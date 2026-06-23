World Cup 2026: Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime

Portugal lead Uzbekistan 3-0 at halftime in Houston, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice from the penalty spot and Nuno Mendes also on target.
Portugal are firmly in control against Uzbekistan at halftime at NRG Stadium in Houston in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. After 45 minutes, the Lusitanians lead 3-0, thanks in particular to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty double and a goal from Nuno Mendes.
The performance comes after a difficult start for Portugal, who drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their opening match, while Uzbekistan are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. This halftime score strengthens Portugal’s position in Group K and makes the task more difficult for the Uzbeks in the standings.
The opening goal came as early as the 6th minute through Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished from a João Cancelo assist. The Uzbeks quickly felt the weight of the pressure, with Odiljon Khamrobekov shown a yellow card in the 14th minute. Shortly afterward, Nuno Mendes doubled the lead (17th), helping to cement Portugal’s advantage.
A notable moment came in the 29th minute with a VAR intervention involving Azizjon Ganiev on the Uzbek side. Cristiano Ronaldo, again set up by Bruno Fernandes, scored his second goal in the 39th minute to make it 3-0. The match statistics show 65% possession for Portugal, with 7 shots including 3 on target, compared with only 1 shot on target for Uzbekistan.
Portugal’s attacking display, driven by players such as Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Pedro Neto and Vitinha, shows a team organized in a 4-2-3-1 under head coach Roberto Martinez. Uzbekistan are playing in a 3-4-2-1 with Fabio Cannavaro as head coach, but are struggling to contain the opposition attacks.
Portugal
Half-time
3-0
NRG Stadium Uzbekistan
23/06/2026 18:00
·
Group K
Fil du match
6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) Portugal, 6e 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov Ouzbékistan, 14e 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes Portugal, 17e 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev Ouzbékistan, 29e 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Portugal, 39e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Portugal 3 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : Portugal 7 / Uzbekistan 1 Possession : Portugal 65% / Uzbekistan 35% Corners : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 0 Fautes : Portugal 5 / Uzbekistan 7 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 0 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 196 / Uzbekistan 109 Precision des passes : Portugal 87% / Uzbekistan 78% xG : Portugal 1.23 / Uzbekistan 0.08
View match details for Portugal - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 Portugal · Passe : P. Neto 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva Portugal, 13e 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba RD Congo, 32e 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 RD Congo · Passe : A. Masuaku 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 57e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 71e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 72e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) Portugal, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) RD Congo, 85e 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo Portugal, 88e 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Portugal, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
4
Tomás Araújo
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
10
Bernardo Silva
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
2
Nélson Semedo
3
Rúben Dias
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
21
Rúben Neves
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
11
João Félix
17
Rafael Leão
26
Francisco Conceição
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Timothy Fayulu
21
Matthieu Epolo
5
Dylan Batubinsika
12
Joris Kayembe
24
Gedeon Kalulu
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
14
Noah Sadiki
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
11
Gaël Kakuta
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
23
Simon Banza
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69
Key players
João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
17/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
1-1
NRG Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica Colombie, 7e 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 34e 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 Colombie · Passe : L. Diaz 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 Ouzbékistan 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 Colombie · Passe : G. Puerta 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) Colombie, 72e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) Colombie, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 80e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 90+3e 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Colombie · Passe : C. Hernandez
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Utkir Yusupov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
11
Oston Urunov
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
16
Botirali Ergashev
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
19
Azizjon Ganiev
23
Sherzod Esanov
20
Azizbek Amanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
21
Jaminton Campaz
26
Andrés Gómez
9
Jhon Córdoba
19
Cucho Hernández
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43
Key players
Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished
1-3
Estadio Azteca Colombia
View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) Portugal, 6e 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov Ouzbékistan, 14e 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes Portugal, 17e 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev Ouzbékistan, 29e 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Portugal, 39e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
2
Nélson Semedo
4
Tomás Araújo
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
10
Bernardo Silva
21
Rúben Neves
19
Gonçalo Guedes
16
Francisco Trincão
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
26
Francisco Conceição
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
19
Azizjon Ganiev
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
26
Jakhongir Urozov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 3 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : Portugal 7 / Uzbekistan 1 Possession : Portugal 65% / Uzbekistan 35% Corners : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 0 Fautes : Portugal 5 / Uzbekistan 7 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 0 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 196 / Uzbekistan 109 Precision des passes : Portugal 87% / Uzbekistan 78% xG : Portugal 1.23 / Uzbekistan 0.08
Key players
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7.2 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 6.9 João Félix (Portugal) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group K
Portugal
Half-time
3-0
NRG Stadium Uzbekistan
View match details for Colombia - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming
03:00
Estadio Akron DR Congo
View match details for Colombia - Portugal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming
00:30
Hard Rock Stadium Portugal
View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming
00:30
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
Group K
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 Portugal 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 DR Congo 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
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