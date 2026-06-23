Benin: the new leadership of FCBE received by Joseph Djogbénou

The president of the Progressive Union for Renewal (UP le Renouveau), Joseph Djogbénou, received on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Cotonou, a delegation from the FCBE led by its new national executive secretary, Yaya Garba. This meeting allowed the two parties to discuss several political and development issues.

The president of the Progressive Union for Renewal (UP le Renouveau), Joseph Fifamin Djogbénou, held an audience with a delegation from the party Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE) on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Cotonou.

Led by the new national executive secretary of the FCBE, Yaya Garba, the delegation went to congratulate Joseph Djogbénou following his election as president of the National Assembly. This meeting marks the first official exchange between the two leaders since Yaya Garba was appointed head of the FCBE. Beyond pleasantries, the discussions focused on several issues of common interest to both political formations.

According to public reports, the two delegations also discussed topics related to national news and the development challenges facing Benin. The exchanges took place in a climate of dialogue and friendliness.

This meeting between the new leadership of the FCBE and Joseph Djogbénou occurs in a particular context for the party. Two months after the surprise resignation of Paul Hounkpè, the underlying reasons for his departure continue to fuel debate. While the FCBE claims to be unaware of any negotiated agreement or positioning, speculation persists.

The audience led by Yaya Garba with the president of the National Assembly represents one of the first major political outings for the new leadership team since the resignation of Paul Hounkpè.