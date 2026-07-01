World Cup 2026: Aguirre’s Mexico in 4-3-3 against Beccacece’s Ecuador 4-4-2

Mexico face Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on July 1 in a World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match, with Javier Aguirre's 4-3-3 up against Sebastian Beccacece's 4-4-2.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Mexique VS Équateur, le 01/07/2026 02:00, stade Mexico City Stadium
Illustration du match Mexique VS Équateur, le 01/07/2026 02:00, stade Mexico City Stadium
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SUMMARY

The World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match will pit Mexico against Ecuador on July 1 at 02:00 GMT+1, at Mexico City Stadium. This important match for a place in the round of 16 will be played on home soil for Mexico, which could encourage their commitment on the pitch.

Mexico, coached by Javier Aguirre, have opted for a 4-3-3 formation. This setup highlights an attacking trio of Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones, supported by a three-man midfield with Luis Romo and Érik Lira among the starters. The back four is made up of Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Jesús Gallardo, with Raúl Rangel in goal.

For their part, Ecuador, under Sebastian Beccacece, will line up in a 4-4-2. This classic formation offers strength in midfield with Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Nilson Angulo and John Yeboah, while the attack will rely on Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata. Hernán Galíndez will be tasked with protecting the goal, behind a defense featuring Alan Franco, Joël Ordóñez, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié.

The two teams will therefore start the match with clearly defined systems that could influence how they manage the tempo and their attacking and defensive phases.

Reading Mexico’s XI

Mexico present a fairly balanced 4-3-3. In goal, Raúl Rangel starts. The defensive line includes Jorge Sánchez on the right, Johan Vásquez on the left and the central pairing of César Montes-Jesús Gallardo. In midfield, Luis Romo and Érik Lira form the defensive axis, while Gilberto Mora is likely to take on a more creative role in the middle. The attack is built around Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones flanking center-forward Raúl Jiménez, an experienced goalscorer and key figure in the team. Head coach Javier Aguirre favors a system that combines defensive solidity and attacking speed, promising a balance between control of the game and exploiting space.

Reading Ecuador’s XI

Ecuador line up in a traditional 4-4-2 with Hernán Galíndez in goal. The defense is entrusted to Alan Franco and Joël Ordóñez in the center, supported by Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié on the flanks. The midfield is compact and technical with Nilson Angulo, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo, often the driving force of the play, and John Yeboah. The attack calls on the experience of Enner Valencia, alongside Gonzalo Plata, who is quick and incisive. This formation, under Sebastian Beccacece, can rely on its collective cohesion and favor direct play, with quick transitions forward. The presence of key players such as Caicedo and Valencia ensures a mix of energy and a measure of experience.

Starting lineups

Mexico
System4-3-3Head coachJavier Aguirre
Starters11
  1. 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Jorge Sánchez Defender
  3. 3 César Montes Defender
  4. 5 Johan Vásquez Defender
  5. 23 Jesús Gallardo Defender
  6. 19 Gilberto Mora Midfielder
  7. 6 Erik Lira Midfielder
  8. 7 Luis Romo Midfielder
  9. 25 Roberto Alvarado Forward
  10. 9 Raúl Jiménez Forward
  11. 16 Julián Quiñones Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Carlos Acevedo
  • 13 Guillermo Ochoa
  • 15 Israel Reyes
  • 20 Mateo Chávez
  • 4 Edson Álvarez
  • 24 Luis Chávez
  • 8 Álvaro Fidalgo
  • 17 Orbelín Pineda
  • 18 Obed Vargas
  • 26 Brian Gutiérrez
  • 21 César Huerta
  • 10 Alexis Vega
  • 14 Armando González
  • 22 Guillermo Martínez
  • 11 Santiago Giménez
Ecuador
System4-4-2Head coachSebastian Beccacece
Starters11
  1. 1 Hernán Galíndez Goalkeeper
  2. 21 Alan Franco Defender
  3. 4 Joel Ordóñez Defender
  4. 6 Willian Pacho Defender
  5. 3 Piero Hincapié Defender
  6. 9 John Yeboah Midfielder
  7. 23 Moisés Caicedo Midfielder
  8. 15 Pedro Vite Midfielder
  9. 20 Nilson Angulo Midfielder
  10. 19 Gonzalo Plata Forward
  11. 13 Enner Valencia Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Moisés Ramírez
  • 22 Gonzalo Valle
  • 25 Jackson Porozo
  • 2 Félix Torres
  • 26 Yaimar Medina
  • 5 Jordy Alcivar
  • 10 Kendry Páez
  • 18 Denil Castillo
  • 17 Ángelo Preciado
  • 7 Pervis Estupiñán
  • 8 Anthony Valencia
  • 14 Alan Minda
  • 16 Jordy Caicedo
  • 11 Kevin Rodriguez
  • 24 Jeremy Arevalo
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
01/07/2026 02:00 Round of 32
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Round of 32 schedule
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Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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FIL D'ACTU
01:39 Football : World Cup 2026: Aguirre’s Mexico in 4-3-3 against Beccacece’s Ecuador 4-4-2
23:55 Football : World Cup 2026: France crush Sweden 3-0 in round of 32 thanks to Mbappé
01:39 World Cup 2026: Aguirre’s Mexico in 4-3-3 against Beccacece’s Ecuador 4-4-2