World Cup 2026: Panama line up in a 5-4-1 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at MetLife Stadium

Panama and England have confirmed their lineups for a crucial World Cup 2026 Group L match at MetLife Stadium, with Thomas Christiansen opting for a 5-4-1 and Thomas Tuchel choosing a 4-2-3-1.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Panama VS Angleterre, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match Panama VS Angleterre, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

Panama and England meet on June 27, 2026 at MetLife Stadium at 22:00 GMT+1 for a crucial World Cup 2026 Group L match. Panama, coming off two defeats without scoring, must restart their campaign, while England, unbeaten with one win and one draw, are aiming to strengthen their qualifying position.

Panama will take the field in a 5-4-1 formation led by Thomas Christiansen. The setup underlines the desire for a reinforced defensive block to contain England’s attack. For his part, Thomas Tuchel is banking on an attacking 4-2-3-1 for an England team that held Ghana scoreless in the previous match.

The stakes are high because Panama are still looking for their first point in this group, where Croatia and Ghana also have important roles. England, on 4 points, could take a big step toward qualification with a win.

Here is the analysis of the confirmed lineups, highlighting the tactical choices and key starters for both teams in this decisive encounter.

A look at Panama’s XI

Thomas Christiansen names a 5-4-1 to underline his desire for defensive solidity. Orlando Mosquera starts in goal, supported by a five-man defence made up of Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, José Córdoba, Andrés Andrade and Jorge Gutiérrez. That line aims to stifle England’s attacking play on the wings.

In midfield, four players will drive the play and support the attack — Cristian Martínez, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey and José Luis Rodríguez. Their role will be important in balancing the pressure and attempting quick transitions. Up front, Tomás Rodríguez carries Panama’s attacking hopes on his own.

This setup emphasises a compact organisation and collective defensive work, while hoping to exploit counterattacks and the determination of their experienced midfielders.

A look at England’s XI

England line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Thomas Tuchel, with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defence is built around Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi as the centre-back pairing, flanked by Jarell Quansah and Nico O’Reilly on the sides, seeking a balance between solidity and the ability to support attacks.

In midfield, the two defensive midfielders D. Rice and Elliot Anderson provide the screen, while Jude Bellingham plays a more advanced role, acting as a valuable link between midfield and the forwards.

In attack, Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford operate behind the lone striker Harry Kane, the spearhead and main attacking reference of the team. This system prioritises ball control and the creation of chances around Kane.

This lineup illustrates the desire to produce a combination-based, incisive style of football while maintaining a solid defensive base against a compact Panama side.

The starting XIs

Panama
Formation5-4-1Head coachThomas Christiansen
Starters11
  1. 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper
  2. 23 Amir Murillo Defender
  3. 4 Fidel Escobar Defender
  4. 3 José Córdoba Defender
  5. 16 Andrés Andrade Defender
  6. 26 Jorge Gutiérrez Defender
  7. 6 Cristian Martínez Midfielder
  8. 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder
  9. 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder
  10. 7 José Luis Rodríguez Midfielder
  11. 9 Tomás Rodríguez Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 César Samudio
  • 1 Luis Mejía
  • 15 Éric Davis
  • 13 Jiovany Ramos
  • 25 Roderick Miller
  • 2 César Blackman
  • 5 Edgardo Fariña
  • 20 Aníbal Godoy
  • 21 César Yanis
  • 8 Adalberto Carrasquilla
  • 19 Alberto Quintero
  • 10 Ismael Díaz
  • 24 Azarias Londoño
  • 17 José Fajardo
  • 18 Cecilio Waterman
England
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
  1. 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper
  2. 26 Jarell Quansah Defender
  3. 2 Ezri Konsa Defender
  4. 6 Marc Guéhi Defender
  5. 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender
  6. 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder
  7. 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder
  8. 7 Bukayo Saka Midfielder
  9. 17 Morgan Rogers Midfielder
  10. 11 Marcus Rashford Midfielder
  11. 9 Harry Kane Forward
Substitutes14
  • 13 Dean Henderson
  • 23 James Trafford
  • 5 John Stones
  • 15 Dan Burn
  • 25 Djed Spence
  • 12 Trevoh Chalobah
  • 16 Kobbie Mainoo
  • 21 Eberechi Eze
  • 14 Jordan Henderson
  • 4 Declan Rice
  • 20 Noni Madueke
  • 19 Ollie Watkins
  • 22 Ivan Toney
  • 18 Anthony Gordon
Panama
First half 18' MetLife Stadium
England
27/06/2026 22:00 Group L
Fil du match
  1. 13'13' O’Reilly probes down the left but is forced to turn tail. Then on the other flank, Saka nearly strips Gutierrez of possession only for the defender to flop on the ball and purchase a cheap foul. Saka none too happy
  2. 11'11' Barcenas wanders down the right and Konsa grabs a handful of his shirt. A free kick that leads to nothing. But the early signs are that Panama seem quite happy to get forward whenever they can, down both flanks
  3. 9'9' Gutierrez looks to be tearing into all sorts of space down the left, but the whistle goes, as he’s just failed to keep the ball in play, something he should have done. Angleterre’s defence a bit all over the show there
  4. 8'8' Rashford cuts in from the left and pearls a low shot towards the bottom left. It’s heading in, and Mosquera does well to turn it around the post. Anderson comes across to do what the absent Rice normally does, and his delivery causes the keeper to flap, but...
  5. 6'6' Angleterre have a throw-in overturned because Quansah takes more than the five seconds allowed by the new regulations over it. The new order
  6. 1'1' Panama immediately go long, Quansah doesn’t get much on his clearing header, and Tomas Rodriguez has the opportunity to shoot from 20 yards. He whacks it straight at Pickford, but with some force. What a start that could have been! Panama get the ball rolli...
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
Finished BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
First half 18' MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
First half 18' Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England21104224
Ghana21101014
Croatia210134-13
Panama200202-20
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
21:33 Football : World Cup 2026 Croatia vs Ghana: Croatia in 4-2-3-1 with Modrić, Ghana in 4-3-3 with Partey
21:32 Football : World Cup 2026: Panama line up in a 5-4-1 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at MetLife Stadium
21:33 World Cup 2026 Croatia vs Ghana: Croatia in 4-2-3-1 with Modrić, Ghana in 4-3-3 with Partey