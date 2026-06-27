World Cup 2026: Colombia and Portugal seek crucial Group K victory

Colombia and Portugal meet at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in a pivotal 2026 World Cup Group K match with qualification for the round of 16 at stake.
Colombia face Portugal on June 28, 2026 at 00:30 (GMT+1) at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in a crucial group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. In Group K, the clash brings together two teams that have both already played their first two matches, with Colombia on six points and Portugal on four. The fixture looks set to be decisive for the rest of the competition, with each side aiming to strengthen its position in the race to qualify for the round of 16.
Group K also includes DR Congo and Uzbekistan, who are lower in the standings after two matchdays. Colombia beat DR Congo 1-0, while Portugal recorded a comprehensive 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. The meeting between Colombia and Portugal therefore shapes up as a top-of-the-group showdown, with control of the pool at stake.
Colombia come into the tournament after a solid South American qualifying campaign, where they finished third with 28 points, marking their return after failing to qualify in 2022. Under Néstor Lorenzo, the team rely on an attacking style with a blend of experience and youth, embodied by players such as James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz. Portugal, coached by Roberto Martínez and finalists in the 2024/25 Nations League, are built around a balanced collective in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s experience sits alongside the dynamism of Paris Saint-Germain players such as Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and João Neves.
Victory in this match would be decisive for both teams as they seek to take a major step toward qualification. The match will be played in an intense context, with a direct bearing on the balance of the group, as neither side has yet mathematically secured a place in the knockout stage.
Focus on Colombia
Colombia are set up in a classic 4-3-3 system with Camilo Vargas in goal. The defence features Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Deiver Machado. The midfield is driven by Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias, while the attack is built around James Rodríguez as playmaker, supported by Jhon Córdoba and Luis Díaz on the wings. Coach Néstor Lorenzo, in charge since 2023, favours a tactical setup based on collective creativity and attacking speed.
With James Rodríguez, the weight of experience is clear, even as the rise of young talents such as Luis Díaz gives Colombia a more explosive dimension out wide. That combination should allow Colombia to exploit space and cause problems for the opposing defence. Defensive discipline remains a key area to watch against a highly effective Portuguese attack.
Focus on Portugal
Portugal opt for a 4-2-3-1 built around goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The defensive line is made up of João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga and Nuno Mendes. The double pivot in midfield is formed by Rúben Neves and Vitinha, bringing both ball-winning power and creativity. Ahead of them, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix drive the attacking play behind lone centre-forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Under Roberto Martínez, in charge since 2023, Portugal rely on a strong balance between organisation and speed of execution. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to take on the role of leader and main goalscorer, supported by an attacking line rich in talent from prestigious clubs. The team’s experience, combined with its technical quality, makes Portugal a formidable opponent in the pursuit of qualification.
This lineup highlights tactical versatility, with players capable of operating in several positions, giving the coach a range of options depending on how the match unfolds.
Colombia
Upcoming
00:30
Hard Rock Stadium Portugal
28/06/2026 00:30
·
Group K
View match details for Portugal - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 Portugal · Passe : P. Neto 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva Portugal, 13e 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba RD Congo, 32e 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 RD Congo · Passe : A. Masuaku 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 57e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 71e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 72e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) Portugal, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) RD Congo, 85e 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo Portugal, 88e 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Portugal, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
4
Tomás Araújo
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
10
Bernardo Silva
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
2
Nélson Semedo
3
Rúben Dias
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
21
Rúben Neves
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
11
João Félix
17
Rafael Leão
26
Francisco Conceição
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Timothy Fayulu
21
Matthieu Epolo
5
Dylan Batubinsika
12
Joris Kayembe
24
Gedeon Kalulu
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
14
Noah Sadiki
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
11
Gaël Kakuta
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
23
Simon Banza
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69
Key players
João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
17/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
1-1
NRG Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica Colombie, 7e 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 34e 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 Colombie · Passe : L. Diaz 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 Ouzbékistan 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 Colombie · Passe : G. Puerta 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) Colombie, 72e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) Colombie, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 80e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 90+3e 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Colombie · Passe : C. Hernandez
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Utkir Yusupov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
11
Oston Urunov
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
16
Botirali Ergashev
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
19
Azizjon Ganiev
23
Sherzod Esanov
20
Azizbek Amanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
21
Jaminton Campaz
26
Andrés Gómez
9
Jhon Córdoba
19
Cucho Hernández
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43
Key players
Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished
1-3
Estadio Azteca Colombia
View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) Portugal, 6e 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov Ouzbékistan, 14e 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes Portugal, 17e 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev Ouzbékistan, 29e 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Portugal, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov Portugal, 60e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) Portugal, 64e 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga Portugal, 68e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 73e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) Portugal, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 83e 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao Portugal, 87e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Nélson Semedo
26
Francisco Conceição
16
Francisco Trincão
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
4
Tomás Araújo
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
10
Bernardo Silva
21
Rúben Neves
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
19
Azizjon Ganiev
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21
Key players
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
5-0
NRG Stadium Uzbekistan
View match details for Colombia - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 46e 56' Carton jaune - J. Lucumi Colombie, 56e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 57e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace J. Cordoba) Colombie, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) Colombie, 58e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 72e 76' ⚽ But - D. Munoz (passe J. Quintero) Colombie, 76e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 77e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mbuku) RD Congo, 82e 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Pickel RD Congo, 90+3e 90+4' Carton jaune - J. Lerma Colombie, 90+4e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
9
Jhon Córdoba
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
13
Yerry Mina
18
Willer Ditta
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
21
Jaminton Campaz
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
26
Andrés Gómez
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
19
Cucho Hernández
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Noah Sadiki
23
Simon Banza
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
5
Dylan Batubinsika
15
Aaron Tshibola
11
Gaël Kakuta
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Colombia 9 / DR Congo 0 Tirs : Colombia 19 / DR Congo 5 Possession : Colombia 64% / DR Congo 36% Corners : Colombia 5 / DR Congo 2 Fautes : Colombia 11 / DR Congo 14 Cartons jaunes : Colombia 1 / DR Congo 0 Passes : Colombia 535 / DR Congo 291 Precision des passes : Colombia 88% / DR Congo 76% xG : Colombia 0.99 / DR Congo 0.26
Key players
Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.3, 8 arret(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jhon Lucumí (Colombia) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3 Jhon Arias (Colombia) : note 7.3 Johan Mojica (Colombia) : note 7.2 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group K
Colombia
Finished
1-0
Estadio Akron DR Congo
View match details for Colombia - Portugal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
4
Santiago Arias
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
22
Deiver Machado
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
9
Jhon Córdoba
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Ospina
24
Álvaro Montero
17
Johan Mojica
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
26
Andrés Gómez
2
Daniel Muñoz
21
Jaminton Campaz
8
Jorge Carrascal
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
19
Cucho Hernández
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
21
Rúben Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
2
Nélson Semedo
4
Tomás Araújo
10
Bernardo Silva
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
15
João Neves
24
Samú Costa
26
Francisco Conceição
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming
00:30
Hard Rock Stadium Portugal
View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
14
Noah Sadiki
Midfielder
9
Brian Cipenga
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
5
Dylan Batubinsika
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
3
Steve Kapuadi
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
11
Gaël Kakuta
10
Théo Bongonda
25
Edo Kayembe
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
19
Fiston Mayele
13
Meschak Elia
23
Simon Banza
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
26
Jakhongir Urozov
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
24
Bekhruz Karimov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
19
Azizjon Ganiev
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming
00:30
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
Group K
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 Portugal 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 4 DR Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0
Comments