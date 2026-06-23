World Cup 2026: Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime

Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime in Houston, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice from the penalty spot and Nuno Mendes also on target.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
0 views
BENIN WEB TV 2.0 : Plus rapide. Plus riche. Plus social. social.beninwebtv.bj
BENIN WEB TV 2.0 : Plus rapide. Plus riche. Plus social. social.beninwebtv.bj
2 min read
Google News Comment

Portugal are firmly in control against Uzbekistan at halftime at NRG Stadium in Houston in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. After 45 minutes, the Lusitanians lead 3-0, thanks in particular to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty double and a goal from Nuno Mendes.

The performance comes after a difficult start for Portugal, who drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their opening match, while Uzbekistan are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. This halftime score strengthens Portugal’s position in Group K and makes the task more difficult for the Uzbeks in the standings.

The opening goal came as early as the 6th minute through Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished from a João Cancelo assist. The Uzbeks quickly felt the weight of the pressure, with Odiljon Khamrobekov shown a yellow card in the 14th minute. Shortly afterward, Nuno Mendes doubled the lead (17th), helping to cement Portugal’s advantage.

A notable moment came in the 29th minute with a VAR intervention involving Azizjon Ganiev on the Uzbek side. Cristiano Ronaldo, again set up by Bruno Fernandes, scored his second goal in the 39th minute to make it 3-0. The match statistics show 65% possession for Portugal, with 7 shots including 3 on target, compared with only 1 shot on target for Uzbekistan.

Portugal’s attacking display, driven by players such as Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Pedro Neto and Vitinha, shows a team organized in a 4-2-3-1 under head coach Roberto Martinez. Uzbekistan are playing in a 3-4-2-1 with Fabio Cannavaro as head coach, but are struggling to contain the opposition attacks.

Portugal
Half-time NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
23/06/2026 18:00 Group K
Fil du match
  1. 6'But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo)Portugal, 6e
  2. 14'Carton jaune - O. KhamrobekovOuzbékistan, 14e
  3. 17'But - N. MendesPortugal, 17e
  4. 29'VAR - A. GanievOuzbékistan, 29e
  5. 39'But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes)Portugal, 39e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Portugal 3 / Uzbekistan 1
  • Tirs : Portugal 7 / Uzbekistan 1
  • Possession : Portugal 65% / Uzbekistan 35%
  • Corners : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 0
  • Fautes : Portugal 5 / Uzbekistan 7
  • Cartons jaunes : Portugal 0 / Uzbekistan 1
  • Passes : Portugal 196 / Uzbekistan 109
  • Precision des passes : Portugal 87% / Uzbekistan 78%
  • xG : Portugal 1.23 / Uzbekistan 0.08
Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Half-time NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia11003123
Portugal10101101
DR Congo10101101
Uzbekistan100113-20
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
18:54 Football : World Cup 2026: Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime
17:30 Football : World Cup 2026: the official line-ups of Portugal – Uzbekistan
18:54 World Cup 2026: Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime