World Cup 2026: Panama line up in a 5-4-1 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at MetLife Stadium

Panama and England meet on June 27, 2026 at MetLife Stadium at 22:00 GMT+1 for a crucial World Cup 2026 Group L match. Panama, coming off two defeats without scoring, must restart their campaign, while England, unbeaten with one win and one draw, are aiming to strengthen their qualifying position.
Panama will take the field in a 5-4-1 formation led by Thomas Christiansen. The setup underlines the desire for a reinforced defensive block to contain England’s attack. For his part, Thomas Tuchel is banking on an attacking 4-2-3-1 for an England team that held Ghana scoreless in the previous match.
The stakes are high because Panama are still looking for their first point in this group, where Croatia and Ghana also have important roles. England, on 4 points, could take a big step toward qualification with a win.
Here is the analysis of the confirmed lineups, highlighting the tactical choices and key starters for both teams in this decisive encounter.
A look at Panama’s XI
Thomas Christiansen names a 5-4-1 to underline his desire for defensive solidity. Orlando Mosquera starts in goal, supported by a five-man defence made up of Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, José Córdoba, Andrés Andrade and Jorge Gutiérrez. That line aims to stifle England’s attacking play on the wings.
In midfield, four players will drive the play and support the attack — Cristian Martínez, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey and José Luis Rodríguez. Their role will be important in balancing the pressure and attempting quick transitions. Up front, Tomás Rodríguez carries Panama’s attacking hopes on his own.
This setup emphasises a compact organisation and collective defensive work, while hoping to exploit counterattacks and the determination of their experienced midfielders.
A look at England’s XI
England line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel, with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defence is built around Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi as the centre-back pairing, flanked by Jarell Quansah and Nico O’Reilly on the sides, seeking a balance between solidity and the ability to support attacks.
In midfield, the two defensive midfielders D. Rice and Elliot Anderson provide the screen, while Jude Bellingham plays a more advanced role, acting as a valuable link between midfield and the forwards.
In attack, Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford operate behind the lone striker Harry Kane, the spearhead and main attacking reference of the team. This system prioritises ball control and the creation of chances around Kane.
This lineup illustrates the desire to produce a combination-based, incisive style of football while maintaining a solid defensive base against a compact Panama side.
The starting XIs
Panama
Formation5-4-1Head coachThomas Christiansen
Starters11
22Orlando MosqueraGoalkeeper
23Amir MurilloDefender
4Fidel EscobarDefender
3José CórdobaDefender
16Andrés AndradeDefender
26Jorge GutiérrezDefender
6Cristian MartínezMidfielder
11Yoel BárcenasMidfielder
14Carlos HarveyMidfielder
7José Luis RodríguezMidfielder
9Tomás RodríguezForward
Substitutes15
12César Samudio
1Luis Mejía
15Éric Davis
13Jiovany Ramos
25Roderick Miller
2César Blackman
5Edgardo Fariña
20Aníbal Godoy
21César Yanis
8Adalberto Carrasquilla
19Alberto Quintero
10Ismael Díaz
24Azarias Londoño
17José Fajardo
18Cecilio Waterman
England
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
1Jordan PickfordGoalkeeper
26Jarell QuansahDefender
2Ezri KonsaDefender
6Marc GuéhiDefender
3Nico O'ReillyDefender
8Elliot AndersonMidfielder
10Jude BellinghamMidfielder
7Bukayo SakaMidfielder
17Morgan RogersMidfielder
11Marcus RashfordMidfielder
9Harry KaneForward
Substitutes14
13Dean Henderson
23James Trafford
5John Stones
15Dan Burn
25Djed Spence
12Trevoh Chalobah
16Kobbie Mainoo
21Eberechi Eze
14Jordan Henderson
4Declan Rice
20Noni Madueke
19Ollie Watkins
22Ivan Toney
18Anthony Gordon
Panama
First half 18'MetLife Stadium
England
27/06/2026 22:00·Group L
Fil du match
13'⚽13' O’Reilly probes down the left but is forced to turn tail. Then on the other flank, Saka nearly strips Gutierrez of possession only for the defender to flop on the ball and purchase a cheap foul. Saka none too happy
11'⚽11' Barcenas wanders down the right and Konsa grabs a handful of his shirt. A free kick that leads to nothing. But the early signs are that Panama seem quite happy to get forward whenever they can, down both flanks
9'⚽9' Gutierrez looks to be tearing into all sorts of space down the left, but the whistle goes, as he’s just failed to keep the ball in play, something he should have done. Angleterre’s defence a bit all over the show there
8'⚽8' Rashford cuts in from the left and pearls a low shot towards the bottom left. It’s heading in, and Mosquera does well to turn it around the post. Anderson comes across to do what the absent Rice normally does, and his delivery causes the keeper to flap, but...
6'LIVE6' Angleterre have a throw-in overturned because Quansah takes more than the five seconds allowed by the new regulations over it. The new order
1'⚽1' Panama immediately go long, Quansah doesn’t get much on his clearing header, and Tomas Rodriguez has the opportunity to shoot from 20 yards. He whacks it straight at Pickford, but with some force. What a start that could have been! Panama get the ball rolli...
46'↑↓Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace A. Budimir)Croatie, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - J. Gvardiol (remplace A. Kramaric)Croatie, 46e
54'⚽But - A. Budimir (passe J. Stanisic)Croatie, 54e
61'Carton jaune - Y. BarcenasPanama, 61e
72'↑↓Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace L. Sucic)Croatie, 72e
72'↑↓Remplacement - M. Kovacic (remplace P. Sucic)Croatie, 72e
77'↑↓Remplacement - J. Ramos (remplace C. Waterman)Panama, 77e
81'↑↓Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Pasalic)Croatie, 81e
83'↑↓Remplacement - J. Fajardo (remplace A. Londono)Panama, 83e
90'↑↓Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace T. Rodriguez)Panama, 90e
90'↑↓Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace E. Davis)Panama, 90e
90+2'Carton jaune - P. SucicCroatie, 90+2e
Line-ups
Panama
System5-4-1CoachThomas Christiansen
Starters11
22Orlando MosqueraGoalkeeper
23Amir MurilloDefender
13Jiovany RamosDefender
3José CórdobaDefender
16Andrés AndradeDefender
2César BlackmanDefender
6Cristian MartínezMidfielder
14Carlos HarveyMidfielder
11Yoel BárcenasMidfielder
7José Luis RodríguezMidfielder
17José FajardoForward
Substitutes15
1Luis Mejía
12César Samudio
4Fidel Escobar
5Edgardo Fariña
15Éric Davis
25Roderick Miller
26Jorge Gutiérrez
8Adalberto Carrasquilla
10Ismael Díaz
19Alberto Quintero
20Aníbal Godoy
21César Yanis
24Azarias Londoño
9Tomás Rodríguez
18Cecilio Waterman
Croatia
System4-2-3-1CoachZlatko Dalic
Starters11
1Dominik LivakovićGoalkeeper
2Josip StanišićDefender
6Josip ŠutaloDefender
3Marin PongračićDefender
4Joško GvardiolDefender
10Luka ModrićMidfielder
8Mateo KovačićMidfielder
24Marco PašalićMidfielder
16Martin BaturinaMidfielder
14Ivan PerišićMidfielder
26Petar MusaForward
Substitutes15
12Ivor Pandur
23Dominik Kotarski
5Duje Ćaleta-Car
22Luka Vušković
25Martin Erlić
18Kristijan Jakić
7Nikola Moro
13Nikola Vlašić
15Mario Pašalić
17Petar Sučić
19Toni Fruk
21Luka Sučić
9Andrej Kramarić
11Ante Budimir
20Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatia 1
Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatia 2
Possession : Panama 36% / Croatia 64%
Corners : Panama 0 / Croatia 1
Fautes : Panama 9 / Croatia 5
Passes : Panama 172 / Croatia 310
Precision des passes : Panama 79% / Croatia 88%
xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatia 0.05
Key players
Josip Šutalo (Croatia) : note 7.2
Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 7
Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 6.9
Jiovany Ramos (Panama) : note 6.9
Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 6.9
César Blackman (Panama) : note 6.9
José Fajardo (Panama) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Group L
Panama
FinishedBMO Field
Croatia
Match center
Panama - England
Panama
0-0First half 18' · 0-0
England
Group L27/06/2026 22:00MetLife Stadium
Match feed
13'⚽13' O’Reilly probes down the left but is forced to turn tail. Then on the other flank, Saka nearly strips Gutierrez of possession only for the defender to flop on the ball and purchase a cheap foul. Saka none too happy
11'⚽11' Barcenas wanders down the right and Konsa grabs a handful of his shirt. A free kick that leads to nothing. But the early signs are that Panama seem quite happy to get forward whenever they can, down both flanks
9'⚽9' Gutierrez looks to be tearing into all sorts of space down the left, but the whistle goes, as he’s just failed to keep the ball in play, something he should have done. Angleterre’s defence a bit all over the show there
8'⚽8' Rashford cuts in from the left and pearls a low shot towards the bottom left. It’s heading in, and Mosquera does well to turn it around the post. Anderson comes across to do what the absent Rice normally does, and his delivery causes the keeper to flap, but...
6'LIVE6' Angleterre have a throw-in overturned because Quansah takes more than the five seconds allowed by the new regulations over it. The new order
1'⚽1' Panama immediately go long, Quansah doesn’t get much on his clearing header, and Tomas Rodriguez has the opportunity to shoot from 20 yards. He whacks it straight at Pickford, but with some force. What a start that could have been! Panama get the ball rolli...
Line-ups
Panama
System5-4-1CoachThomas Christiansen
Starters11
22Orlando MosqueraGoalkeeper
23Amir MurilloDefender
4Fidel EscobarDefender
3José CórdobaDefender
16Andrés AndradeDefender
26Jorge GutiérrezDefender
6Cristian MartínezMidfielder
11Yoel BárcenasMidfielder
14Carlos HarveyMidfielder
7José Luis RodríguezMidfielder
9Tomás RodríguezForward
Substitutes15
12César Samudio
1Luis Mejía
15Éric Davis
13Jiovany Ramos
25Roderick Miller
2César Blackman
5Edgardo Fariña
20Aníbal Godoy
21César Yanis
8Adalberto Carrasquilla
19Alberto Quintero
10Ismael Díaz
24Azarias Londoño
17José Fajardo
18Cecilio Waterman
England
System4-2-3-1CoachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
1Jordan PickfordGoalkeeper
26Jarell QuansahDefender
2Ezri KonsaDefender
6Marc GuéhiDefender
3Nico O'ReillyDefender
8Elliot AndersonMidfielder
10Jude BellinghamMidfielder
7Bukayo SakaMidfielder
17Morgan RogersMidfielder
11Marcus RashfordMidfielder
9Harry KaneForward
Substitutes14
13Dean Henderson
23James Trafford
5John Stones
15Dan Burn
25Djed Spence
12Trevoh Chalobah
16Kobbie Mainoo
21Eberechi Eze
14Jordan Henderson
4Declan Rice
20Noni Madueke
19Ollie Watkins
22Ivan Toney
18Anthony Gordon
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Panama 1 / England 2
Tirs : Panama 1 / England 3
Possession : Panama 28% / England 72%
Corners : Panama 0 / England 3
Fautes : Panama 3 / England 2
Passes : Panama 40 / England 106
Precision des passes : Panama 70% / England 89%
xG : Panama 0.03 / England 0.05
Key players
Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)
José Córdoba (Panama) : note 6.9
Jude Bellingham (England) : note 6.9
Jordan Pickford (England) : note 6.3, 1 arret(s)
Fidel Escobar (Panama) : note 6.7
Jorge Gutiérrez (Panama) : note 6.7
Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7
Bukayo Saka (England) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
24/06/2018 England 6-1 Panama (World Cup)
Group L
Panama
First half 18'MetLife Stadium
England
Match center
Croatia - Ghana
Croatia
0-0First half 18' · 0-0
Ghana
Group L27/06/2026 22:00Lincoln Financial Field
Match feed
10'⚽10' Ayew gives away a free-kick to at least imply someone is will to show aggression. Perisic chips a cross into the box but Asare has not trouble catching it
8'LIVE8' Neither side looks committed to sending men forward to attack. I suspect the centre-backs will have seven times the amount of passes than anyone else on the pitch because knocking it around at the back is the order of the day
6'LIVE6' There is next to no atmosphere inside the stadium by the sounds of it. Livakovic dallies over a backpass and subsequently kicks the ball out for a throw in panic
4'⚽4' Sutalo pings a crossfield but it goes nowhere near its intended target and out for a throw. A rather boring start, if I am being honest
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