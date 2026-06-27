World Cup 2026 Croatia vs Ghana: Croatia in 4-2-3-1 with Modrić, Ghana in 4-3-3 with Partey

The World Cup 2026 group-stage match between Croatia and Ghana will take place on June 27 at 22:00 GMT+1 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The fixture is part of Group L, where neither Croatia nor Ghana have won all their matches, with Croatia having one win and one defeat, and Ghana one win and one draw.
Croatia line up in a 4-2-3-1 system under head coach Zlatko Dalic. They call on their captain Luka Modrić, part of a five-man midfield line, and rely on Ivan Perišić’s experience in defence as well as Ante Budimir’s presence up front.
Ghana, for their part, operate in a 4-3-3 with Carlos Queiroz in charge. The midfield is built around Thomas Partey, a pillar of the team, while Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jordan Ayew are part of a quick and technical attacking trio.
This meeting could be decisive in the balance of Group L, where Croatia are looking to return to winning ways after a defeat and Ghana want to preserve their unbeaten record.
Reading Croatia’s XI
Zlatko Dalic presents a classic 4-2-3-1 formation focused on defensive solidity and creativity in midfield. Dominik Livaković will be in goal, protected by a back four made up of Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Marin Pongračić and Ivan Perišić. The latter brings defensive and attacking experience on the left flank.
In midfield, the double pivot of Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić is supported by Nikola Vlašić, Petar Sučić and Martin Baturina in the three attacking midfield roles. In attack, Ante Budimir is the central reference point in the role of a lone striker. This tactical framework allows Croatia to develop a balanced game between technical control and defensive aggression.
Reading Ghana’s XI
Head coach Carlos Queiroz lines up in a 4-3-3 geared more toward attack and midfield movement. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is protected by a back four consisting of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen and Gideon Mensah.
The midfield is formed by a solid trio with Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo. This trio will have to manage the tempo and organize play to feed the attacking trio of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo. They will bring pace and the ability to unsettle the opposing defence.
This setup encourages mobility and verticality, supporting Ghana’s ambitions to pick up important points in this tight group.
The starting XIs
Croatia
System4-2-3-1Head coachZlatko Dalic
Starters11
1Dominik LivakovićGoalkeeper
2Josip StanišićDefender
6Josip ŠutaloDefender
3Marin PongračićDefender
14Ivan PerišićDefender
10Luka ModrićMidfielder
8Mateo KovačićMidfielder
13Nikola VlašićMidfielder
17Petar SučićMidfielder
16Martin BaturinaMidfielder
11Ante BudimirForward
Substitutes15
23Dominik Kotarski
12Ivor Pandur
5Duje Ćaleta-Car
4Joško Gvardiol
22Luka Vušković
25Martin Erlić
18Kristijan Jakić
21Luka Sučić
24Marco Pašalić
15Mario Pašalić
7Nikola Moro
19Toni Fruk
9Andrej Kramarić
20Igor Matanović
26Petar Musa
Ghana
System4-3-3Head coachCarlos Queiroz
Starters11
16Benjamin AsareGoalkeeper
26Marvin SenayaDefender
4Jonas Adjei AdjeteyDefender
23Derrick LuckassenDefender
14Gideon MensahDefender
5Thomas ParteyMidfielder
15Elisha OwusuMidfielder
8Kwasi SiboMidfielder
22Kamaldeen SulemanaForward
9Jordan AyewForward
11Antoine SemenyoForward
Substitutes15
1Lawrence Ati Zigi
12Joseph Anang
2Alidu Seidu
6Abdul Mumin
17Rahman Baba
18Jerome Opoku
21Kojo Peprah Oppong
3Caleb Yirenkyi
7Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
13Christopher Baah
19Iñaki Williams
20Augustine Boakye
10Brandon Thomas-Asante
24Ernest Nuamah
25Prince Kwabena Adu
Croatia
First half 22'Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
27/06/2026 22:00·Group L
Fil du match
10'⚽10' Ayew gives away a free-kick to at least imply someone is will to show aggression. Perisic chips a cross into the box but Asare has not trouble catching it
8'LIVE8' Neither side looks committed to sending men forward to attack. I suspect the centre-backs will have seven times the amount of passes than anyone else on the pitch because knocking it around at the back is the order of the day
6'LIVE6' There is next to no atmosphere inside the stadium by the sounds of it. Livakovic dallies over a backpass and subsequently kicks the ball out for a throw in panic
4'⚽4' Sutalo pings a crossfield but it goes nowhere near its intended target and out for a throw. A rather boring start, if I am being honest
46'↑↓Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace A. Budimir)Croatie, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - J. Gvardiol (remplace A. Kramaric)Croatie, 46e
54'⚽But - A. Budimir (passe J. Stanisic)Croatie, 54e
61'Carton jaune - Y. BarcenasPanama, 61e
72'↑↓Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace L. Sucic)Croatie, 72e
72'↑↓Remplacement - M. Kovacic (remplace P. Sucic)Croatie, 72e
77'↑↓Remplacement - J. Ramos (remplace C. Waterman)Panama, 77e
81'↑↓Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Pasalic)Croatie, 81e
83'↑↓Remplacement - J. Fajardo (remplace A. Londono)Panama, 83e
90'↑↓Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace T. Rodriguez)Panama, 90e
90'↑↓Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace E. Davis)Panama, 90e
90+2'Carton jaune - P. SucicCroatie, 90+2e
Line-ups
Panama
System5-4-1CoachThomas Christiansen
Starters11
22Orlando MosqueraGoalkeeper
23Amir MurilloDefender
13Jiovany RamosDefender
3José CórdobaDefender
16Andrés AndradeDefender
2César BlackmanDefender
6Cristian MartínezMidfielder
14Carlos HarveyMidfielder
11Yoel BárcenasMidfielder
7José Luis RodríguezMidfielder
17José FajardoForward
Substitutes15
1Luis Mejía
12César Samudio
4Fidel Escobar
5Edgardo Fariña
15Éric Davis
25Roderick Miller
26Jorge Gutiérrez
8Adalberto Carrasquilla
10Ismael Díaz
19Alberto Quintero
20Aníbal Godoy
21César Yanis
24Azarias Londoño
9Tomás Rodríguez
18Cecilio Waterman
Croatia
System4-2-3-1CoachZlatko Dalic
Starters11
1Dominik LivakovićGoalkeeper
2Josip StanišićDefender
6Josip ŠutaloDefender
3Marin PongračićDefender
4Joško GvardiolDefender
10Luka ModrićMidfielder
8Mateo KovačićMidfielder
24Marco PašalićMidfielder
16Martin BaturinaMidfielder
14Ivan PerišićMidfielder
26Petar MusaForward
Substitutes15
12Ivor Pandur
23Dominik Kotarski
5Duje Ćaleta-Car
22Luka Vušković
25Martin Erlić
18Kristijan Jakić
7Nikola Moro
13Nikola Vlašić
15Mario Pašalić
17Petar Sučić
19Toni Fruk
21Luka Sučić
9Andrej Kramarić
11Ante Budimir
20Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatia 1
Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatia 2
Possession : Panama 36% / Croatia 64%
Corners : Panama 0 / Croatia 1
Fautes : Panama 9 / Croatia 5
Passes : Panama 172 / Croatia 310
Precision des passes : Panama 79% / Croatia 88%
xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatia 0.05
Key players
Josip Šutalo (Croatia) : note 7.2
Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 7
Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 6.9
Jiovany Ramos (Panama) : note 6.9
Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 6.9
César Blackman (Panama) : note 6.9
José Fajardo (Panama) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Group L
Panama
FinishedBMO Field
Croatia
Match center
Panama - England
Panama
0-0First half 23' · 0-0
England
Group L27/06/2026 22:00MetLife Stadium
Match feed
13'⚽13' O’Reilly probes down the left but is forced to turn tail. Then on the other flank, Saka nearly strips Gutierrez of possession only for the defender to flop on the ball and purchase a cheap foul. Saka none too happy
11'⚽11' Barcenas wanders down the right and Konsa grabs a handful of his shirt. A free kick that leads to nothing. But the early signs are that Panama seem quite happy to get forward whenever they can, down both flanks
9'⚽9' Gutierrez looks to be tearing into all sorts of space down the left, but the whistle goes, as he’s just failed to keep the ball in play, something he should have done. Angleterre’s defence a bit all over the show there
8'⚽8' Rashford cuts in from the left and pearls a low shot towards the bottom left. It’s heading in, and Mosquera does well to turn it around the post. Anderson comes across to do what the absent Rice normally does, and his delivery causes the keeper to flap, but...
6'LIVE6' Angleterre have a throw-in overturned because Quansah takes more than the five seconds allowed by the new regulations over it. The new order
1'⚽1' Panama immediately go long, Quansah doesn’t get much on his clearing header, and Tomas Rodriguez has the opportunity to shoot from 20 yards. He whacks it straight at Pickford, but with some force. What a start that could have been! Panama get the ball rolli...
Line-ups
Panama
System5-4-1CoachThomas Christiansen
Starters11
22Orlando MosqueraGoalkeeper
23Amir MurilloDefender
4Fidel EscobarDefender
3José CórdobaDefender
16Andrés AndradeDefender
26Jorge GutiérrezDefender
6Cristian MartínezMidfielder
11Yoel BárcenasMidfielder
14Carlos HarveyMidfielder
7José Luis RodríguezMidfielder
9Tomás RodríguezForward
Substitutes15
12César Samudio
1Luis Mejía
15Éric Davis
13Jiovany Ramos
25Roderick Miller
2César Blackman
5Edgardo Fariña
20Aníbal Godoy
21César Yanis
8Adalberto Carrasquilla
19Alberto Quintero
10Ismael Díaz
24Azarias Londoño
17José Fajardo
18Cecilio Waterman
England
System4-2-3-1CoachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
1Jordan PickfordGoalkeeper
26Jarell QuansahDefender
2Ezri KonsaDefender
6Marc GuéhiDefender
3Nico O'ReillyDefender
8Elliot AndersonMidfielder
10Jude BellinghamMidfielder
7Bukayo SakaMidfielder
17Morgan RogersMidfielder
11Marcus RashfordMidfielder
9Harry KaneForward
Substitutes14
13Dean Henderson
23James Trafford
5John Stones
15Dan Burn
25Djed Spence
12Trevoh Chalobah
16Kobbie Mainoo
21Eberechi Eze
14Jordan Henderson
4Declan Rice
20Noni Madueke
19Ollie Watkins
22Ivan Toney
18Anthony Gordon
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Panama 1 / England 2
Tirs : Panama 1 / England 3
Possession : Panama 28% / England 72%
Corners : Panama 0 / England 3
Fautes : Panama 3 / England 2
Passes : Panama 40 / England 106
Precision des passes : Panama 70% / England 89%
xG : Panama 0.03 / England 0.05
Key players
Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)
José Córdoba (Panama) : note 6.9
Jude Bellingham (England) : note 6.9
Jordan Pickford (England) : note 6.3, 1 arret(s)
Fidel Escobar (Panama) : note 6.7
Jorge Gutiérrez (Panama) : note 6.7
Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7
Bukayo Saka (England) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
24/06/2018 England 6-1 Panama (World Cup)
Group L
Panama
First half 23'MetLife Stadium
England
Match center
Croatia - Ghana
Croatia
0-0First half 22' · 0-0
Ghana
Group L27/06/2026 22:00Lincoln Financial Field
Match feed
10'⚽10' Ayew gives away a free-kick to at least imply someone is will to show aggression. Perisic chips a cross into the box but Asare has not trouble catching it
8'LIVE8' Neither side looks committed to sending men forward to attack. I suspect the centre-backs will have seven times the amount of passes than anyone else on the pitch because knocking it around at the back is the order of the day
6'LIVE6' There is next to no atmosphere inside the stadium by the sounds of it. Livakovic dallies over a backpass and subsequently kicks the ball out for a throw in panic
4'⚽4' Sutalo pings a crossfield but it goes nowhere near its intended target and out for a throw. A rather boring start, if I am being honest
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