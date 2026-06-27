World Cup 2026: Colombia in a 4-3-3 against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s attack

Colombia and Portugal have confirmed their lineups for their Group K World Cup 2026 match on June 28 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Colombie VS Portugal, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Hard Rock Stadium
Illustration du match Colombie VS Portugal, le 28/06/2026 00:30, stade Hard Rock Stadium
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SUMMARY

The Group K match at the 2026 World Cup will pit Colombia against Portugal on June 28 at 0:30 GMT+1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The two teams are deploying distinct tactical formations with high-profile attacking trios, adding to the sporting intrigue of this crucial group-stage clash.

Colombia currently have two wins from two matches, showing a strong record with a three-point lead over Portugal, who remain unbeaten with one win and one draw. Those statistics make this meeting decisive in the race to qualify for the round of 16.

The tactical choices and starting lineups for both teams have now been confirmed. Colombia are adopting a 4-3-3, while Portugal have opted for a more flexible 4-2-3-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line. These setups will showcase the respective strengths of the two national teams on the pitch.

The impact of these lineups will be measured in particular by the ability of Colombia’s midfielders to support their forwards Luis Díaz and Jhon Córdoba against the Portuguese central defensive pairing led by Rúben Dias and Renato Veiga.

Colombia lineup analysis

Led by Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia are using a classic 4-3-3. Camilo Vargas starts in goal to protect the net. The back four includes Santiago Arias on the right side, Jhon Lucumí on the left, while Davinson Sánchez and Gustavo Puerta occupy the central positions.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta provide ball-winning and transition play, with offensive support from Jhon Arias, positioned as a playmaker. The attack relies on a high-value attacking trio — Luis Díaz on the left wing, James Rodríguez at the heart of the play and Jhon Córdoba up front.

This lineup banks on James Rodríguez’s creativity to supply Luis Díaz and Córdoba, while the defensive organization remains solid thanks to an experienced central pairing and a well-balanced midfield.

Portugal lineup analysis

Roberto Martinez lines up in a 4-2-3-1 combining midfield stability and attacking power. Diogo Costa is in goal. The back four includes João Cancelo on the right, Nuno Mendes on the left, with Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga as the central defenders.

In midfield, the double pivot of Rúben Neves and Vitinha brings a technical and physical range. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes operates as the attacking playmaker, supported by Pedro Neto and João Félix on the wings.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the main weapon. His presence galvanizes his teammates and demands constant attention from the Colombian defense. This setup allows Portugal to combine defensive solidity with attacking creativity, particularly thanks to the technical variety of the midfielders and wingers.

The starting lineups

Colombia
System4-3-3Head coachNestor Lorenzo
Starters11
  1. 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper
  2. 4 Santiago Arias Defender
  3. 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender
  4. 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender
  5. 22 Deiver Machado Defender
  6. 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder
  7. 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder
  8. 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder
  9. 10 James Rodríguez Forward
  10. 9 Jhon Córdoba Forward
  11. 7 Luis Díaz Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1 David Ospina
  • 24 Álvaro Montero
  • 17 Johan Mojica
  • 18 Willer Ditta
  • 13 Yerry Mina
  • 26 Andrés Gómez
  • 2 Daniel Muñoz
  • 21 Jaminton Campaz
  • 8 Jorge Carrascal
  • 20 Juan Fernando Quintero
  • 15 Juan Portilla
  • 5 Kevin Castaño
  • 6 Richard Ríos
  • 19 Cucho Hernández
  • 25 Luis Javier Suárez
Portugal
System4-2-3-1Head coachRoberto Martinez
Starters11
  1. 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper
  2. 20 João Cancelo Defender
  3. 3 Rúben Dias Defender
  4. 13 Renato Veiga Defender
  5. 25 Nuno Mendes Defender
  6. 21 Rúben Neves Midfielder
  7. 23 Vitinha Midfielder
  8. 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder
  9. 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder
  10. 11 João Félix Midfielder
  11. 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 José Sá
  • 22 Rui Silva
  • 5 Diogo Dalot
  • 14 Gonçalo Inácio
  • 6 Matheus Nunes
  • 2 Nélson Semedo
  • 4 Tomás Araújo
  • 10 Bernardo Silva
  • 16 Francisco Trincão
  • 19 Gonçalo Guedes
  • 15 João Neves
  • 24 Samú Costa
  • 26 Francisco Conceição
  • 9 Gonçalo Ramos
  • 17 Rafael Leão
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
28/06/2026 00:30 Group K
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia22004136
Portugal21106154
DR Congo201112-11
Uzbekistan200218-70
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00:05 Football : World Cup 2026: Colombia in a 4-3-3 against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s attack
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00:05 World Cup 2026: Colombia in a 4-3-3 against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s attack