World Cup 2026 Croatia vs Ghana: Croatia in 4-2-3-1 with Modrić, Ghana in 4-3-3 with Partey

Croatia face Ghana in World Cup 2026 Group L at Lincoln Financial Field, with Luka Modrić leading a 4-2-3-1 and Thomas Partey anchoring Ghana's 4-3-3.

The World Cup 2026 group-stage match between Croatia and Ghana will take place on June 27 at 22:00 GMT+1 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The fixture is part of Group L, where neither Croatia nor Ghana have won all their matches, with Croatia having one win and one defeat, and Ghana one win and one draw.

Croatia line up in a 4-2-3-1 system under head coach Zlatko Dalic. They call on their captain Luka Modrić, part of a five-man midfield line, and rely on Ivan Perišić’s experience in defence as well as Ante Budimir’s presence up front.

Ghana, for their part, operate in a 4-3-3 with Carlos Queiroz in charge. The midfield is built around Thomas Partey, a pillar of the team, while Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jordan Ayew are part of a quick and technical attacking trio.

This meeting could be decisive in the balance of Group L, where Croatia are looking to return to winning ways after a defeat and Ghana want to preserve their unbeaten record.

Reading Croatia’s XI

Zlatko Dalic presents a classic 4-2-3-1 formation focused on defensive solidity and creativity in midfield. Dominik Livaković will be in goal, protected by a back four made up of Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Marin Pongračić and Ivan Perišić. The latter brings defensive and attacking experience on the left flank.

In midfield, the double pivot of Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić is supported by Nikola Vlašić, Petar Sučić and Martin Baturina in the three attacking midfield roles. In attack, Ante Budimir is the central reference point in the role of a lone striker. This tactical framework allows Croatia to develop a balanced game between technical control and defensive aggression.

Reading Ghana’s XI

Head coach Carlos Queiroz lines up in a 4-3-3 geared more toward attack and midfield movement. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is protected by a back four consisting of Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen and Gideon Mensah.

The midfield is formed by a solid trio with Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo. This trio will have to manage the tempo and organize play to feed the attacking trio of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo. They will bring pace and the ability to unsettle the opposing defence.

This setup encourages mobility and verticality, supporting Ghana’s ambitions to pick up important points in this tight group.

The starting XIs

Croatia System 4-2-3-1 Head coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 2 Josip Stanišić Defender 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 3 Marin Pongračić Defender 14 Ivan Perišić Defender 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 8 Mateo Kovačić Midfielder 13 Nikola Vlašić Midfielder 17 Petar Sučić Midfielder 16 Martin Baturina Midfielder 11 Ante Budimir Forward Substitutes 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

4 Joško Gvardiol

22 Luka Vušković

25 Martin Erlić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

15 Mario Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

20 Igor Matanović

26 Petar Musa Ghana System 4-3-3 Head coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 23 Derrick Luckassen Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward 11 Antoine Semenyo Forward Substitutes 15 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

18 Jerome Opoku

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

3 Caleb Yirenkyi

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

24 Ernest Nuamah

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

Croatia First half 22' 0-0 Lincoln Financial Field Ghana Ghana Fil du match 10' ⚽ 10' Ayew gives away a free-kick to at least imply someone is will to show aggression. Perisic chips a cross into the box but Asare has not trouble catching it 8' LIVE 8' Neither side looks committed to sending men forward to attack. I suspect the centre-backs will have seven times the amount of passes than anyone else on the pitch because knocking it around at the back is the order of the day 6' LIVE 6' There is next to no atmosphere inside the stadium by the sounds of it. Livakovic dallies over a backpass and subsequently kicks the ball out for a throw in panic 4' ⚽ 4' Sutalo pings a crossfield but it goes nowhere near its intended target and out for a throw. A rather boring start, if I am being honest

Group L schedule View full schedule View match details for England - Croatia Match center England - Croatia England 4-2 4-2 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 5 John Stones Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

26 Jarell Quansah

6 Marc Guéhi

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

7 Bukayo Saka

22 Ivan Toney

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins Croatia System 3-4-2-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 22 Luka Vušković Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 2 Josip Stanišić Midfielder 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 15 Mario Pašalić Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 17 Petar Sučić Forward 16 Martin Baturina Forward 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

3 Marin Pongračić

25 Martin Erlić

8 Mateo Kovačić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2

: England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4

: England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47%

: England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1

: England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7

: England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290

: England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84%

: England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41 Key players Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship)

18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League)

12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League)

11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup) Group L England Finished 4-2 AT&T Stadium Croatia Croatia View match details for Ghana - Panama Match center Ghana - Panama Ghana 1-0 1-0 Panama Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Line-ups Ghana System 4-4-1-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 24 Ernest Nuamah Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 14 12 Joseph Anang

16 Benjamin Asare

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

8 Kwasi Sibo

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Panama System 3-4-3 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 23 Amir Murillo Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 2 César Blackman Midfielder 6 Cristian Martínez Forward 18 Cecilio Waterman Forward 7 José Luis Rodríguez Forward Substitutes 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

17 José Fajardo Match stats Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1

: Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3

: Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64%

: Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6

: Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0

: Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315

: Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88%

: Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13 Key players Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5

(Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Ghana Finished 1-0 BMO Field Panama Panama View match details for England - Ghana Match center England - Ghana England 0-0 0-0 Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 25 Djed Spence Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 3 Nico O'Reilly

7 Bukayo Saka

23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

5 John Stones

26 Jarell Quansah

15 Dan Burn

12 Trevoh Chalobah

14 Jordan Henderson

21 Eberechi Eze

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

22 Ivan Toney

19 Ollie Watkins

11 Marcus Rashford Ghana System 4-1-4-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 19 Iñaki Williams Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 15 7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

13 Christopher Baah

15 Elisha Owusu

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

20 Augustine Boakye

22 Kamaldeen Sulemana

24 Ernest Nuamah Match stats Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1

: England 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2

: England 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22%

: England 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2

: England 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23

: England 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1

: England 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163

: England 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76%

: England 93% / Ghana 76% xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29 Key players Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3

(England) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Ezri Konsa (England) : note 7.3

(England) : note 7.3 Djed Spence (England) : note 7.3

(England) : note 7.3 Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7.3 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L England Finished 0-0 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana View match details for Panama - Croatia Match center Panama - Croatia Panama 0-1 0-1 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace A. Budimir) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Gvardiol (remplace A. Kramaric) 54' ⚽ But - A. Budimir (passe J. Stanisic) 61' Carton jaune - Y. Barcenas 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace L. Sucic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Kovacic (remplace P. Sucic) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ramos (remplace C. Waterman) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Pasalic) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Fajardo (remplace A. Londono) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace T. Rodriguez) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace E. Davis) 90+2' Carton jaune - P. Sucic Line-ups Panama System 5-4-1 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 23 Amir Murillo Defender 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 2 César Blackman Defender 6 Cristian Martínez Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 7 José Luis Rodríguez Midfielder 17 José Fajardo Forward Substitutes 15 1 Luis Mejía

12 César Samudio

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

18 Cecilio Waterman Croatia System 4-2-3-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 2 Josip Stanišić Defender 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 3 Marin Pongračić Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 8 Mateo Kovačić Midfielder 24 Marco Pašalić Midfielder 16 Martin Baturina Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 12 Ivor Pandur

23 Dominik Kotarski

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

22 Luka Vušković

25 Martin Erlić

18 Kristijan Jakić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

15 Mario Pašalić

17 Petar Sučić

19 Toni Fruk

21 Luka Sučić

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatia 1

: Panama 0 / Croatia 1 Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatia 2

: Panama 1 / Croatia 2 Possession : Panama 36% / Croatia 64%

: Panama 36% / Croatia 64% Corners : Panama 0 / Croatia 1

: Panama 0 / Croatia 1 Fautes : Panama 9 / Croatia 5

: Panama 9 / Croatia 5 Passes : Panama 172 / Croatia 310

: Panama 172 / Croatia 310 Precision des passes : Panama 79% / Croatia 88%

: Panama 79% / Croatia 88% xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatia 0.05 Key players Josip Šutalo (Croatia) : note 7.2

(Croatia) : note 7.2 Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)

(Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Jiovany Ramos (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 César Blackman (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 José Fajardo (Panama) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Finished 0-1 BMO Field Croatia Croatia View match details for Panama - England Match center Panama - England Panama 0-0 First half 23' · 0-0 England Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' ⚽ 13' O’Reilly probes down the left but is forced to turn tail. Then on the other flank, Saka nearly strips Gutierrez of possession only for the defender to flop on the ball and purchase a cheap foul. Saka none too happy 11' ⚽ 11' Barcenas wanders down the right and Konsa grabs a handful of his shirt. A free kick that leads to nothing. But the early signs are that Panama seem quite happy to get forward whenever they can, down both flanks 9' ⚽ 9' Gutierrez looks to be tearing into all sorts of space down the left, but the whistle goes, as he’s just failed to keep the ball in play, something he should have done. Angleterre’s defence a bit all over the show there 8' ⚽ 8' Rashford cuts in from the left and pearls a low shot towards the bottom left. It’s heading in, and Mosquera does well to turn it around the post. Anderson comes across to do what the absent Rice normally does, and his delivery causes the keeper to flap, but... 6' LIVE 6' Angleterre have a throw-in overturned because Quansah takes more than the five seconds allowed by the new regulations over it. The new order 1' ⚽ 1' Panama immediately go long, Quansah doesn’t get much on his clearing header, and Tomas Rodriguez has the opportunity to shoot from 20 yards. He whacks it straight at Pickford, but with some force. What a start that could have been! Panama get the ball rolli... Line-ups Panama System 5-4-1 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 23 Amir Murillo Defender 4 Fidel Escobar Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 26 Jorge Gutiérrez Defender 6 Cristian Martínez Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 7 José Luis Rodríguez Midfielder 9 Tomás Rodríguez Forward Substitutes 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

15 Éric Davis

13 Jiovany Ramos

25 Roderick Miller

2 César Blackman

5 Edgardo Fariña

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

19 Alberto Quintero

10 Ismael Díaz

24 Azarias Londoño

17 José Fajardo

18 Cecilio Waterman England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 26 Jarell Quansah Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 7 Bukayo Saka Midfielder 17 Morgan Rogers Midfielder 11 Marcus Rashford Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

5 John Stones

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

12 Trevoh Chalobah

16 Kobbie Mainoo

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

4 Declan Rice

20 Noni Madueke

19 Ollie Watkins

22 Ivan Toney

18 Anthony Gordon Match stats Tirs cadres : Panama 1 / England 2

: Panama 1 / England 2 Tirs : Panama 1 / England 3

: Panama 1 / England 3 Possession : Panama 28% / England 72%

: Panama 28% / England 72% Corners : Panama 0 / England 3

: Panama 0 / England 3 Fautes : Panama 3 / England 2

: Panama 3 / England 2 Passes : Panama 40 / England 106

: Panama 40 / England 106 Precision des passes : Panama 70% / England 89%

: Panama 70% / England 89% xG : Panama 0.03 / England 0.05 Key players Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Panama) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) José Córdoba (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Jude Bellingham (England) : note 6.9

(England) : note 6.9 Jordan Pickford (England) : note 6.3, 1 arret(s)

(England) : note 6.3, 1 arret(s) Fidel Escobar (Panama) : note 6.7

(Panama) : note 6.7 Jorge Gutiérrez (Panama) : note 6.7

(Panama) : note 6.7 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7

(Panama) : note 6.7 Bukayo Saka (England) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 24/06/2018 England 6-1 Panama (World Cup) Group L Panama First half 23' 0-0 MetLife Stadium England England View match details for Croatia - Ghana Match center Croatia - Ghana Croatia 0-0 First half 22' · 0-0 Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 10' ⚽ 10' Ayew gives away a free-kick to at least imply someone is will to show aggression. Perisic chips a cross into the box but Asare has not trouble catching it 8' LIVE 8' Neither side looks committed to sending men forward to attack. I suspect the centre-backs will have seven times the amount of passes than anyone else on the pitch because knocking it around at the back is the order of the day 6' LIVE 6' There is next to no atmosphere inside the stadium by the sounds of it. Livakovic dallies over a backpass and subsequently kicks the ball out for a throw in panic 4' ⚽ 4' Sutalo pings a crossfield but it goes nowhere near its intended target and out for a throw. A rather boring start, if I am being honest Line-ups Croatia System 4-2-3-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 2 Josip Stanišić Defender 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 3 Marin Pongračić Defender 14 Ivan Perišić Defender 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 8 Mateo Kovačić Midfielder 13 Nikola Vlašić Midfielder 17 Petar Sučić Midfielder 16 Martin Baturina Midfielder 11 Ante Budimir Forward Substitutes 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

4 Joško Gvardiol

22 Luka Vušković

25 Martin Erlić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

15 Mario Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

20 Igor Matanović

26 Petar Musa Ghana System 4-3-3 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 23 Derrick Luckassen Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward 11 Antoine Semenyo Forward Substitutes 15 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

18 Jerome Opoku

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

3 Caleb Yirenkyi

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

24 Ernest Nuamah

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Match stats Tirs cadres : Croatia 0 / Ghana 0

: Croatia 0 / Ghana 0 Tirs : Croatia 0 / Ghana 0

: Croatia 0 / Ghana 0 Possession : Croatia 43% / Ghana 57%

: Croatia 43% / Ghana 57% Fautes : Croatia 0 / Ghana 3

: Croatia 0 / Ghana 3 Passes : Croatia 72 / Ghana 97

: Croatia 72 / Ghana 97 Precision des passes : Croatia 92% / Ghana 93% Key players Josip Šutalo (Croatia) : note 6.7

(Croatia) : note 6.7 Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.7

(Croatia) : note 6.7 Nikola Vlašić (Croatia) : note 6.7

(Croatia) : note 6.7 Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 6.7

(Croatia) : note 6.7 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 6.7

(Ghana) : note 6.7 Elisha Owusu (Ghana) : note 6.5

(Ghana) : note 6.5 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) : note 6.5

(Ghana) : note 6.5 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.5 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Croatia First half 22' 0-0 Lincoln Financial Field Ghana Ghana