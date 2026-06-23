World Cup 2026: England and Ghana level at halftime (0-0)

England and Ghana are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup Group L match at Gillette Stadium, despite England dominating possession.
The Group L clash between England and Ghana at Gillette Stadium remains finely poised at halftime, with the score 0-0. Despite England enjoying the majority of possession (86%), neither team managed to find the net during the first half of this 2026 World Cup group-stage match.
England, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal, a defence made up of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Djed Spence, and a midfield organised around Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson. The attack is built around Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and centre-forward Harry Kane.
Carlos Queiroz’s Ghana are playing in a 4-1-4-1 with Benjamin Asare in goal and a defensive line formed by Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah. Thomas Partey, deployed as the holding midfielder, supports a four-man midfield featuring Iñaki Williams, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo and Antoine Semenyo, with Jordan Ayew up front.
The match was marked by a yellow card for Declan Rice in the 41st minute for a foul, which could affect England’s management of midfield after the break. England attempted three shots, only one of them on target, while Ghana did not register an attempt, relying instead on strong defensive discipline and a compact organisation.
The statistics underline England’s clear superiority in open play, with 203 passes completed compared with 33 for Ghana, but that territorial dominance has so far struggled to turn into clear chances or goals. Ghana, maintaining their shape and block, have looked solid against the opposition attacks.
England
Half-time
0-0
Gillette Stadium Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00
·
Group L
Fil du match
41' Carton jaune - D. Rice Angleterre, 41e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : England 0 / Ghana 0 Tirs : England 3 / Ghana 0 Possession : England 86% / Ghana 14% Corners : England 1 / Ghana 0 Fautes : England 2 / Ghana 7 Passes : England 203 / Ghana 33 Precision des passes : England 96% / Ghana 76% xG : England 0.12 / Ghana 0.00
View match details for England - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 Angleterre 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 Croatie · Passe : P. Sucic 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 Angleterre · Passe : D. Rice 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 Croatie · Passe : I. Perisic 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 Angleterre · Passe : E. Anderson 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) Croatie, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) Croatie, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) Croatie, 66e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) Angleterre, 72e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) Croatie, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) Croatie, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) Angleterre, 80e 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 Angleterre · Passe : B. Saka 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Angleterre, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
5
John Stones
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Dean Henderson
23
James Trafford
15
Dan Burn
25
Djed Spence
26
Jarell Quansah
6
Marc Guéhi
21
Eberechi Eze
14
Jordan Henderson
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
7
Bukayo Saka
22
Ivan Toney
11
Marcus Rashford
19
Ollie Watkins
Starters 11
1
Dominik Livaković
Goalkeeper
6
Josip Šutalo
Defender
22
Luka Vušković
Defender
4
Joško Gvardiol
Defender
2
Josip Stanišić
Midfielder
10
Luka Modrić
Midfielder
15
Mario Pašalić
Midfielder
14
Ivan Perišić
Midfielder
17
Petar Sučić
Forward
16
Martin Baturina
Forward
26
Petar Musa
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Dominik Kotarski
12
Ivor Pandur
5
Duje Ćaleta-Car
3
Marin Pongračić
25
Martin Erlić
8
Mateo Kovačić
18
Kristijan Jakić
21
Luka Sučić
24
Marco Pašalić
7
Nikola Moro
13
Nikola Vlašić
19
Toni Fruk
9
Andrej Kramarić
11
Ante Budimir
20
Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41
Key players
Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship) 18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League) 12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League) 11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup)
17/06
Group L
England
Finished
4-2
AT&T Stadium Croatia
View match details for Ghana - Panama
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi Ghana, 16e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) Ghana, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) Ghana, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) Ghana, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) Panama, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) Panama, 63e 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman Panama, 73e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) Panama, 74e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) Ghana, 78e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) Ghana, 87e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) Panama, 90e 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 Ghana · Passe : B. Thomas-Asante 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Panama, 90+10e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
24
Ernest Nuamah
Midfielder
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
15
Elisha Owusu
Midfielder
11
Antoine Semenyo
Midfielder
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Forward
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Joseph Anang
16
Benjamin Asare
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
8
Kwasi Sibo
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
13
Christopher Baah
19
Iñaki Williams
20
Augustine Boakye
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
Starters 11
22
Orlando Mosquera
Goalkeeper
13
Jiovany Ramos
Defender
3
José Córdoba
Defender
16
Andrés Andrade
Defender
23
Amir Murillo
Midfielder
14
Carlos Harvey
Midfielder
11
Yoel Bárcenas
Midfielder
2
César Blackman
Midfielder
6
Cristian Martínez
Forward
18
Cecilio Waterman
Forward
7
José Luis Rodríguez
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
César Samudio
1
Luis Mejía
4
Fidel Escobar
5
Edgardo Fariña
15
Éric Davis
25
Roderick Miller
26
Jorge Gutiérrez
8
Adalberto Carrasquilla
10
Ismael Díaz
19
Alberto Quintero
20
Aníbal Godoy
21
César Yanis
24
Azarias Londoño
9
Tomás Rodríguez
17
José Fajardo
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13
Key players
Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group L
Ghana
Finished
1-0
BMO Field Panama
View match details for England - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
41' Carton jaune - D. Rice Angleterre, 41e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
25
Djed Spence
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
James Trafford
13
Dean Henderson
3
Nico O'Reilly
5
John Stones
26
Jarell Quansah
15
Dan Burn
12
Trevoh Chalobah
14
Jordan Henderson
21
Eberechi Eze
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
22
Ivan Toney
7
Bukayo Saka
19
Ollie Watkins
11
Marcus Rashford
Starters 11
16
Benjamin Asare
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
5
Thomas Partey
Midfielder
19
Iñaki Williams
Midfielder
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
8
Kwasi Sibo
Midfielder
11
Antoine Semenyo
Midfielder
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
12
Joseph Anang
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
13
Christopher Baah
15
Elisha Owusu
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
20
Augustine Boakye
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
24
Ernest Nuamah
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 0 / Ghana 0 Tirs : England 3 / Ghana 0 Possession : England 86% / Ghana 14% Corners : England 1 / Ghana 0 Fautes : England 2 / Ghana 7 Passes : England 203 / Ghana 33 Precision des passes : England 96% / Ghana 76% xG : England 0.12 / Ghana 0.00
Key players
Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7 Marc Guéhi (England) : note 6.9 Elliot Anderson (England) : note 6.9 Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9 Jordan Pickford (England) : note 6.7 Reece James (England) : note 6.7 Djed Spence (England) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group L
England
Half-time
0-0
Gillette Stadium Ghana
View match details for Panama - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group L
Panama
Upcoming
00:00
BMO Field Croatia
View match details for Panama - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Panama
Upcoming
22:00
MetLife Stadium England
View match details for Croatia - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field Ghana
Group L
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts England 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Croatia 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0
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