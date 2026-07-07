World Cup 2026: the official line-ups of Argentina – Egypt

Argentina and Egypt are vying for a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup this Tuesday. Both coaches have revealed their starting elevens for this match, which will be held in Atlanta.

Argentina faces Egypt this Tuesday in Atlanta, aiming to continue defending its world title. After a hard-fought win against Cape Verde in the previous round, the Albiceleste comes in with just one change to its starting lineup. Facundo Medina, who was injured in the last match, will start the game on the bench. Nicolás Tagliafico replaces him in the left flank of the defense. For the rest, Lionel Scaloni is relying on his usual backbone, centered around Lionel Messi, captain, and Julián Álvarez in attack.

On the other hand, Egypt will have to manage without Ahmed Abou El-Fotouh, who is sidelined due to injury. Coach Hossam Hassan is nonetheless keeping Mohamed Salah at the forefront of his attack, hoping to pull off an upset against the defending world champions.

Official Line-ups

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez – Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico – Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister – Lionel Messi (cap.), Julián Álvarez.

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir – Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Karim Hafez – Zico, Emam Ashour, Hamdy Attia, Marwan Lasheen – Mohamed Salah (cap.), Mostafa Hassan.

The winner of this confrontation will secure a ticket to the quarter-finals and continue their journey in the 2026 World Cup.