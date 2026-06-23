World Cup 2026: Portugal rout Uzbekistan as Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

At NRG Stadium in Houston, Portugal dominated Uzbekistan 5-0 on Wednesday, June 23, in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, delivering a clear and emphatic win. Cristiano Ronaldo shone with two goals, making a major contribution to this decisive victory that reopens the debate in Group K.
The two teams came into the match with contrasting records — Portugal had drawn 1-1 with DR Congo in their opener, while Uzbekistan had suffered a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. This fixture was aimed at strengthening their qualification hopes ahead of the group’s upcoming matches.
Quickly into their stride, Portugal opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, set up by João Cancelo. The home side’s dominance was rewarded in the 17th minute with a goal from Nuno Mendes, before Ronaldo struck again shortly before half-time (39th), from a Bruno Fernandes pass. Those three goals reflected the control imposed by Roberto Martinez’s 4-2-3-1.
On the Uzbek side, coach Fabio Cannavaro set up in a 3-4-2-1 but struggled to contain Portugal’s attacks and was penalized by a yellow card to Odiljon Khamrobekov (14th). VAR intervened in the 29th minute over an incident involving Azizjon Ganiev, but there was no change to the score.
In the second half, the gap widened further with a goal from Abduvokhid Nematov in the 60th minute, also benefiting from Portugal’s pressing. Rafael Leão sealed the victory with a final goal in the 87th minute, completing a landslide scoreline in Portugal’s favor.
Portugal impose their rhythm and experience
Roberto Martinez opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Diogo Costa in goal, supported by a defense led by Rúben Dias and Nuno Mendes. In midfield, João Neves and Vitinha formed a double pivot while Bruno Fernandes orchestrated the attacking play, supported by Pedro Neto and João Félix. Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo took on the role of attacking leader.
The Portuguese collective, with 66% possession and 13 total shots (including 6 on target), made their technical superiority count. The second-half substitutions, notably the introduction of Joao Félix and Rafael Leão, maintained the pressure and efficiency until the final whistle.
Uzbekistan struggle against the Portuguese machine
Using a 3-4-2-1 system, Fabio Cannavaro named Abduvokhid Nematov in goal and a three-man defense including Abdulla Abdullaev, Rustam Ashurmatov and Abdukodir Khusanov. The four-man midfield tried to add density to the game but came up against the Lusitanians’ superior control.
The Uzbek attack relied on Eldor Shomurodov, supported by Azizjon Ganiev and Abbosbek Fayzullaev, but managed only two shots on target during the match. Despite visible commitment, the team could not reverse the trend and suffered a heavy defeat that damages their ambitions in Group K.
Portugal
FinishedNRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
23/06/2026 18:00·Group K
Fil du match
6'⚽But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo)Portugal, 6e
14'Carton jaune - O. KhamrobekovOuzbékistan, 14e
17'⚽But - N. MendesPortugal, 17e
29'VARVAR - A. GanievOuzbékistan, 29e
39'⚽But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes)Portugal, 39e
46'↑↓Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo)Portugal, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao)Portugal, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov)Ouzbékistan, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy)Ouzbékistan, 46e
60'⚽But - A. NematovPortugal, 60e
64'↑↓Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao)Portugal, 64e
68'Carton jaune - R. VeigaPortugal, 68e
73'↑↓Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev)Ouzbékistan, 73e
76'↑↓Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva)Portugal, 76e
83'↑↓Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao)Portugal, 83e
87'⚽But - R. LeaoPortugal, 87e
90+2'↑↓Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov)Ouzbékistan, 90+2e
90+2'↑↓Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov)Ouzbékistan, 90+2e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2
Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6
Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34%
Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2
Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11
Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1
Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244
Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80%
xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21
Joueurs clés
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
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