World Cup 2026: England and Ghana play out goalless draw in Group L

England and Ghana drew 0-0 at Gillette Stadium in Group L of the 2026 World Cup, leaving both teams on six points after two matches.
England and Ghana cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw in their Group L match at the 2026 World Cup, played on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. The result keeps both teams at the top of their group with six points each after two matches, strengthening their positions in the race to qualify.
Before this meeting, England had opened their account with a 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana had beaten Panama 1-0. This clash was expected to be decisive in establishing positive momentum in the group stage.
The match was defined by England’s overwhelming dominance of possession (78%), as they produced repeated attacking efforts with 17 shots, including three on target. Despite that pressure, the Teranga Lions held firm thanks in particular to the alertness of their goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who was credited with three decisive saves. Ghana managed just two shots but kept their clean sheet intact.
In a hard-fought contest, both teams showed acceptable discipline, with one yellow card for Declan Rice (England, 41st) and another for Iñaki Williams (Ghana, 60th). Coaches Thomas Tuchel and Carlos Queiroz made several changes in the second half in an attempt to break the deadlock, notably bringing on Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham for England, as well as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Prince Kwabena Adu and Jordan Ayew for Ghana.
This draw does not change the established order in Group L, where England and Ghana now look ahead to their next matches with six points already on the board.
England set up in a solid 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel
England manager Thomas Tuchel lined his players up in a 4-2-3-1, relying on a central defensive pairing of Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi, the latter delivering a notable performance. The midfield included Declan Rice in a ball-winning role alongside Elliot Anderson, while Jude Bellingham drove the attacking unit. Harry Kane, leading the line, was supported by Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke on the wings. Despite massive possession and numerous opportunities, England were unable to make the breakthrough.
Ghana hold firm in a 4-1-4-1 with a well-organised block
Carlos Queiroz opted for a 4-1-4-1 setup, with Thomas Partey sitting in front of the defence. The back line was anchored by Jonas Adjei Adjetey and Jerome Opoku in the centre, helped by full-backs Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya. The midfield was driven by Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Caleb Yirenkyi, while Jordan Ayew operated up front. Collective solidity and defensive work, combined with a decisive performance from goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, allowed Ghana to contain the English attack.
England
Finished
0-0
Gillette Stadium Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00
·
Group L
Fil du match
41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice Angleterre, 41e 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams Ghana, 60e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) Angleterre, 65e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) Angleterre, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) Ghana, 66e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) Ghana, 67e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) Angleterre, 73e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) Angleterre, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) Angleterre, 83e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) Ghana, 87e 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Ghana, 95e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76% xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29
Joueurs clés
Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5
View match details for England - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 Angleterre 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 Croatie · Passe : P. Sucic 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 Angleterre · Passe : D. Rice 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 Croatie · Passe : I. Perisic 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 Angleterre · Passe : E. Anderson 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) Croatie, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) Croatie, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) Croatie, 66e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) Angleterre, 72e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) Croatie, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) Croatie, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) Angleterre, 80e 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 Angleterre · Passe : B. Saka 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Angleterre, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
5
John Stones
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Dean Henderson
23
James Trafford
15
Dan Burn
25
Djed Spence
26
Jarell Quansah
6
Marc Guéhi
21
Eberechi Eze
14
Jordan Henderson
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
7
Bukayo Saka
22
Ivan Toney
11
Marcus Rashford
19
Ollie Watkins
Starters 11
1
Dominik Livaković
Goalkeeper
6
Josip Šutalo
Defender
22
Luka Vušković
Defender
4
Joško Gvardiol
Defender
2
Josip Stanišić
Midfielder
10
Luka Modrić
Midfielder
15
Mario Pašalić
Midfielder
14
Ivan Perišić
Midfielder
17
Petar Sučić
Forward
16
Martin Baturina
Forward
26
Petar Musa
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Dominik Kotarski
12
Ivor Pandur
5
Duje Ćaleta-Car
3
Marin Pongračić
25
Martin Erlić
8
Mateo Kovačić
18
Kristijan Jakić
21
Luka Sučić
24
Marco Pašalić
7
Nikola Moro
13
Nikola Vlašić
19
Toni Fruk
9
Andrej Kramarić
11
Ante Budimir
20
Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41
Key players
Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship) 18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League) 12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League) 11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup)
17/06
Group L
England
Finished
4-2
AT&T Stadium Croatia
View match details for Ghana - Panama
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi Ghana, 16e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) Ghana, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) Ghana, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) Ghana, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) Panama, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) Panama, 63e 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman Panama, 73e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) Panama, 74e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) Ghana, 78e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) Ghana, 87e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) Panama, 90e 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 Ghana · Passe : B. Thomas-Asante 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Panama, 90+10e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
24
Ernest Nuamah
Midfielder
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
15
Elisha Owusu
Midfielder
11
Antoine Semenyo
Midfielder
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Forward
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Joseph Anang
16
Benjamin Asare
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
8
Kwasi Sibo
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
13
Christopher Baah
19
Iñaki Williams
20
Augustine Boakye
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
Starters 11
22
Orlando Mosquera
Goalkeeper
13
Jiovany Ramos
Defender
3
José Córdoba
Defender
16
Andrés Andrade
Defender
23
Amir Murillo
Midfielder
14
Carlos Harvey
Midfielder
11
Yoel Bárcenas
Midfielder
2
César Blackman
Midfielder
6
Cristian Martínez
Forward
18
Cecilio Waterman
Forward
7
José Luis Rodríguez
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
César Samudio
1
Luis Mejía
4
Fidel Escobar
5
Edgardo Fariña
15
Éric Davis
25
Roderick Miller
26
Jorge Gutiérrez
8
Adalberto Carrasquilla
10
Ismael Díaz
19
Alberto Quintero
20
Aníbal Godoy
21
César Yanis
24
Azarias Londoño
9
Tomás Rodríguez
17
José Fajardo
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13
Key players
Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group L
Ghana
Finished
1-0
BMO Field Panama
View match details for England - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice Angleterre, 41e 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams Ghana, 60e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) Angleterre, 65e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) Angleterre, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) Ghana, 66e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) Ghana, 67e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) Angleterre, 73e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) Angleterre, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) Angleterre, 83e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) Ghana, 87e 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Ghana, 95e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
25
Djed Spence
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 15
3
Nico O'Reilly
7
Bukayo Saka
23
James Trafford
13
Dean Henderson
5
John Stones
26
Jarell Quansah
15
Dan Burn
12
Trevoh Chalobah
14
Jordan Henderson
21
Eberechi Eze
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
22
Ivan Toney
19
Ollie Watkins
11
Marcus Rashford
Starters 11
16
Benjamin Asare
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
5
Thomas Partey
Midfielder
19
Iñaki Williams
Midfielder
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
8
Kwasi Sibo
Midfielder
11
Antoine Semenyo
Midfielder
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
12
Joseph Anang
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
13
Christopher Baah
15
Elisha Owusu
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
20
Augustine Boakye
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
24
Ernest Nuamah
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76% xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29
Key players
Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5 Ezri Konsa (England) : note 7.3 Djed Spence (England) : note 7.3 Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group L
England
Finished
0-0
Gillette Stadium Ghana
View match details for Panama - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
15' LIVE Match en cours, Panama 0-0 Croatie. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0
Line-ups
Starters 11
22
Orlando Mosquera
Goalkeeper
13
Jiovany Ramos
Defender
3
José Córdoba
Defender
16
Andrés Andrade
Defender
23
Amir Murillo
Midfielder
14
Carlos Harvey
Midfielder
11
Yoel Bárcenas
Midfielder
2
César Blackman
Midfielder
6
Cristian Martínez
Forward
17
José Fajardo
Forward
7
José Luis Rodríguez
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Luis Mejía
12
César Samudio
4
Fidel Escobar
5
Edgardo Fariña
15
Éric Davis
25
Roderick Miller
26
Jorge Gutiérrez
8
Adalberto Carrasquilla
10
Ismael Díaz
19
Alberto Quintero
20
Aníbal Godoy
21
César Yanis
24
Azarias Londoño
9
Tomás Rodríguez
18
Cecilio Waterman
Starters 11
1
Dominik Livaković
Goalkeeper
2
Josip Stanišić
Defender
6
Josip Šutalo
Defender
3
Marin Pongračić
Defender
4
Joško Gvardiol
Defender
10
Luka Modrić
Midfielder
8
Mateo Kovačić
Midfielder
24
Marco Pašalić
Midfielder
16
Martin Baturina
Midfielder
14
Ivan Perišić
Midfielder
26
Petar Musa
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Ivor Pandur
23
Dominik Kotarski
5
Duje Ćaleta-Car
22
Luka Vušković
25
Martin Erlić
18
Kristijan Jakić
7
Nikola Moro
13
Nikola Vlašić
15
Mario Pašalić
17
Petar Sučić
19
Toni Fruk
21
Luka Sučić
9
Andrej Kramarić
11
Ante Budimir
20
Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatia 0 Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatia 1 Possession : Panama 42% / Croatia 58% Fautes : Panama 2 / Croatia 1 Passes : Panama 39 / Croatia 54 Precision des passes : Panama 85% / Croatia 91% xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatia 0.03
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group L
Panama
First half 15'
0-0
BMO Field Croatia
View match details for Panama - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Panama
Upcoming
22:00
MetLife Stadium England
View match details for Croatia - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field Ghana
Group L
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts England 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 Ghana 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 Panama 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Croatia 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0
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