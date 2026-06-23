World Cup 2026: England and Ghana play out goalless draw in Group L

England and Ghana drew 0-0 at Gillette Stadium in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, leaving both teams on six points after two matches.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

England and Ghana cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw in their Group L match at the 2026 World Cup, played on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. The result keeps both teams at the top of their group with six points each after two matches, strengthening their positions in the race to qualify.

Before this meeting, England had opened their account with a 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana had beaten Panama 1-0. This clash was expected to be decisive in establishing positive momentum in the group stage.

The match was defined by England’s overwhelming dominance of possession (78%), as they produced repeated attacking efforts with 17 shots, including three on target. Despite that pressure, the Teranga Lions held firm thanks in particular to the alertness of their goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who was credited with three decisive saves. Ghana managed just two shots but kept their clean sheet intact.

In a hard-fought contest, both teams showed acceptable discipline, with one yellow card for Declan Rice (England, 41st) and another for Iñaki Williams (Ghana, 60th). Coaches Thomas Tuchel and Carlos Queiroz made several changes in the second half in an attempt to break the deadlock, notably bringing on Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham for England, as well as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Prince Kwabena Adu and Jordan Ayew for Ghana.

This draw does not change the established order in Group L, where England and Ghana now look ahead to their next matches with six points already on the board.

England set up in a solid 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel lined his players up in a 4-2-3-1, relying on a central defensive pairing of Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi, the latter delivering a notable performance. The midfield included Declan Rice in a ball-winning role alongside Elliot Anderson, while Jude Bellingham drove the attacking unit. Harry Kane, leading the line, was supported by Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings. Despite massive possession and numerous opportunities, England were unable to make the breakthrough.

Ghana hold firm in a 4-1-4-1 with a well-organised block

Carlos Queiroz opted for a 4-1-4-1 setup, with Thomas Partey sitting in front of the defence. The back line was anchored by Jonas Adjei Adjetey and Jerome Opoku in the centre, helped by full-backs Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya. The midfield was driven by Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Caleb Yirenkyi, while Jordan Ayew operated up front. Collective solidity and defensive work, combined with a decisive performance from goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, allowed Ghana to contain the English attack.

England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00 Group L
Fil du match
  1. 41'Carton jaune - Declan RiceAngleterre, 41e
  2. 60'Carton jaune - Iñaki WilliamsGhana, 60e
  3. 65'Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka)Angleterre, 65e
  4. 66'Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly)Angleterre, 66e
  5. 66'Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku)Ghana, 66e
  6. 67'Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu)Ghana, 67e
  7. 73'Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers)Angleterre, 73e
  8. 74'Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze)Angleterre, 74e
  9. 83'Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford)Angleterre, 83e
  10. 87'Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong)Ghana, 87e
  11. 95'Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba)Ghana, 95e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1
  • Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2
  • Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22%
  • Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2
  • Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23
  • Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1
  • Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163
  • Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76%
  • xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29
Joueurs clés
  • Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)
  • Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3
  • Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5
  • Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
First half 15' BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England21104224
Ghana21101014
Panama100101-10
Croatia100124-20
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