World Cup 2026: England and Ghana level at halftime (0-0)

England and Ghana are level 0-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup Group L match at Gillette Stadium, despite England dominating possession.

The Group L clash between England and Ghana at Gillette Stadium remains finely poised at halftime, with the score 0-0. Despite England enjoying the majority of possession (86%), neither team managed to find the net during the first half of this 2026 World Cup group-stage match.

England, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal, a defence made up of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Djed Spence, and a midfield organised around Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson. The attack is built around Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon and centre-forward Harry Kane.

Carlos Queiroz’s Ghana are playing in a 4-1-4-1 with Benjamin Asare in goal and a defensive line formed by Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah. Thomas Partey, deployed as the holding midfielder, supports a four-man midfield featuring Iñaki Williams, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwasi Sibo and Antoine Semenyo, with Jordan Ayew up front.

The match was marked by a yellow card for Declan Rice in the 41st minute for a foul, which could affect England’s management of midfield after the break. England attempted three shots, only one of them on target, while Ghana did not register an attempt, relying instead on strong defensive discipline and a compact organisation.

The statistics underline England’s clear superiority in open play, with 203 passes completed compared with 33 for Ghana, but that territorial dominance has so far struggled to turn into clear chances or goals. Ghana, maintaining their shape and block, have looked solid against the opposition attacks.

England Half-time 0-0 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana Fil du match 41' Carton jaune - D. Rice Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : England 0 / Ghana 0

: England 0 / Ghana 0 Tirs : England 3 / Ghana 0

: England 3 / Ghana 0 Possession : England 86% / Ghana 14%

: England 86% / Ghana 14% Corners : England 1 / Ghana 0

: England 1 / Ghana 0 Fautes : England 2 / Ghana 7

: England 2 / Ghana 7 Passes : England 203 / Ghana 33

: England 203 / Ghana 33 Precision des passes : England 96% / Ghana 76%

: England 96% / Ghana 76% xG : England 0.12 / Ghana 0.00

Group L schedule View full schedule View match details for England - Croatia Match center England - Croatia England 4-2 4-2 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 5 John Stones Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

26 Jarell Quansah

6 Marc Guéhi

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

7 Bukayo Saka

22 Ivan Toney

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins Croatia System 3-4-2-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 22 Luka Vušković Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 2 Josip Stanišić Midfielder 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 15 Mario Pašalić Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 17 Petar Sučić Forward 16 Martin Baturina Forward 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

3 Marin Pongračić

25 Martin Erlić

8 Mateo Kovačić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2

: England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4

: England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47%

: England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1

: England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7

: England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290

: England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84%

: England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41 Key players Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship)

18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League)

12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League)

11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup) Group L England Finished 4-2 AT&T Stadium Croatia Croatia View match details for Ghana - Panama Match center Ghana - Panama Ghana 1-0 1-0 Panama Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Line-ups Ghana System 4-4-1-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 24 Ernest Nuamah Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 14 12 Joseph Anang

16 Benjamin Asare

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

8 Kwasi Sibo

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Panama System 3-4-3 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 23 Amir Murillo Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 2 César Blackman Midfielder 6 Cristian Martínez Forward 18 Cecilio Waterman Forward 7 José Luis Rodríguez Forward Substitutes 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

17 José Fajardo Match stats Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1

: Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3

: Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64%

: Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6

: Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0

: Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315

: Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88%

: Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13 Key players Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5

(Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Ghana Finished 1-0 BMO Field Panama Panama View match details for England - Ghana Match center England - Ghana England 0-0 Half-time · 0-0 Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' Carton jaune - D. Rice Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 25 Djed Spence Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

3 Nico O'Reilly

5 John Stones

26 Jarell Quansah

15 Dan Burn

12 Trevoh Chalobah

14 Jordan Henderson

21 Eberechi Eze

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

22 Ivan Toney

7 Bukayo Saka

19 Ollie Watkins

11 Marcus Rashford Ghana System 4-1-4-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 19 Iñaki Williams Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 15 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

13 Christopher Baah

15 Elisha Owusu

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

20 Augustine Boakye

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

22 Kamaldeen Sulemana

24 Ernest Nuamah Match stats Tirs cadres : England 0 / Ghana 0

: England 0 / Ghana 0 Tirs : England 3 / Ghana 0

: England 3 / Ghana 0 Possession : England 86% / Ghana 14%

: England 86% / Ghana 14% Corners : England 1 / Ghana 0

: England 1 / Ghana 0 Fautes : England 2 / Ghana 7

: England 2 / Ghana 7 Passes : England 203 / Ghana 33

: England 203 / Ghana 33 Precision des passes : England 96% / Ghana 76%

: England 96% / Ghana 76% xG : England 0.12 / Ghana 0.00 Key players Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7

(Ghana) : note 7 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7

(Ghana) : note 7 Marc Guéhi (England) : note 6.9

(England) : note 6.9 Elliot Anderson (England) : note 6.9

(England) : note 6.9 Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9

(England) : note 6.9 Jordan Pickford (England) : note 6.7

(England) : note 6.7 Reece James (England) : note 6.7

(England) : note 6.7 Djed Spence (England) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L England Half-time 0-0 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana View match details for Panama - Croatia Match center Panama - Croatia Panama 00:00 Upcoming Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Upcoming 00:00 BMO Field Croatia Croatia View match details for Panama - England Match center Panama - England Panama 22:00 Upcoming England Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Upcoming 22:00 MetLife Stadium England England View match details for Croatia - Ghana Match center Croatia - Ghana Croatia 22:00 Upcoming Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Croatia Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field Ghana Ghana