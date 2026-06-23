World Cup 2026: Portugal rout Uzbekistan as Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0 at NRG Stadium in Houston as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a dominant 2026 World Cup Group K performance.

At NRG Stadium in Houston, Portugal dominated Uzbekistan 5-0 on Wednesday, June 23, in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, delivering a clear and emphatic win. Cristiano Ronaldo shone with two goals, making a major contribution to this decisive victory that reopens the debate in Group K.

The two teams came into the match with contrasting records — Portugal had drawn 1-1 with DR Congo in their opener, while Uzbekistan had suffered a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. This fixture was aimed at strengthening their qualification hopes ahead of the group’s upcoming matches.

Quickly into their stride, Portugal opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, set up by João Cancelo. The home side’s dominance was rewarded in the 17th minute with a goal from Nuno Mendes, before Ronaldo struck again shortly before half-time (39th), from a Bruno Fernandes pass. Those three goals reflected the control imposed by Roberto Martinez’s 4-2-3-1.

On the Uzbek side, coach Fabio Cannavaro set up in a 3-4-2-1 but struggled to contain Portugal’s attacks and was penalized by a yellow card to Odiljon Khamrobekov (14th). VAR intervened in the 29th minute over an incident involving Azizjon Ganiev, but there was no change to the score.

In the second half, the gap widened further with a goal from Abduvokhid Nematov in the 60th minute, also benefiting from Portugal’s pressing. Rafael Leão sealed the victory with a final goal in the 87th minute, completing a landslide scoreline in Portugal’s favor.

Portugal impose their rhythm and experience

Roberto Martinez opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Diogo Costa in goal, supported by a defense led by Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes. In midfield, João Neves and Vitinha formed a double pivot while Bruno Fernandes orchestrated the attacking play, supported by Pedro Neto and João Félix. Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo took on the role of attacking leader.

The Portuguese collective, with 66% possession and 13 total shots (including 6 on target), made their technical superiority count. The second-half substitutions, notably the introduction of Joao Félix and Rafael Leão, maintained the pressure and efficiency until the final whistle.

Uzbekistan struggle against the Portuguese machine

Using a 3-4-2-1 system, Fabio Cannavaro named Abduvokhid Nematov in goal and a three-man defense including Abdulla Abdullaev, Rustam Ashurmatov and Abdukodir Khusanov. The four-man midfield tried to add density to the game but came up against the Lusitanians’ superior control.

The Uzbek attack relied on Eldor Shomurodov, supported by Azizjon Ganiev and Abbosbek Fayzullaev, but managed only two shots on target during the match. Despite visible commitment, the team could not reverse the trend and suffered a heavy defeat that damages their ambitions in Group K.

Portugal Finished 5-0 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan Fil du match 6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6

: Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34%

: Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11

: Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244

: Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80%

: Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21 Joueurs clés Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

Group K schedule View full schedule View match details for Portugal - DR Congo Match center Portugal - DR Congo Portugal 1-1 1-1 DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 4 Tomás Araújo Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 10 Bernardo Silva Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

2 Nélson Semedo

3 Rúben Dias

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

21 Rúben Neves

16 Francisco Trincão

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

11 João Félix

17 Rafael Leão

26 Francisco Conceição DR Congo System 5-3-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder 20 Yoane Wissa Forward 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward Substitutes 15 16 Timothy Fayulu

21 Matthieu Epolo

5 Dylan Batubinsika

12 Joris Kayembe

24 Gedeon Kalulu

7 Nathanaël Mbuku

10 Théo Bongonda

14 Noah Sadiki

15 Aaron Tshibola

18 Charles Pickel

9 Brian Cipenga

11 Gaël Kakuta

13 Meschak Elia

19 Fiston Mayele

23 Simon Banza Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22%

: Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10

: Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179

: Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82%

: Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69 Key players João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3

(Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2

(Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 1-1 NRG Stadium DR Congo View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia Match center Uzbekistan - Colombia Uzbekistan 1-3 1-3 Colombia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Line-ups Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 1 Utkir Yusupov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 6 Akmal Mozgovoy Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 11 Oston Urunov Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 4 Farrukh Sayfiev

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

12 Abduvokhid Nematov

16 Botirali Ergashev

3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

9 Odiljon Khamrobekov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

19 Azizjon Ganiev

23 Sherzod Esanov

20 Azizbek Amanov

21 Igor Sergeev Colombia System 4-3-3 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 17 Johan Mojica Defender 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 24 Álvaro Montero

1 David Ospina

22 Deiver Machado

4 Santiago Arias

18 Willer Ditta

13 Yerry Mina

5 Kevin Castaño

6 Richard Ríos

8 Jorge Carrascal

15 Juan Portilla

20 Juan Fernando Quintero

21 Jaminton Campaz

26 Andrés Gómez

9 Jhon Córdoba

19 Cucho Hernández Match stats Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3

: Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14

: Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63%

: Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4

: Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10

: Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1

: Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511

: Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86%

: Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43 Key players Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7

(Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9

(Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Uzbekistan Finished 1-3 Estadio Azteca Colombia Colombia View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan Match center Portugal - Uzbekistan Portugal 5-0 5-0 Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 3 Rúben Dias Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 11 João Félix Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 2 Nélson Semedo

26 Francisco Conceição

16 Francisco Trincão

12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

4 Tomás Araújo

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

10 Bernardo Silva

21 Rúben Neves

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

17 Rafael Leão Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 12 Abduvokhid Nematov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 9 Odiljon Khamrobekov Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 19 Azizjon Ganiev Forward 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

6 Akmal Mozgovoy

16 Botirali Ergashev

1 Utkir Yusupov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

4 Farrukh Sayfiev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

20 Azizbek Amanov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

11 Oston Urunov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

23 Sherzod Esanov

21 Igor Sergeev Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6

: Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34%

: Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11

: Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244

: Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80%

: Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21 Key players Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 5-0 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan View match details for Colombia - DR Congo Match center Colombia - DR Congo Colombia 03:00 Upcoming DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 03:00 Estadio Akron DR Congo View match details for Colombia - Portugal Match center Colombia - Portugal Colombia 00:30 Upcoming Portugal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 00:30 Hard Rock Stadium Portugal Portugal View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan Match center DR Congo - Uzbekistan DR Congo 00:30 Upcoming Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K DR Congo Upcoming 00:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan