World Cup 2026: the official line-ups of Portugal – Uzbekistan

The second day of Group K ends with a duel between Portugal and Uzbekistan. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Seleção faces a disciplined Uzbek side, in a match-up of styles that was anticipated at the end of this competition day. The line-ups for both teams have been announced.

The second day of the 2026 World Cup concludes this Tuesday with a fixture in Group K pitting Portugal against Uzbekistan, an expected clash between an ambitious European side and an Uzbek team determined to cause an upset. The Portuguese coach has opted for a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation, with Diogo Costa in goal. The defense consists of João Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, and Nuno Mendes. In midfield, João Neves and Vitinha are responsible for maintaining the balance between recovery and attack. Offensively, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack, supported by João Félix, Bruno Fernandes, and Pedro Neto, in a setup firmly focused on offense.

On the other side, Uzbekistan plays in a compact and disciplined 3-4-2-1 formation. Abduvohid Nematov occupies the goalkeeper position, protected by a three-man defense made up of Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, and Rustam Ashurmatov. In midfield, Aziz Gʻaniyev and Otabek Shukurov ensure density in the center, while the flanks are animated by Behruzjon Karimov and Sherzod Nasrullayev. In attack, the offensive responsibility lies with Eldor Shomurodov, supported by Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Odiljon Hamrobekov.

The starting elevens of both teams:

Portugal: Costa – Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes – Neves, Vitinha – Neto, Fernandes, Félix – Ronaldo (c).

Uzbekistan: Nematov – Karimov, Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev – Fayzullaev, Khamrobekov, Shukurov, Ganiev – Shomurodov (c).