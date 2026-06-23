World Cup 2026: Panama and Croatia Seek Crucial Win in Group L

Panama and Croatia meet at BMO Field in Toronto on June 24, 2026, seeking vital Group L points after opening defeats at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Panama and Croatia face each other on June 24, 2026 at 00:00 GMT+1 at BMO Field in Toronto for their second match in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. This clash will be decisive for both teams, who urgently need to return to winning ways after difficult starts to the group stage.

So far, Panama have suffered a 0-1 defeat against Ghana, while Croatia fell 2-4 to England. Those opening results leave both nations searching for vital points to stay in contention for qualification for the round of 16.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018 and third in 2022, rely on an experienced squad led by head coach Zlatko Dalić. At 40, captain Luka Modrić remains at the heart of the Croatian setup, supported in particular by Ivan Perišić and Andrej Kramarić.

Panama, meanwhile, are contesting their second World Cup under Thomas Christiansen, head coach since 2025. The team are counting on key players such as midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, defender Amir Murillo and captain Aníbal Godoy to spring a surprise.

The contrasting playing styles of the two teams will pit Croatia’s tactical discipline and technical control against Panama’s defensive solidity and quick transitions. This match is a crucial step in defining the qualification outlook in a group that also includes England and Ghana.

Focus on Panama

Panama come into this fixture aiming to claim their first points of this World Cup after a heavy opening defeat against Ghana. The team will line up in a classic 4-4-2 focused on disciplined defensive organisation and speed on the counterattack. Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla will be crucial in linking defensive and attacking phases, while veteran captain Aníbal Godoy will provide stability at the heart of Panama’s play.

In defence, Amir Murillo is expected to contain Croatia’s attacks, particularly through battles on the flanks. Danish coach Thomas Christiansen is relying on that rigidity to hold off an opponent Panama will look to surprise from set pieces or by exploiting spaces left by the opposition’s attacking intent.

Focus on Croatia

Croatia must quickly recover from their defeat to England in order to preserve their chances in a group where they remain favourites on paper. Under Zlatko Dalić, the Croatians rely on a flexible 4-3-3, with an organisation built around midfield control and Luka Modrić’s creativity.

Ivan Perišić brings experience and power on the flanks, while Andrej Kramarić is the main attacking reference point. Defensive solidity also depends on the senior players as Croatia look to limit Panama’s bursts forward. For Croatia, this match is an opportunity to secure a favourable position ahead of the final two matches of the group stage.

Panama
First half 15' BMO Field
Croatia
24/06/2026 00:00 Group L
Chargement du pronostic
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
First half 15' BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England21104224
Ghana21101014
Panama100101-10
Croatia100124-20
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23:37 World Cup 2026: Panama in a 3-4-3 against Croatia’s 4-2-3-1 with Modrić in midfield