World Cup 2026: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan lineups in 4-4-2 and 3-4-2-1 with Bakambu and Shomurodov starting

DR Congo and Uzbekistan name contrasting 4-4-2 and 3-4-2-1 lineups for their crucial World Cup 2026 Group K match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
As part of the World Cup 2026 group stage, DR Congo face Uzbekistan on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 00:30 (GMT+1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This match, between two teams still searching for their first points in Group K, is of vital importance for both sides. DR Congo, who are coming off a 0-1 defeat to Colombia, are targeting a win to get back on track, while Uzbekistan, heavily beaten 0-5 by Portugal, must respond to keep their qualification hopes alive.
The two teams present contrasting tactical systems. DR Congo line up in a classic 4-4-2 under Sébastien Desabre, relying on a balanced defensive organisation and a two-man attack with Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu. Uzbekistan, for their part, opt for a 3-4-2-1 under Fabio Cannavaro, playing with a compact block and two playmakers behind lone striker Eldor Shomurodov.
The Congolese starting XI puts its trust in goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau and a defensive line featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Chancel Mbemba. In midfield, Samuel Moutoussamy and Noah Sadiki will try to provide the link between defence and attack. Up front, Cédric Bakambu is expected to be an attacking leader alongside Yoane Wissa and Brian Cipenga. On the bench, experienced players such as Gaël Kakuta and Fiston Mayele are ready to energise the play if needed.
For the Uzbeks, Abduvokhid Nematov starts in goal. The back three includes Abdukodir Khusanov, Jakhongir Urozov and Rustam Ashurmatov. The packed midfield brings together Otabek Shukurov and Sherzod Nasrullaev, who will be crucial for ball-winning and distribution. In attack, Dostonbek Khamdamov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev will support Eldor Shomurodov in a set-up designed to exploit spaces on the counterattack.
Reading the DR Congo XI
The Congolese team will favour a structured 4-4-2 shape, with a traditional back four lined up in front of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau. The central defensive pairing will be entrusted to Chancel Mbemba, experienced in Europe, and Axel Tuanzebe. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will bring his pace and aggression on the right flank, while Arthur Masuaku will occupy the left side.
In midfield, the team will rely on Samuel Moutoussamy’s vision and Noah Sadiki’s energy. Nathanaël Mbuku and Brian Cipenga are expected to hold the wings, contributing both to attacking movement and defensive stability. The emphasis will be on balance between these midfield lines to stifle the opposition’s initiatives.
Up front, Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu will form the attacking duo. Bakambu, backed by his experience and longevity, will be the main threat, while Wissa will bring mobility and direct running. Head coach Sébastien Desabre appears to be favouring this classic formula, which has already shown its strengths during qualifying.
Reading the Uzbekistan XI
Uzbekistan deploy a 3-4-2-1 block under Fabio Cannavaro’s tactical direction. This system is based on a central back three for greater density, made up of Abdukodir Khusanov, Jakhongir Urozov and Rustam Ashurmatov. The latter is a solid figure who covers the defensive sector effectively.
The four-man midfield relies on the ball-winning and organisational qualities of Otabek Shukurov and Akmal Mozgovoy. On the wings, Khozhiakbar Alizhonov and Sherzod Nasrullaev will have both defensive and attacking roles, taking part in dynamic transitions. Supporting the attack, Dostonbek Khamdamov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev will operate in a creative zone, trying to free Eldor Shomurodov up front.
Attacking leader Shomurodov will be the focal point of the attack. The emphasis will be on tactical discipline and coordinated pressing in an attempt to contain the Congolese combinations, while exploiting counters using the speed of their attacking midfielders. Cannavaro is counting on this approach to secure a positive result in this demanding group.
The starting lineups Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
14
Noah Sadiki
Midfielder
9
Brian Cipenga
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
5
Dylan Batubinsika
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
3
Steve Kapuadi
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
11
Gaël Kakuta
10
Théo Bongonda
25
Edo Kayembe
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
19
Fiston Mayele
13
Meschak Elia
23
Simon Banza
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
26
Jakhongir Urozov
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
24
Bekhruz Karimov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
19
Azizjon Ganiev
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
21
Igor Sergeev
DR Congo
Upcoming
00:30
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
28/06/2026 00:30
·
Group K
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for Portugal - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 Portugal · Passe : P. Neto 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva Portugal, 13e 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba RD Congo, 32e 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 RD Congo · Passe : A. Masuaku 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 57e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 71e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 72e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) Portugal, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) RD Congo, 85e 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo Portugal, 88e 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Portugal, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
4
Tomás Araújo
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
10
Bernardo Silva
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
2
Nélson Semedo
3
Rúben Dias
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
21
Rúben Neves
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
11
João Félix
17
Rafael Leão
26
Francisco Conceição
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Timothy Fayulu
21
Matthieu Epolo
5
Dylan Batubinsika
12
Joris Kayembe
24
Gedeon Kalulu
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
14
Noah Sadiki
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
11
Gaël Kakuta
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
23
Simon Banza
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69
Key players
João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
17/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
1-1
NRG Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica Colombie, 7e 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 34e 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 Colombie · Passe : L. Diaz 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 Ouzbékistan 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 Colombie · Passe : G. Puerta 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) Colombie, 72e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) Colombie, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 80e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 90+3e 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Colombie · Passe : C. Hernandez
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Utkir Yusupov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
11
Oston Urunov
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
16
Botirali Ergashev
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
19
Azizjon Ganiev
23
Sherzod Esanov
20
Azizbek Amanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
21
Jaminton Campaz
26
Andrés Gómez
9
Jhon Córdoba
19
Cucho Hernández
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43
Key players
Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished
1-3
Estadio Azteca Colombia
View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) Portugal, 6e 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov Ouzbékistan, 14e 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes Portugal, 17e 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev Ouzbékistan, 29e 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Portugal, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov Portugal, 60e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) Portugal, 64e 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga Portugal, 68e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 73e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) Portugal, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 83e 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao Portugal, 87e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Nélson Semedo
26
Francisco Conceição
16
Francisco Trincão
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
4
Tomás Araújo
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
10
Bernardo Silva
21
Rúben Neves
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
19
Azizjon Ganiev
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21
Key players
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
5-0
NRG Stadium Uzbekistan
View match details for Colombia - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 46e 56' Carton jaune - J. Lucumi Colombie, 56e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 57e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace J. Cordoba) Colombie, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) Colombie, 58e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 72e 76' ⚽ But - D. Munoz (passe J. Quintero) Colombie, 76e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 77e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mbuku) RD Congo, 82e 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Pickel RD Congo, 90+3e 90+4' Carton jaune - J. Lerma Colombie, 90+4e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
9
Jhon Córdoba
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
13
Yerry Mina
18
Willer Ditta
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
21
Jaminton Campaz
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
26
Andrés Gómez
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
19
Cucho Hernández
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Noah Sadiki
23
Simon Banza
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
5
Dylan Batubinsika
15
Aaron Tshibola
11
Gaël Kakuta
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Colombia 9 / DR Congo 0 Tirs : Colombia 19 / DR Congo 5 Possession : Colombia 64% / DR Congo 36% Corners : Colombia 5 / DR Congo 2 Fautes : Colombia 11 / DR Congo 14 Cartons jaunes : Colombia 1 / DR Congo 0 Passes : Colombia 535 / DR Congo 291 Precision des passes : Colombia 88% / DR Congo 76% xG : Colombia 0.99 / DR Congo 0.26
Key players
Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.3, 8 arret(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jhon Lucumí (Colombia) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3 Jhon Arias (Colombia) : note 7.3 Johan Mojica (Colombia) : note 7.2 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group K
Colombia
Finished
1-0
Estadio Akron DR Congo
View match details for Colombia - Portugal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
4
Santiago Arias
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
22
Deiver Machado
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
9
Jhon Córdoba
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Ospina
24
Álvaro Montero
17
Johan Mojica
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
26
Andrés Gómez
2
Daniel Muñoz
21
Jaminton Campaz
8
Jorge Carrascal
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
19
Cucho Hernández
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
21
Rúben Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
2
Nélson Semedo
4
Tomás Araújo
10
Bernardo Silva
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
15
João Neves
24
Samú Costa
26
Francisco Conceição
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming
00:30
Hard Rock Stadium Portugal
View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
14
Noah Sadiki
Midfielder
9
Brian Cipenga
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
5
Dylan Batubinsika
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
3
Steve Kapuadi
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
11
Gaël Kakuta
10
Théo Bongonda
25
Edo Kayembe
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
19
Fiston Mayele
13
Meschak Elia
23
Simon Banza
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
26
Jakhongir Urozov
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
24
Bekhruz Karimov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
19
Azizjon Ganiev
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming
00:30
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
Group K
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 Portugal 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 4 DR Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0
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