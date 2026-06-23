World Cup 2026: England and Ghana level at halftime (0-0)

England and Ghana are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup Group L match at Gillette Stadium, despite England dominating possession.

Henry DONCHE
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The Group L clash between England and Ghana at Gillette Stadium remains finely poised at halftime, with the score 0-0. Despite England enjoying the majority of possession (86%), neither team managed to find the net during the first half of this 2026 World Cup group-stage match.

England, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal, a defence made up of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Djed Spence, and a midfield organised around Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson. The attack is built around Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and centre-forward Harry Kane.

Carlos Queiroz’s Ghana are playing in a 4-1-4-1 with Benjamin Asare in goal and a defensive line formed by Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah. Thomas Partey, deployed as the holding midfielder, supports a four-man midfield featuring Iñaki Williams, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo and Antoine Semenyo, with Jordan Ayew up front.

The match was marked by a yellow card for Declan Rice in the 41st minute for a foul, which could affect England’s management of midfield after the break. England attempted three shots, only one of them on target, while Ghana did not register an attempt, relying instead on strong defensive discipline and a compact organisation.

The statistics underline England’s clear superiority in open play, with 203 passes completed compared with 33 for Ghana, but that territorial dominance has so far struggled to turn into clear chances or goals. Ghana, maintaining their shape and block, have looked solid against the opposition attacks.

England
Half-time Gillette Stadium
Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00 Group L
Fil du match
  1. 41'Carton jaune - D. RiceAngleterre, 41e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : England 0 / Ghana 0
  • Tirs : England 3 / Ghana 0
  • Possession : England 86% / Ghana 14%
  • Corners : England 1 / Ghana 0
  • Fautes : England 2 / Ghana 7
  • Passes : England 203 / Ghana 33
  • Precision des passes : England 96% / Ghana 76%
  • xG : England 0.12 / Ghana 0.00
Group L schedule
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Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Half-time Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
Upcoming BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England11004223
Ghana11001013
Panama100101-10
Croatia100124-20
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21:54 Football : World Cup 2026: England and Ghana level at halftime (0-0)
20:35 Football : World Cup 2026: England and Ghana battle for top spot in Group L at Gillette Stadium
21:54 World Cup 2026: England and Ghana level at halftime (0-0)