World Cup 2026: Portugal Face Uzbekistan in Crucial NRG Stadium Clash

Portugal face Uzbekistan at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 23, 2026, in a crucial Group K match as both teams seek to strengthen their World Cup 2026 qualification hopes.

Portugal face Uzbekistan on June 23, 2026 at 18:00 GMT+1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, in Group K of the 2026 World Cup group stage. The match is set to be decisive, with Portugal, after a draw against DR Congo (1-1) in their opening game, targeting a win to keep their hopes of direct qualification intact. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, beaten 1-3 by Colombia, will be looking to respond and revive their campaign in their first appearance at the World Cup finals.

Group K also includes DR Congo and Colombia, with both teams having played their respective opening matches. Portugal and Uzbekistan therefore already have a clear idea of how the group is shaping up, with the Portuguese side needing to capitalize on their experience and the Uzbek team aiming to spring a surprise despite a difficult start.

The match will also be a duel between two experienced head coaches — Roberto Martínez with Portugal, who is banking on a dynamic attacking game, and Fabio Cannavaro with Uzbekistan, who favors a rigorous defensive organization. Beyond the teams, this encounter pits tradition against novelty in a World Cup where the slightest mistake can prove fatal.

The match promises to be a tactical battle, but above all a crucial race for victory to keep hopes alive of a place in the knockout stage. Portugal, led in particular by Cristiano Ronaldo at the age of 41, intend to make the most of their solid defense and creative midfield. Uzbekistan, for their part, are relying on the cohesion of their defensive block and on key players such as Eldor Shomurodov to cause problems for the Portuguese.

Focus on Portugal

Portugal come into this fixture with the confidence of having finished top of their qualifying group with 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat. Under the guidance of Roberto Martínez, the former Belgium head coach, the team plays in a system that favors a balance between a robust defense and a fluid attack.

Among the key starters are Cristiano Ronaldo, who, despite his advancing age, remains at the center of the attacking setup, alongside Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Gonçalo Ramos in attack or midfield. The defensive pairing is built around Rúben Dias and the energy of full-back Nuno Mendes. Youngsters João Neves and Vitinha bring freshness and creativity to midfield. This blend of experience and youth gives Portugal a complete profile capable of adapting to different scenarios.

Focus on Uzbekistan

In their first World Cup, Uzbekistan are led by Fabio Cannavaro, winner of the 2006 World Cup. The team are relying on a structured defense, with Manchester City player Abdukodir Khusanov bringing solidity and discipline to the heart of central defense.

In attack, Eldor Shomurodov, captain and key player, represents the main attacking threat to Portugal. Uzbekistan favor a very organized low block designed to withstand Portuguese pressure while relying on quick transitions. These tactical characteristics reflect a pragmatic team that wants to cause problems for Portugal despite their underdog status.

Portugal Upcoming 18:00 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan

Chargement du pronostic

Group K schedule View full schedule View match details for Portugal - DR Congo Match center Portugal - DR Congo Portugal 1-1 1-1 DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 4 Tomás Araújo Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 10 Bernardo Silva Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

2 Nélson Semedo

3 Rúben Dias

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

21 Rúben Neves

16 Francisco Trincão

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

11 João Félix

17 Rafael Leão

26 Francisco Conceição DR Congo System 5-3-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder 20 Yoane Wissa Forward 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward Substitutes 15 16 Timothy Fayulu

21 Matthieu Epolo

5 Dylan Batubinsika

12 Joris Kayembe

24 Gedeon Kalulu

7 Nathanaël Mbuku

10 Théo Bongonda

14 Noah Sadiki

15 Aaron Tshibola

18 Charles Pickel

9 Brian Cipenga

11 Gaël Kakuta

13 Meschak Elia

19 Fiston Mayele

23 Simon Banza Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22%

: Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10

: Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179

: Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82%

: Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69 Key players João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3

(Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2

(Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 1-1 NRG Stadium DR Congo View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia Match center Uzbekistan - Colombia Uzbekistan 1-3 1-3 Colombia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Line-ups Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 1 Utkir Yusupov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 6 Akmal Mozgovoy Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 11 Oston Urunov Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 4 Farrukh Sayfiev

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

12 Abduvokhid Nematov

16 Botirali Ergashev

3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

9 Odiljon Khamrobekov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

19 Azizjon Ganiev

23 Sherzod Esanov

20 Azizbek Amanov

21 Igor Sergeev Colombia System 4-3-3 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 17 Johan Mojica Defender 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 24 Álvaro Montero

1 David Ospina

22 Deiver Machado

4 Santiago Arias

18 Willer Ditta

13 Yerry Mina

5 Kevin Castaño

6 Richard Ríos

8 Jorge Carrascal

15 Juan Portilla

20 Juan Fernando Quintero

21 Jaminton Campaz

26 Andrés Gómez

9 Jhon Córdoba

19 Cucho Hernández Match stats Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3

: Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14

: Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63%

: Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4

: Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10

: Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1

: Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511

: Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86%

: Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43 Key players Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7

(Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9

(Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Uzbekistan Finished 1-3 Estadio Azteca Colombia Colombia View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan Match center Portugal - Uzbekistan Portugal 18:00 Upcoming Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Upcoming 18:00 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan View match details for Colombia - DR Congo Match center Colombia - DR Congo Colombia 03:00 Upcoming DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 03:00 Estadio Akron DR Congo View match details for Colombia - Portugal Match center Colombia - Portugal Colombia 00:30 Upcoming Portugal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 00:30 Hard Rock Stadium Portugal Portugal View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan Match center DR Congo - Uzbekistan DR Congo 00:30 Upcoming Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K DR Congo Upcoming 00:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan