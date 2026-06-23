World Cup 2026: Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime

Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime in Houston, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice from the penalty spot and Nuno Mendes also on target.

Portugal are firmly in control against Uzbekistan at halftime at NRG Stadium in Houston in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. After 45 minutes, the Lusitanians lead 3-0, thanks in particular to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty double and a goal from Nuno Mendes.

The performance comes after a difficult start for Portugal, who drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their opening match, while Uzbekistan are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. This halftime score strengthens Portugal’s position in Group K and makes the task more difficult for the Uzbeks in the standings.

The opening goal came as early as the 6th minute through Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished from a João Cancelo assist. The Uzbeks quickly felt the weight of the pressure, with Odiljon Khamrobekov shown a yellow card in the 14th minute. Shortly afterward, Nuno Mendes doubled the lead (17th), helping to cement Portugal’s advantage.

A notable moment came in the 29th minute with a VAR intervention involving Azizjon Ganiev on the Uzbek side. Cristiano Ronaldo, again set up by Bruno Fernandes, scored his second goal in the 39th minute to make it 3-0. The match statistics show 65% possession for Portugal, with 7 shots including 3 on target, compared with only 1 shot on target for Uzbekistan.

Portugal’s attacking display, driven by players such as Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Pedro Neto and Vitinha, shows a team organized in a 4-2-3-1 under head coach Roberto Martinez. Uzbekistan are playing in a 3-4-2-1 with Fabio Cannavaro as head coach, but are struggling to contain the opposition attacks.

Portugal Half-time 3-0 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan Fil du match 6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Portugal 3 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 3 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : Portugal 7 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 7 / Uzbekistan 1 Possession : Portugal 65% / Uzbekistan 35%

: Portugal 65% / Uzbekistan 35% Corners : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 0

: Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 0 Fautes : Portugal 5 / Uzbekistan 7

: Portugal 5 / Uzbekistan 7 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 0 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 0 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 196 / Uzbekistan 109

: Portugal 196 / Uzbekistan 109 Precision des passes : Portugal 87% / Uzbekistan 78%

: Portugal 87% / Uzbekistan 78% xG : Portugal 1.23 / Uzbekistan 0.08

Group K schedule View full schedule View match details for Portugal - DR Congo Match center Portugal - DR Congo Portugal 1-1 1-1 DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 4 Tomás Araújo Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 10 Bernardo Silva Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

2 Nélson Semedo

3 Rúben Dias

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

21 Rúben Neves

16 Francisco Trincão

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

11 João Félix

17 Rafael Leão

26 Francisco Conceição DR Congo System 5-3-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder 20 Yoane Wissa Forward 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward Substitutes 15 16 Timothy Fayulu

21 Matthieu Epolo

5 Dylan Batubinsika

12 Joris Kayembe

24 Gedeon Kalulu

7 Nathanaël Mbuku

10 Théo Bongonda

14 Noah Sadiki

15 Aaron Tshibola

18 Charles Pickel

9 Brian Cipenga

11 Gaël Kakuta

13 Meschak Elia

19 Fiston Mayele

23 Simon Banza Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22%

: Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10

: Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179

: Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82%

: Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69 Key players João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3

(Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2

(Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 1-1 NRG Stadium DR Congo View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia Match center Uzbekistan - Colombia Uzbekistan 1-3 1-3 Colombia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Line-ups Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 1 Utkir Yusupov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 6 Akmal Mozgovoy Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 11 Oston Urunov Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 4 Farrukh Sayfiev

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

12 Abduvokhid Nematov

16 Botirali Ergashev

3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

9 Odiljon Khamrobekov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

19 Azizjon Ganiev

23 Sherzod Esanov

20 Azizbek Amanov

21 Igor Sergeev Colombia System 4-3-3 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 17 Johan Mojica Defender 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 24 Álvaro Montero

1 David Ospina

22 Deiver Machado

4 Santiago Arias

18 Willer Ditta

13 Yerry Mina

5 Kevin Castaño

6 Richard Ríos

8 Jorge Carrascal

15 Juan Portilla

20 Juan Fernando Quintero

21 Jaminton Campaz

26 Andrés Gómez

9 Jhon Córdoba

19 Cucho Hernández Match stats Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3

: Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14

: Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63%

: Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4

: Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10

: Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1

: Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511

: Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86%

: Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43 Key players Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7

(Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9

(Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Uzbekistan Finished 1-3 Estadio Azteca Colombia Colombia View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan Match center Portugal - Uzbekistan Portugal 3-0 Half-time · 3-0 Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 3 Rúben Dias Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 11 João Félix Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

2 Nélson Semedo

4 Tomás Araújo

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

10 Bernardo Silva

21 Rúben Neves

19 Gonçalo Guedes

16 Francisco Trincão

9 Gonçalo Ramos

17 Rafael Leão

26 Francisco Conceição Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 12 Abduvokhid Nematov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 9 Odiljon Khamrobekov Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 19 Azizjon Ganiev Forward 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 16 Botirali Ergashev

1 Utkir Yusupov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

4 Farrukh Sayfiev

3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

26 Jakhongir Urozov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

6 Akmal Mozgovoy

20 Azizbek Amanov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

11 Oston Urunov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

23 Sherzod Esanov

21 Igor Sergeev Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 3 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 3 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : Portugal 7 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 7 / Uzbekistan 1 Possession : Portugal 65% / Uzbekistan 35%

: Portugal 65% / Uzbekistan 35% Corners : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 0

: Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 0 Fautes : Portugal 5 / Uzbekistan 7

: Portugal 5 / Uzbekistan 7 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 0 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 0 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 196 / Uzbekistan 109

: Portugal 196 / Uzbekistan 109 Precision des passes : Portugal 87% / Uzbekistan 78%

: Portugal 87% / Uzbekistan 78% xG : Portugal 1.23 / Uzbekistan 0.08 Key players Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s)

(Portugal) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7.2

(Portugal) : note 7.2 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 6.9

(Portugal) : note 6.9 João Félix (Portugal) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Half-time 3-0 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan View match details for Colombia - DR Congo Match center Colombia - DR Congo Colombia 03:00 Upcoming DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 03:00 Estadio Akron DR Congo View match details for Colombia - Portugal Match center Colombia - Portugal Colombia 00:30 Upcoming Portugal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 00:30 Hard Rock Stadium Portugal Portugal View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan Match center DR Congo - Uzbekistan DR Congo 00:30 Upcoming Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K DR Congo Upcoming 00:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan