World Cup 2026 Croatia vs Ghana: Croatia in 4-2-3-1 with Modrić, Ghana in 4-3-3 with Partey

Croatia face Ghana in World Cup 2026 Group L at Lincoln Financial Field, with Luka Modrić leading a 4-2-3-1 and Thomas Partey anchoring Ghana's 4-3-3.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
0 views
Illustration du match Croatie VS Ghana, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade Lincoln Financial Field
Illustration du match Croatie VS Ghana, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade Lincoln Financial Field
3 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

The World Cup 2026 group-stage match between Croatia and Ghana will take place on June 27 at 22:00 GMT+1 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The fixture is part of Group L, where neither Croatia nor Ghana have won all their matches, with Croatia having one win and one defeat, and Ghana one win and one draw.

Croatia line up in a 4-2-3-1 system under head coach Zlatko Dalic. They call on their captain Luka Modrić, part of a five-man midfield line, and rely on Ivan Perišić’s experience in defence as well as Ante Budimir’s presence up front.

Ghana, for their part, operate in a 4-3-3 with Carlos Queiroz in charge. The midfield is built around Thomas Partey, a pillar of the team, while Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jordan Ayew are part of a quick and technical attacking trio.

This meeting could be decisive in the balance of Group L, where Croatia are looking to return to winning ways after a defeat and Ghana want to preserve their unbeaten record.

Reading Croatia’s XI

Zlatko Dalic presents a classic 4-2-3-1 formation focused on defensive solidity and creativity in midfield. Dominik Livaković will be in goal, protected by a back four made up of Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Marin Pongračić and Ivan Perišić. The latter brings defensive and attacking experience on the left flank.

In midfield, the double pivot of Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić is supported by Nikola Vlašić, Petar Sučić and Martin Baturina in the three attacking midfield roles. In attack, Ante Budimir is the central reference point in the role of a lone striker. This tactical framework allows Croatia to develop a balanced game between technical control and defensive aggression.

Reading Ghana’s XI

Head coach Carlos Queiroz lines up in a 4-3-3 geared more toward attack and midfield movement. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is protected by a back four consisting of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen and Gideon Mensah.

The midfield is formed by a solid trio with Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo. This trio will have to manage the tempo and organize play to feed the attacking trio of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo. They will bring pace and the ability to unsettle the opposing defence.

This setup encourages mobility and verticality, supporting Ghana’s ambitions to pick up important points in this tight group.

The starting XIs

Croatia
System4-2-3-1Head coachZlatko Dalic
Starters11
  1. 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Josip Stanišić Defender
  3. 6 Josip Šutalo Defender
  4. 3 Marin Pongračić Defender
  5. 14 Ivan Perišić Defender
  6. 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder
  7. 8 Mateo Kovačić Midfielder
  8. 13 Nikola Vlašić Midfielder
  9. 17 Petar Sučić Midfielder
  10. 16 Martin Baturina Midfielder
  11. 11 Ante Budimir Forward
Substitutes15
  • 23 Dominik Kotarski
  • 12 Ivor Pandur
  • 5 Duje Ćaleta-Car
  • 4 Joško Gvardiol
  • 22 Luka Vušković
  • 25 Martin Erlić
  • 18 Kristijan Jakić
  • 21 Luka Sučić
  • 24 Marco Pašalić
  • 15 Mario Pašalić
  • 7 Nikola Moro
  • 19 Toni Fruk
  • 9 Andrej Kramarić
  • 20 Igor Matanović
  • 26 Petar Musa
Ghana
System4-3-3Head coachCarlos Queiroz
Starters11
  1. 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper
  2. 26 Marvin Senaya Defender
  3. 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender
  4. 23 Derrick Luckassen Defender
  5. 14 Gideon Mensah Defender
  6. 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder
  7. 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder
  8. 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder
  9. 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward
  10. 9 Jordan Ayew Forward
  11. 11 Antoine Semenyo Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi
  • 12 Joseph Anang
  • 2 Alidu Seidu
  • 6 Abdul Mumin
  • 17 Rahman Baba
  • 18 Jerome Opoku
  • 21 Kojo Peprah Oppong
  • 3 Caleb Yirenkyi
  • 7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
  • 13 Christopher Baah
  • 19 Iñaki Williams
  • 20 Augustine Boakye
  • 10 Brandon Thomas-Asante
  • 24 Ernest Nuamah
  • 25 Prince Kwabena Adu
Croatia
First half 22' Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
27/06/2026 22:00 Group L
Fil du match
  1. 10'10' Ayew gives away a free-kick to at least imply someone is will to show aggression. Perisic chips a cross into the box but Asare has not trouble catching it
  2. 8'8' Neither side looks committed to sending men forward to attack. I suspect the centre-backs will have seven times the amount of passes than anyone else on the pitch because knocking it around at the back is the order of the day
  3. 6'6' There is next to no atmosphere inside the stadium by the sounds of it. Livakovic dallies over a backpass and subsequently kicks the ball out for a throw in panic
  4. 4'4' Sutalo pings a crossfield but it goes nowhere near its intended target and out for a throw. A rather boring start, if I am being honest
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
Finished BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
First half 23' MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
First half 22' Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England21104224
Ghana21101014
Croatia210134-13
Panama200202-20
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
21:33 Football : World Cup 2026 Croatia vs Ghana: Croatia in 4-2-3-1 with Modrić, Ghana in 4-3-3 with Partey
21:32 Football : World Cup 2026: Panama line up in a 5-4-1 against England’s 4-2-3-1 at MetLife Stadium
21:33 World Cup 2026 Croatia vs Ghana: Croatia in 4-2-3-1 with Modrić, Ghana in 4-3-3 with Partey