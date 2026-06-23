World Cup 2026: Free bet Colombia – DR Congo, make your prediction

Six hours before the kickoff of Colombia – DR Congo, Benin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can make their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try for the exact score before the automatic closure at kickoff.

The match is scheduled for 06/24/2026 03:00 at Estadio Akron. The principle remains simple: no money deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Colombia Upcoming 03:00 Estadio Akron DR Congo

Your Prediction

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Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct outcome, with a goal difference bonus when applicable.