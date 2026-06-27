World Cup 2026: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan lineups in 4-4-2 and 3-4-2-1 with Bakambu and Shomurodov starting

DR Congo and Uzbekistan name contrasting 4-4-2 and 3-4-2-1 lineups for their crucial World Cup 2026 Group K match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
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SUMMARY

As part of the World Cup 2026 group stage, DR Congo face Uzbekistan on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 00:30 (GMT+1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This match, between two teams still searching for their first points in Group K, is of vital importance for both sides. DR Congo, who are coming off a 0-1 defeat to Colombia, are targeting a win to get back on track, while Uzbekistan, heavily beaten 0-5 by Portugal, must respond to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The two teams present contrasting tactical systems. DR Congo line up in a classic 4-4-2 under Sébastien Desabre, relying on a balanced defensive organisation and a two-man attack with Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu. Uzbekistan, for their part, opt for a 3-4-2-1 under Fabio Cannavaro, playing with a compact block and two playmakers behind lone striker Eldor Shomurodov.

The Congolese starting XI puts its trust in goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau and a defensive line featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Chancel Mbemba. In midfield, Samuel Moutoussamy and Noah Sadiki will try to provide the link between defence and attack. Up front, Cédric Bakambu is expected to be an attacking leader alongside Yoane Wissa and Brian Cipenga. On the bench, experienced players such as Gaël Kakuta and Fiston Mayele are ready to energise the play if needed.

For the Uzbeks, Abduvokhid Nematov starts in goal. The back three includes Abdukodir Khusanov, Jakhongir Urozov and Rustam Ashurmatov. The packed midfield brings together Otabek Shukurov and Sherzod Nasrullaev, who will be crucial for ball-winning and distribution. In attack, Dostonbek Khamdamov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev will support Eldor Shomurodov in a set-up designed to exploit spaces on the counterattack.

Reading the DR Congo XI

The Congolese team will favour a structured 4-4-2 shape, with a traditional back four lined up in front of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau. The central defensive pairing will be entrusted to Chancel Mbemba, experienced in Europe, and Axel Tuanzebe. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will bring his pace and aggression on the right flank, while Arthur Masuaku will occupy the left side.

In midfield, the team will rely on Samuel Moutoussamy’s vision and Noah Sadiki’s energy. Nathanaël Mbuku and Brian Cipenga are expected to hold the wings, contributing both to attacking movement and defensive stability. The emphasis will be on balance between these midfield lines to stifle the opposition’s initiatives.

Up front, Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu will form the attacking duo. Bakambu, backed by his experience and longevity, will be the main threat, while Wissa will bring mobility and direct running. Head coach Sébastien Desabre appears to be favouring this classic formula, which has already shown its strengths during qualifying.

Reading the Uzbekistan XI

Uzbekistan deploy a 3-4-2-1 block under Fabio Cannavaro’s tactical direction. This system is based on a central back three for greater density, made up of Abdukodir Khusanov, Jakhongir Urozov and Rustam Ashurmatov. The latter is a solid figure who covers the defensive sector effectively.

The four-man midfield relies on the ball-winning and organisational qualities of Otabek Shukurov and Akmal Mozgovoy. On the wings, Khozhiakbar Alizhonov and Sherzod Nasrullaev will have both defensive and attacking roles, taking part in dynamic transitions. Supporting the attack, Dostonbek Khamdamov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev will operate in a creative zone, trying to free Eldor Shomurodov up front.

Attacking leader Shomurodov will be the focal point of the attack. The emphasis will be on tactical discipline and coordinated pressing in an attempt to contain the Congolese combinations, while exploiting counters using the speed of their attacking midfielders. Cannavaro is counting on this approach to secure a positive result in this demanding group.

The starting lineups

DR Congo
Formation4-4-2Head coachSebastien Desabre
Starters11
  1. 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender
  3. 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender
  4. 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender
  5. 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender
  6. 7 Nathanaël Mbuku Midfielder
  7. 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder
  8. 14 Noah Sadiki Midfielder
  9. 9 Brian Cipenga Midfielder
  10. 20 Yoane Wissa Forward
  11. 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward
Substitutes15
  • 21 Matthieu Epolo
  • 16 Timothy Fayulu
  • 5 Dylan Batubinsika
  • 24 Gedeon Kalulu
  • 12 Joris Kayembe
  • 3 Steve Kapuadi
  • 15 Aaron Tshibola
  • 18 Charles Pickel
  • 11 Gaël Kakuta
  • 10 Théo Bongonda
  • 25 Edo Kayembe
  • 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau
  • 19 Fiston Mayele
  • 13 Meschak Elia
  • 23 Simon Banza
Uzbekistan
Formation3-4-2-1Head coachFabio Cannavaro
Starters11
  1. 12 Abduvokhid Nematov Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender
  3. 26 Jakhongir Urozov Defender
  4. 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender
  5. 3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov Midfielder
  6. 6 Akmal Mozgovoy Midfielder
  7. 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder
  8. 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder
  9. 17 Dostonbek Khamdamov Forward
  10. 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward
  11. 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward
Substitutes15
  • 16 Botirali Ergashev
  • 1 Utkir Yusupov
  • 25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
  • 4 Farrukh Sayfiev
  • 15 Umarbek Eshmuradov
  • 24 Bekhruz Karimov
  • 20 Azizbek Amanov
  • 8 Jamshid Iskandarov
  • 11 Oston Urunov
  • 10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov
  • 23 Sherzod Esanov
  • 18 Abdulla Abdullaev
  • 19 Azizjon Ganiev
  • 9 Odiljon Khamrobekov
  • 21 Igor Sergeev
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
28/06/2026 00:30 Group K
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia22004136
Portugal21106154
DR Congo201112-11
Uzbekistan200218-70
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
00:05 Football : World Cup 2026: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan lineups in 4-4-2 and 3-4-2-1 with Bakambu and Shomurodov starting
00:05 Football : World Cup 2026: Colombia in a 4-3-3 against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s attack
00:05 World Cup 2026: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan lineups in 4-4-2 and 3-4-2-1 with Bakambu and Shomurodov starting