongside Noni Madueke.

Ghana will play in a 4-3-3 with an attacking line led by Iñaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo. Thomas Partey will hold a pivotal role in midfield, supported by Caleb Yirenkyi and Kwasi Sibo. Head coach Carlos Queiroz is banking on a balance between defensive solidity and attacking speed to counter England’s plans.

Reading England’s XI

England adopt a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defence features Reece James and Djed Spence on the flanks, while Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi form the central partnership. In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson will handle ball-winning and build-up play in front of the defence. The attacking trio of Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon will operate behind lone striker Harry Kane, the key figure in the setup. This organisation offers a balance between midfield control and attacking presence under Thomas Tuchel’s tactical direction.

Reading Ghana’s XI

Ghana deploy a classic 4-3-3 with Benjamin Asare in goal. The defence is made up of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah. The midfield combines Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo, with the latter bringing dynamism and attacking support. The attack is led by Iñaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo, selected for their pace and ability to drive at opponents. Under Carlos Queiroz, this formation aims to combine defensive solidity and quick transitions to trouble England.

The starting lineups

England Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 25 Djed Spence Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

3 Nico O'Reilly

5 John Stones

26 Jarell Quansah

15 Dan Burn

12 Trevoh Chalobah

14 Jordan Henderson

21 Eberechi Eze

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

22 Ivan Toney

7 Bukayo Saka

19 Ollie Watkins

11 Marcus Rashford Ghana Formation 4-3-3 Head coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 19 Iñaki Williams Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward 11 Antoine Semenyo Forward Substitutes 15 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

13 Christopher Baah

15 Elisha Owusu

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

20 Augustine Boakye

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

22 Kamaldeen Sulemana

24 Ernest Nuamah

England Upcoming 21:00 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group L schedule View full schedule View match details for England - Croatia Match center England - Croatia England 4-2 4-2 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 5 John Stones Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

26 Jarell Quansah

6 Marc Guéhi

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

7 Bukayo Saka

22 Ivan Toney

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins Croatia System 3-4-2-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 22 Luka Vušković Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 2 Josip Stanišić Midfielder 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 15 Mario Pašalić Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 17 Petar Sučić Forward 16 Martin Baturina Forward 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

3 Marin Pongračić

25 Martin Erlić

8 Mateo Kovačić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2

: England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4

: England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47%

: England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1

: England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7

: England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290

: England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84%

: England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41 Key players Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship)

18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League)

12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League)

11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup) Group L England Finished 4-2 AT&T Stadium Croatia Croatia View match details for Ghana - Panama Match center Ghana - Panama Ghana 1-0 1-0 Panama Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Line-ups Ghana System 4-4-1-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 24 Ernest Nuamah Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 14 12 Joseph Anang

16 Benjamin Asare

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

8 Kwasi Sibo

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Panama System 3-4-3 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 23 Amir Murillo Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 2 César Blackman Midfielder 6 Cristian Martínez Forward 18 Cecilio Waterman Forward 7 José Luis Rodríguez Forward Substitutes 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

17 José Fajardo Match stats Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1

: Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3

: Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64%

: Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6

: Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0

: Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315

: Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88%

: Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13 Key players Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5

(Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Ghana Finished 1-0 BMO Field Panama Panama View match details for England - Ghana Match center England - Ghana England 21:00 Upcoming Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 25 Djed Spence Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

3 Nico O'Reilly

5 John Stones

26 Jarell Quansah

15 Dan Burn

12 Trevoh Chalobah

14 Jordan Henderson

21 Eberechi Eze

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

22 Ivan Toney

7 Bukayo Saka

19 Ollie Watkins

11 Marcus Rashford Ghana System 4-3-3 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 19 Iñaki Williams Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward 11 Antoine Semenyo Forward Substitutes 15 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

13 Christopher Baah

15 Elisha Owusu

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

20 Augustine Boakye

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

22 Kamaldeen Sulemana

24 Ernest Nuamah Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L England Upcoming 21:00 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana View match details for Panama - Croatia Match center Panama - Croatia Panama 00:00 Upcoming Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Upcoming 00:00 BMO Field Croatia Croatia View match details for Panama - England Match center Panama - England Panama 22:00 Upcoming England Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Upcoming 22:00 MetLife Stadium England England View match details for Croatia - Ghana Match center Croatia - Ghana Croatia 22:00 Upcoming Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Croatia Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field Ghana Ghana