World Cup 2026: England face Ghana in crucial Gillette Stadium showdown

England and Ghana meet at Gillette Stadium on June 23, 2026, in a crucial Group L clash as both sides look to secure a place in the World Cup round of 16.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

On June 23, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. GMT+1, England face Ghana at Gillette Stadium in Boston on matchday three of Group L at the 2026 World Cup. This clash brings together two teams who won their first two matches, with the aim of strengthening their position at the top and securing qualification for the round of 16.

In Group L, where England began with a 4-2 victory over Croatia and Ghana with a 1-0 win against Panama, this match promises to be decisive for the rest of the competition. An English victory would reinforce their leadership, while Ghana, already on six points, can move even closer to the next round.

England manager Thomas Tuchel is relying on a 4-2-3-1 formation, with key figures such as Harry Kane up front, and Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield. For their part, Carlos Queiroz’s Ghanaians play in a 4-3-3, built around Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew, essential figures in the team.

Tactically, England favor a fast, precise attacking game to exploit spaces, while Ghana, under Queiroz’s recent guidance, are moving toward a more organized and disciplined style, with greater defensive solidity. This face-off between styles adds to the stakes of a crucial encounter for both nations.

Focus on England

Set up in a 4-2-3-1, the English team are banking on defensive solidity and creativity in midfield. Jordan Pickford is the starting goalkeeper, protected by a back line of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Djed Spence. In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson provide balance between ball-winning and distribution.

In attack, Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon orchestrate play behind center-forward Harry Kane, the indispensable goalscorer and experienced leader. Thomas Tuchel trusts this system to score and control the tempo of the match, relying on the versatility of his midfielders and Kane’s finishing.

Focus on Ghana

Ghana line up in a classic 4-3-3 with Benjamin Asare in goal. The defense is made up of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah. The midfield relies on Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, the linchpin of the team, and Kwasi Sibo to ensure both ball recovery and buildup play.

In attack, Iñaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo form a dynamic trio tasked with troubling the English defense. Under Carlos Queiroz, Ghana combine tactical discipline and speed of execution to disrupt their opponents and secure a favorable result in this decisive duel.

England
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00 Group L
Chargement du pronostic
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
Upcoming BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England11004223
Ghana11001013
Panama100101-10
Croatia100124-20
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FIL D'ACTU
20:35 Football : World Cup 2026: England face Ghana in crucial Gillette Stadium showdown
20:31 Football : 2026 World Cup: England in 4-2-3-1 With Kane, Ghana in 4-3-3 With Partey
20:35 World Cup 2026: England face Ghana in crucial Gillette Stadium showdown