World Cup 2026: DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet in crucial Group K clash

DR Congo and Uzbekistan face a decisive Group K match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as both teams chase qualification for the 2026 World Cup round of 16.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
11 views
Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
3 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) and Uzbekistan meet on June 27, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a decisive clash in Group K of the 2026 World Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 00:30 local time GMT+1. This match is especially important for both teams, who still need to confirm their qualification for the round of 16.

In this group, which also includes Portugal and Colombia, the standings are finely balanced ahead of this third match. DR Congo, with one point after a draw and a defeat, are still searching for a win that would all but secure their place in the knockout stage. Uzbekistan, for their part, have two defeats and no points, and must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

DR Congo are coming off a narrow 0-1 defeat to Colombia, while Uzbekistan suffered a heavy 0-5 loss against Portugal. Those results reflect the difficulty both teams have had imposing their game in this group stage.

The match pits two contrasting styles and different ambitions against each other — the Congolese Leopards, back on the world stage after more than half a century, are looking to build on their experience and a direct, physical style of play. Uzbekistan, making their debut in the competition, rely on a possession and pressing project under Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro.

Focus on DR Congo

Managed by Sébastien Desabre, DR Congo line up in a classic 4-4-2 that blends defensive stability with quick transitions. Lionel Mpasi Nzau starts in goal. The defence is made up of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and Arthur Masuaku. In midfield, Samuel Moutoussamy and Noah Sadiki provide energy, alongside Nathanaël Mbuku and Brian Cipenga. The attack is led by Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu, the latter being the most experienced attacking player, playing in La Liga with Real Betis.

The team are relying on defensive solidity and the pace of their wingers to counter their opponents. Axel Tuanzebe’s presence in central defence provides reassurance against quick counterattacks. Cédric Bakambu represents the main attacking threat, an experienced striker capable of making the difference at any moment.

Focus on Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan are built around a 3-4-2-1 system led by Fabio Cannavaro, prioritising control of the ball and a high press. Abduvokhid Nematov plays in goal. The back three is formed by Abdukodir Khusanov, Jakhongir Urozov and Rustam Ashurmatov. In midfield, Khozhiakbar Alizhonov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov and Sherzod Nasrullaev try to set the tempo. Supporting centre-forward Eldor Shomurodov, who carries the attacking hopes along with Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Dostonbek Khamdamov, the midfielders play an active role in building the play.

Without suspended central defender Anzur Ismailov, the Uzbeks will need to limit turnovers and exploit their pace in the final third. Eldor Shomurodov, a Roma player, remains the main attacking threat for the Congolese defence to watch.

DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
28/06/2026 00:30 Group K
Chargement du pronostic
Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia22004136
Portugal21106154
DR Congo201112-11
Uzbekistan200218-70
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
23:58 Football : World Cup 2026: England beat Panama 2-0 at MetLife Stadium
23:32 Football : World Cup 2026: DR Congo and Uzbekistan meet in crucial Group K clash
23:58 World Cup 2026: England beat Panama 2-0 at MetLife Stadium