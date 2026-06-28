World Cup 2026: Uzbekistan Lead DR Congo at Halftime (1-0)

Uzbekistan lead DR Congo 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup Group K match in Atlanta thanks to Eldor Shomurodov's early goal.
Uzbekistan lead 1-0 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at halftime in their Group K match at the 2026 World Cup, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The goal was scored as early as the 10th minute by Eldor Shomurodov from an Akmal Mozgovoy assist, giving his team an important advantage.
This match comes in a context where neither DR Congo nor Uzbekistan have yet won a game in this group stage. DR Congo suffered a 0-1 defeat against Colombia, while Uzbekistan were heavily beaten 0-5 by Portugal. The match pits two teams seeking their first points in the competition.
The first half was marked by several key moments, including a goal for DR Congo being ruled out after a VAR intervention in the 17th minute on a move involving Nathanaël Mbuku. He also received a yellow card shortly after, in the 21st minute, as did Noah Sadiki, also in the 21st minute. Discipline therefore remains an important factor in this tense match.
Uzbekistan were also cautioned, with Akmal Khusanov receiving a yellow card shortly before halftime, in the 43rd minute. A final yellow card for Nathanaël Mbuku in the 45+5th minute brought an intense and competitive first half to a close.
Tactically, DR Congo are playing in a 4-4-2 with players such as Lionel Mpasi Nzau in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence and Cédric Bakambu in attack. Uzbekistan have opted for a 3-4-2-1, with goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov, a defence including Abdukodir Khusanov and Rustam Ashurmatov, and Eldor Shomurodov leading the line.
Uzbekistan’s Fast Start – Shomurodov Opens the Scoring Early
Eldor Shomurodov, Uzbekistan’s captain and striker, gave his team the perfect start by scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after a precise pass from Akmal Mozgovoy. That goal remains, at this stage, the only clear chance and the finish that puts the visitors in a favourable position against a Congolese side dominant in possession (62%) but lacking attacking efficiency.
Uzbekistan have, however, shown defensive solidity as well as relative discipline, with only one yellow card. Fabio Cannavaro’s team are implementing their 3-4-2-1 tactics with a compact block and are relying on counters led in particular by Fayzullaev and Khamdamov.
DR Congo Still Lacking Efficiency Despite High Possession
Despite clear territorial dominance, DR Congo have been unable to convert their chances. Sebastien Desabre’s side, set up in a 4-4-2, have taken only four shots (just one on target) and saw a goal ruled out following a VAR intervention for an offside position involving Nathanaël Mbuku.
Players such as Brian Cipenga, Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa are struggling to find solutions against Uzbekistan’s well-organised defence. The yellow cards shown to Mbuku and Sadiki also complicate DR Congo’s attacking intentions in the short term.
Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had to make an important save, limiting Uzbekistan to just one shot on target apart from their goal, and the match remains open for the second half, when DR Congo will need to improve their efficiency if they are to hope to get back into the game.
DR Congo
Half-time
0-1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
28/06/2026 00:30
·
Group K
Fil du match
10' ⚽ But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 10e 17' VAR VAR - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 17e 21' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki RD Congo, 21e 43' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 43e 45+5' Carton jaune - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 45+5e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : DR Congo 4 / Uzbekistan 1 Possession : DR Congo 62% / Uzbekistan 38% Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3 Fautes : DR Congo 5 / Uzbekistan 9 Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : DR Congo 233 / Uzbekistan 137 Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 74% xG : DR Congo 0.20 / Uzbekistan 0.01
View match details for Portugal - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 Portugal · Passe : P. Neto 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva Portugal, 13e 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba RD Congo, 32e 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 RD Congo · Passe : A. Masuaku 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 57e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 71e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 72e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) Portugal, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) RD Congo, 85e 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo Portugal, 88e 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Portugal, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
4
Tomás Araújo
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
10
Bernardo Silva
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
2
Nélson Semedo
3
Rúben Dias
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
21
Rúben Neves
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
11
João Félix
17
Rafael Leão
26
Francisco Conceição
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Timothy Fayulu
21
Matthieu Epolo
5
Dylan Batubinsika
12
Joris Kayembe
24
Gedeon Kalulu
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
14
Noah Sadiki
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
11
Gaël Kakuta
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
23
Simon Banza
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69
Key players
João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
17/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
1-1
NRG Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica Colombie, 7e 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 34e 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 Colombie · Passe : L. Diaz 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 Ouzbékistan 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 Colombie · Passe : G. Puerta 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) Colombie, 72e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) Colombie, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 80e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 90+3e 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Colombie · Passe : C. Hernandez
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Utkir Yusupov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
11
Oston Urunov
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
16
Botirali Ergashev
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
19
Azizjon Ganiev
23
Sherzod Esanov
20
Azizbek Amanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
21
Jaminton Campaz
26
Andrés Gómez
9
Jhon Córdoba
19
Cucho Hernández
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43
Key players
Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished
1-3
Estadio Azteca Colombia
View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) Portugal, 6e 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov Ouzbékistan, 14e 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes Portugal, 17e 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev Ouzbékistan, 29e 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Portugal, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov Portugal, 60e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) Portugal, 64e 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga Portugal, 68e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 73e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) Portugal, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 83e 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao Portugal, 87e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Nélson Semedo
26
Francisco Conceição
16
Francisco Trincão
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
4
Tomás Araújo
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
10
Bernardo Silva
21
Rúben Neves
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
19
Azizjon Ganiev
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21
Key players
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
5-0
NRG Stadium Uzbekistan
View match details for Colombia - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 46e 56' Carton jaune - J. Lucumi Colombie, 56e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 57e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace J. Cordoba) Colombie, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero) Colombie, 58e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 72e 76' ⚽ But - D. Munoz (passe J. Quintero) Colombie, 76e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 77e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mbuku) RD Congo, 82e 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Pickel RD Congo, 90+3e 90+4' Carton jaune - J. Lerma Colombie, 90+4e
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
9
Jhon Córdoba
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
13
Yerry Mina
18
Willer Ditta
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
21
Jaminton Campaz
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
26
Andrés Gómez
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
19
Cucho Hernández
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Noah Sadiki
23
Simon Banza
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
5
Dylan Batubinsika
15
Aaron Tshibola
11
Gaël Kakuta
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Colombia 9 / DR Congo 0 Tirs : Colombia 19 / DR Congo 5 Possession : Colombia 64% / DR Congo 36% Corners : Colombia 5 / DR Congo 2 Fautes : Colombia 11 / DR Congo 14 Cartons jaunes : Colombia 1 / DR Congo 0 Passes : Colombia 535 / DR Congo 291 Precision des passes : Colombia 88% / DR Congo 76% xG : Colombia 0.99 / DR Congo 0.26
Key players
Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.3, 8 arret(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jhon Lucumí (Colombia) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3 Jhon Arias (Colombia) : note 7.3 Johan Mojica (Colombia) : note 7.2 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group K
Colombia
Finished
1-0
Estadio Akron DR Congo
View match details for Colombia - Portugal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
45' ⚽ Mi-temps, Colombie 0-0 Portugal. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode. 0-0
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
4
Santiago Arias
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
22
Deiver Machado
Defender
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
9
Jhon Córdoba
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Ospina
24
Álvaro Montero
17
Johan Mojica
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
26
Andrés Gómez
2
Daniel Muñoz
21
Jaminton Campaz
8
Jorge Carrascal
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
15
Juan Portilla
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
19
Cucho Hernández
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
21
Rúben Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
2
Nélson Semedo
4
Tomás Araújo
10
Bernardo Silva
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
15
João Neves
24
Samú Costa
26
Francisco Conceição
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Colombia 2 / Portugal 2 Tirs : Colombia 10 / Portugal 8 Possession : Colombia 54% / Portugal 46% Corners : Colombia 1 / Portugal 0 Fautes : Colombia 3 / Portugal 4 Passes : Colombia 241 / Portugal 199 Precision des passes : Colombia 88% / Portugal 92% xG : Colombia 0.72 / Portugal 0.49
Key players
Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 7, 2 arret(s) Santiago Arias (Colombia) : note 7.3 James Rodríguez (Colombia) : note 7.2 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7 Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
Colombia
Half-time
0-0
Hard Rock Stadium Portugal
View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
10' ⚽ But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 10e 17' VAR VAR - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 17e 21' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki RD Congo, 21e 43' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 43e 45+5' Carton jaune - N. Mbuku RD Congo, 45+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
14
Noah Sadiki
Midfielder
9
Brian Cipenga
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
5
Dylan Batubinsika
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
3
Steve Kapuadi
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
11
Gaël Kakuta
10
Théo Bongonda
25
Edo Kayembe
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
19
Fiston Mayele
13
Meschak Elia
23
Simon Banza
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
26
Jakhongir Urozov
Defender
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
24
Bekhruz Karimov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
19
Azizjon Ganiev
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Tirs : DR Congo 4 / Uzbekistan 1 Possession : DR Congo 62% / Uzbekistan 38% Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3 Fautes : DR Congo 5 / Uzbekistan 9 Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : DR Congo 233 / Uzbekistan 137 Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 74% xG : DR Congo 0.20 / Uzbekistan 0.01
Key players
Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Akmal Mozgovoy (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Rustam Ashurmatov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Sherzod Nasrullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 6.3, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
DR Congo
Half-time
0-1
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
Group K
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 Portugal 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 4 DR Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0
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