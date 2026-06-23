World Cup 2026: Free bet Colombia – DR Congo, make your prediction

Six hours before the kickoff of Colombia – DR Congo, Benin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can make their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try for the exact score before the automatic closure at kickoff.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Portugal VS RD Congo, le 17/06/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
Illustration editoriale generee par IA.
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SUMMARY

The match is scheduled for 06/24/2026 03:00 at Estadio Akron. The principle remains simple: no money deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Colombia
Upcoming Estadio Akron
DR Congo
24/06/2026 03:00 Group K

Your Prediction

Chargement du pronostic

Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct outcome, with a goal difference bonus when applicable.

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23:37 Football : World Cup 2026: Panama in a 3-4-3 against Croatia’s 4-2-3-1 with Modrić in midfield
23:25 Football : World Cup 2026: Free bet Colombia – DR Congo, make your prediction
23:37 World Cup 2026: Panama in a 3-4-3 against Croatia’s 4-2-3-1 with Modrić in midfield