World Cup 2026: Uzbekistan Lead DR Congo at Halftime (1-0)

Uzbekistan lead DR Congo 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup Group K match in Atlanta thanks to Eldor Shomurodov's early goal.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Illustration du match RD Congo VS Ouzbékistan, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Mercedes-Benz Stadium
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SUMMARY

Uzbekistan lead 1-0 against the Democratic Republic of the Congo at halftime in their Group K match at the 2026 World Cup, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The goal was scored as early as the 10th minute by Eldor Shomurodov from an Akmal Mozgovoy assist, giving his team an important advantage.

This match comes in a context where neither DR Congo nor Uzbekistan have yet won a game in this group stage. DR Congo suffered a 0-1 defeat against Colombia, while Uzbekistan were heavily beaten 0-5 by Portugal. The match pits two teams seeking their first points in the competition.

The first half was marked by several key moments, including a goal for DR Congo being ruled out after a VAR intervention in the 17th minute on a move involving Nathanaël Mbuku. He also received a yellow card shortly after, in the 21st minute, as did Noah Sadiki, also in the 21st minute. Discipline therefore remains an important factor in this tense match.

Uzbekistan were also cautioned, with Akmal Khusanov receiving a yellow card shortly before halftime, in the 43rd minute. A final yellow card for Nathanaël Mbuku in the 45+5th minute brought an intense and competitive first half to a close.

Tactically, DR Congo are playing in a 4-4-2 with players such as Lionel Mpasi Nzau in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence and Cédric Bakambu in attack. Uzbekistan have opted for a 3-4-2-1, with goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov, a defence including Abdukodir Khusanov and Rustam Ashurmatov, and Eldor Shomurodov leading the line.

Uzbekistan’s Fast Start – Shomurodov Opens the Scoring Early

Eldor Shomurodov, Uzbekistan’s captain and striker, gave his team the perfect start by scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after a precise pass from Akmal Mozgovoy. That goal remains, at this stage, the only clear chance and the finish that puts the visitors in a favourable position against a Congolese side dominant in possession (62%) but lacking attacking efficiency.

Uzbekistan have, however, shown defensive solidity as well as relative discipline, with only one yellow card. Fabio Cannavaro’s team are implementing their 3-4-2-1 tactics with a compact block and are relying on counters led in particular by Fayzullaev and Khamdamov.

DR Congo Still Lacking Efficiency Despite High Possession

Despite clear territorial dominance, DR Congo have been unable to convert their chances. Sebastien Desabre’s side, set up in a 4-4-2, have taken only four shots (just one on target) and saw a goal ruled out following a VAR intervention for an offside position involving Nathanaël Mbuku.

Players such as Brian Cipenga, Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa are struggling to find solutions against Uzbekistan’s well-organised defence. The yellow cards shown to Mbuku and Sadiki also complicate DR Congo’s attacking intentions in the short term.

Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had to make an important save, limiting Uzbekistan to just one shot on target apart from their goal, and the match remains open for the second half, when DR Congo will need to improve their efficiency if they are to hope to get back into the game.

DR Congo
Half-time Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
28/06/2026 00:30 Group K
Fil du match
  1. 10'But - E. Shomurodov (passe A. Mozgovoy)Ouzbékistan, 10e
  2. 17'VAR - N. MbukuRD Congo, 17e
  3. 21'Carton jaune - N. SadikiRD Congo, 21e
  4. 43'Carton jaune - A. KhusanovOuzbékistan, 43e
  5. 45+5'Carton jaune - N. MbukuRD Congo, 45+5e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 1
  • Tirs : DR Congo 4 / Uzbekistan 1
  • Possession : DR Congo 62% / Uzbekistan 38%
  • Corners : DR Congo 1 / Uzbekistan 3
  • Fautes : DR Congo 5 / Uzbekistan 9
  • Cartons jaunes : DR Congo 2 / Uzbekistan 1
  • Passes : DR Congo 233 / Uzbekistan 137
  • Precision des passes : DR Congo 83% / Uzbekistan 74%
  • xG : DR Congo 0.20 / Uzbekistan 0.01
Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Half-time Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Half-time Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia22004136
Portugal21106154
DR Congo201112-11
Uzbekistan200218-70
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