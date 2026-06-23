World Cup 2026: England and Ghana play out goalless draw in Group L

England and Ghana drew 0-0 at Gillette Stadium in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, leaving both teams on six points after two matches.

England and Ghana cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw in their Group L match at the 2026 World Cup, played on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. The result keeps both teams at the top of their group with six points each after two matches, strengthening their positions in the race to qualify.

Before this meeting, England had opened their account with a 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana had beaten Panama 1-0. This clash was expected to be decisive in establishing positive momentum in the group stage.

The match was defined by England’s overwhelming dominance of possession (78%), as they produced repeated attacking efforts with 17 shots, including three on target. Despite that pressure, the Teranga Lions held firm thanks in particular to the alertness of their goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who was credited with three decisive saves. Ghana managed just two shots but kept their clean sheet intact.

In a hard-fought contest, both teams showed acceptable discipline, with one yellow card for Declan Rice (England, 41st) and another for Iñaki Williams (Ghana, 60th). Coaches Thomas Tuchel and Carlos Queiroz made several changes in the second half in an attempt to break the deadlock, notably bringing on Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham for England, as well as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Prince Kwabena Adu and Jordan Ayew for Ghana.

This draw does not change the established order in Group L, where England and Ghana now look ahead to their next matches with six points already on the board.

England set up in a solid 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel lined his players up in a 4-2-3-1, relying on a central defensive pairing of Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi, the latter delivering a notable performance. The midfield included Declan Rice in a ball-winning role alongside Elliot Anderson, while Jude Bellingham drove the attacking unit. Harry Kane, leading the line, was supported by Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings. Despite massive possession and numerous opportunities, England were unable to make the breakthrough.

Ghana hold firm in a 4-1-4-1 with a well-organised block

Carlos Queiroz opted for a 4-1-4-1 setup, with Thomas Partey sitting in front of the defence. The back line was anchored by Jonas Adjei Adjetey and Jerome Opoku in the centre, helped by full-backs Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya. The midfield was driven by Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Caleb Yirenkyi, while Jordan Ayew operated up front. Collective solidity and defensive work, combined with a decisive performance from goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, allowed Ghana to contain the English attack.

England Finished 0-0 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana Fil du match 41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1

: England 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2

: England 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22%

: England 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2

: England 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23

: England 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1

: England 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163

: England 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76%

: England 93% / Ghana 76% xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29 Joueurs clés Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3

(England) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5

Group L schedule View full schedule View match details for England - Croatia Match center England - Croatia England 4-2 4-2 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 5 John Stones Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

26 Jarell Quansah

6 Marc Guéhi

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

7 Bukayo Saka

22 Ivan Toney

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins Croatia System 3-4-2-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 22 Luka Vušković Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 2 Josip Stanišić Midfielder 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 15 Mario Pašalić Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 17 Petar Sučić Forward 16 Martin Baturina Forward 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

3 Marin Pongračić

25 Martin Erlić

8 Mateo Kovačić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2

: England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4

: England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47%

: England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1

: England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7

: England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290

: England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84%

: England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41 Key players Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship)

18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League)

12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League)

11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup) Group L England Finished 4-2 AT&T Stadium Croatia Croatia View match details for Ghana - Panama Match center Ghana - Panama Ghana 1-0 1-0 Panama Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Line-ups Ghana System 4-4-1-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 24 Ernest Nuamah Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 14 12 Joseph Anang

16 Benjamin Asare

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

8 Kwasi Sibo

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Panama System 3-4-3 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 23 Amir Murillo Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 2 César Blackman Midfielder 6 Cristian Martínez Forward 18 Cecilio Waterman Forward 7 José Luis Rodríguez Forward Substitutes 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

17 José Fajardo Match stats Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1

: Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3

: Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64%

: Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6

: Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0

: Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315

: Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88%

: Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13 Key players Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5

(Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Ghana Finished 1-0 BMO Field Panama Panama View match details for England - Ghana Match center England - Ghana England 0-0 0-0 Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 25 Djed Spence Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 3 Nico O'Reilly

7 Bukayo Saka

23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

5 John Stones

26 Jarell Quansah

15 Dan Burn

12 Trevoh Chalobah

14 Jordan Henderson

21 Eberechi Eze

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

22 Ivan Toney

19 Ollie Watkins

11 Marcus Rashford Ghana System 4-1-4-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 19 Iñaki Williams Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 15 7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

13 Christopher Baah

15 Elisha Owusu

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

20 Augustine Boakye

22 Kamaldeen Sulemana

24 Ernest Nuamah Match stats Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1

: England 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2

: England 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22%

: England 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2

: England 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23

: England 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1

: England 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163

: England 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76%

: England 93% / Ghana 76% xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29 Key players Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3

(England) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Ezri Konsa (England) : note 7.3

(England) : note 7.3 Djed Spence (England) : note 7.3

(England) : note 7.3 Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7.3 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L England Finished 0-0 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana View match details for Panama - Croatia Match center Panama - Croatia Panama 0-0 First half 15' · 0-0 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 15' LIVE Match en cours, Panama 0-0 Croatie. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0 Line-ups Panama System 3-4-3 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 23 Amir Murillo Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 2 César Blackman Midfielder 6 Cristian Martínez Forward 17 José Fajardo Forward 7 José Luis Rodríguez Forward Substitutes 15 1 Luis Mejía

12 César Samudio

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

18 Cecilio Waterman Croatia System 4-2-3-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 2 Josip Stanišić Defender 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 3 Marin Pongračić Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 8 Mateo Kovačić Midfielder 24 Marco Pašalić Midfielder 16 Martin Baturina Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 12 Ivor Pandur

23 Dominik Kotarski

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

22 Luka Vušković

25 Martin Erlić

18 Kristijan Jakić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

15 Mario Pašalić

17 Petar Sučić

19 Toni Fruk

21 Luka Sučić

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatia 0

: Panama 0 / Croatia 0 Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatia 1

: Panama 1 / Croatia 1 Possession : Panama 42% / Croatia 58%

: Panama 42% / Croatia 58% Fautes : Panama 2 / Croatia 1

: Panama 2 / Croatia 1 Passes : Panama 39 / Croatia 54

: Panama 39 / Croatia 54 Precision des passes : Panama 85% / Croatia 91%

: Panama 85% / Croatia 91% xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatia 0.03 Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama First half 15' 0-0 BMO Field Croatia Croatia View match details for Panama - England Match center Panama - England Panama 22:00 Upcoming England Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Upcoming 22:00 MetLife Stadium England England View match details for Croatia - Ghana Match center Croatia - Ghana Croatia 22:00 Upcoming Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Croatia Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field Ghana Ghana