World Cup 2026: England face Ghana in crucial Gillette Stadium showdown

England and Ghana meet at Gillette Stadium on June 23, 2026, in a crucial Group L clash as both sides look to secure a place in the World Cup round of 16.
On June 23, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. GMT+1, England face Ghana at Gillette Stadium in Boston on matchday three of Group L at the 2026 World Cup. This clash brings together two teams who won their first two matches, with the aim of strengthening their position at the top and securing qualification for the round of 16.
In Group L, where England began with a 4-2 victory over Croatia and Ghana with a 1-0 win against Panama, this match promises to be decisive for the rest of the competition. An English victory would reinforce their leadership, while Ghana, already on six points, can move even closer to the next round.
England manager Thomas Tuchel is relying on a 4-2-3-1 formation, with key figures such as Harry Kane up front, and Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield. For their part, Carlos Queiroz’s Ghanaians play in a 4-3-3, built around Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew, essential figures in the team.
Tactically, England favor a fast, precise attacking game to exploit spaces, while Ghana, under Queiroz’s recent guidance, are moving toward a more organized and disciplined style, with greater defensive solidity. This face-off between styles adds to the stakes of a crucial encounter for both nations.
Focus on England
Set up in a 4-2-3-1, the English team are banking on defensive solidity and creativity in midfield. Jordan Pickford is the starting goalkeeper, protected by a back line of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Djed Spence. In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson provide balance between ball-winning and distribution.
In attack, Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon orchestrate play behind center-forward Harry Kane, the indispensable goalscorer and experienced leader. Thomas Tuchel trusts this system to score and control the tempo of the match, relying on the versatility of his midfielders and Kane’s finishing.
Focus on Ghana
Ghana line up in a classic 4-3-3 with Benjamin Asare in goal. The defense is made up of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Jerome Opoku and Gideon Mensah. The midfield relies on Caleb Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, the linchpin of the team, and Kwasi Sibo to ensure both ball recovery and buildup play.
In attack, Iñaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo form a dynamic trio tasked with troubling the English defense. Under Carlos Queiroz, Ghana combine tactical discipline and speed of execution to disrupt their opponents and secure a favorable result in this decisive duel.
England
Upcoming
21:00
Gillette Stadium Ghana
23/06/2026 21:00
·
Group L
View match details for England - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 Angleterre 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 Croatie · Passe : P. Sucic 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 Angleterre · Passe : D. Rice 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 Croatie · Passe : I. Perisic 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 Angleterre · Passe : E. Anderson 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) Croatie, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) Croatie, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) Croatie, 66e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) Angleterre, 72e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) Croatie, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) Croatie, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) Angleterre, 80e 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 Angleterre · Passe : B. Saka 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Angleterre, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
5
John Stones
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Dean Henderson
23
James Trafford
15
Dan Burn
25
Djed Spence
26
Jarell Quansah
6
Marc Guéhi
21
Eberechi Eze
14
Jordan Henderson
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
7
Bukayo Saka
22
Ivan Toney
11
Marcus Rashford
19
Ollie Watkins
Starters 11
1
Dominik Livaković
Goalkeeper
6
Josip Šutalo
Defender
22
Luka Vušković
Defender
4
Joško Gvardiol
Defender
2
Josip Stanišić
Midfielder
10
Luka Modrić
Midfielder
15
Mario Pašalić
Midfielder
14
Ivan Perišić
Midfielder
17
Petar Sučić
Forward
16
Martin Baturina
Forward
26
Petar Musa
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Dominik Kotarski
12
Ivor Pandur
5
Duje Ćaleta-Car
3
Marin Pongračić
25
Martin Erlić
8
Mateo Kovačić
18
Kristijan Jakić
21
Luka Sučić
24
Marco Pašalić
7
Nikola Moro
13
Nikola Vlašić
19
Toni Fruk
9
Andrej Kramarić
11
Ante Budimir
20
Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41
Key players
Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship) 18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League) 12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League) 11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup)
17/06
Group L
England
Finished
4-2
AT&T Stadium Croatia
View match details for Ghana - Panama
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi Ghana, 16e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) Ghana, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) Ghana, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) Ghana, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) Panama, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) Panama, 63e 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman Panama, 73e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) Panama, 74e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) Ghana, 78e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) Ghana, 87e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) Panama, 90e 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 Ghana · Passe : B. Thomas-Asante 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Panama, 90+10e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
24
Ernest Nuamah
Midfielder
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
15
Elisha Owusu
Midfielder
11
Antoine Semenyo
Midfielder
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Forward
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Joseph Anang
16
Benjamin Asare
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
8
Kwasi Sibo
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
13
Christopher Baah
19
Iñaki Williams
20
Augustine Boakye
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
Starters 11
22
Orlando Mosquera
Goalkeeper
13
Jiovany Ramos
Defender
3
José Córdoba
Defender
16
Andrés Andrade
Defender
23
Amir Murillo
Midfielder
14
Carlos Harvey
Midfielder
11
Yoel Bárcenas
Midfielder
2
César Blackman
Midfielder
6
Cristian Martínez
Forward
18
Cecilio Waterman
Forward
7
José Luis Rodríguez
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
César Samudio
1
Luis Mejía
4
Fidel Escobar
5
Edgardo Fariña
15
Éric Davis
25
Roderick Miller
26
Jorge Gutiérrez
8
Adalberto Carrasquilla
10
Ismael Díaz
19
Alberto Quintero
20
Aníbal Godoy
21
César Yanis
24
Azarias Londoño
9
Tomás Rodríguez
17
José Fajardo
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13
Key players
Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group L
Ghana
Finished
1-0
BMO Field Panama
View match details for England - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
25
Djed Spence
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
James Trafford
13
Dean Henderson
3
Nico O'Reilly
5
John Stones
26
Jarell Quansah
15
Dan Burn
12
Trevoh Chalobah
14
Jordan Henderson
21
Eberechi Eze
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
22
Ivan Toney
7
Bukayo Saka
19
Ollie Watkins
11
Marcus Rashford
Starters 11
16
Benjamin Asare
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
5
Thomas Partey
Midfielder
8
Kwasi Sibo
Midfielder
19
Iñaki Williams
Forward
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
11
Antoine Semenyo
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
12
Joseph Anang
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
13
Christopher Baah
15
Elisha Owusu
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
20
Augustine Boakye
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
24
Ernest Nuamah
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group L
England
Upcoming
21:00
Gillette Stadium Ghana
View match details for Panama - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group L
Panama
Upcoming
00:00
BMO Field Croatia
View match details for Panama - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Panama
Upcoming
22:00
MetLife Stadium England
View match details for Croatia - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field Ghana
Group L
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts England 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Croatia 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0
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