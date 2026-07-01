World Cup 2026: Aguirre’s Mexico in 4-3-3 against Beccacece’s Ecuador 4-4-2

Mexico face Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on July 1 in a World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match, with Javier Aguirre's 4-3-3 up against Sebastian Beccacece's 4-4-2.

The World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match will pit Mexico against Ecuador on July 1 at 02:00 GMT+1, at Mexico City Stadium. This important match for a place in the round of 16 will be played on home soil for Mexico, which could encourage their commitment on the pitch.

Mexico, coached by Javier Aguirre, have opted for a 4-3-3 formation. This setup highlights an attacking trio of Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones, supported by a three-man midfield with Luis Romo and Érik Lira among the starters. The back four is made up of Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Jesús Gallardo, with Raúl Rangel in goal.

For their part, Ecuador, under Sebastian Beccacece, will line up in a 4-4-2. This classic formation offers strength in midfield with Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Nilson Angulo and John Yeboah, while the attack will rely on Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata. Hernán Galíndez will be tasked with protecting the goal, behind a defense featuring Alan Franco, Joël Ordóñez, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié.

The two teams will therefore start the match with clearly defined systems that could influence how they manage the tempo and their attacking and defensive phases.

Reading Mexico’s XI

Mexico present a fairly balanced 4-3-3. In goal, Raúl Rangel starts. The defensive line includes Jorge Sánchez on the right, Johan Vásquez on the left and the central pairing of César Montes-Jesús Gallardo. In midfield, Luis Romo and Érik Lira form the defensive axis, while Gilberto Mora is likely to take on a more creative role in the middle. The attack is built around Roberto Alvarado and Julián Quiñones flanking center-forward Raúl Jiménez, an experienced goalscorer and key figure in the team. Head coach Javier Aguirre favors a system that combines defensive solidity and attacking speed, promising a balance between control of the game and exploiting space.

Reading Ecuador’s XI

Ecuador line up in a traditional 4-4-2 with Hernán Galíndez in goal. The defense is entrusted to Alan Franco and Joël Ordóñez in the center, supported by Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié on the flanks. The midfield is compact and technical with Nilson Angulo, Pedro Vite, Moisés Caicedo, often the driving force of the play, and John Yeboah. The attack calls on the experience of Enner Valencia, alongside Gonzalo Plata, who is quick and incisive. This formation, under Sebastian Beccacece, can rely on its collective cohesion and favor direct play, with quick transitions forward. The presence of key players such as Caicedo and Valencia ensures a mix of energy and a measure of experience.

Starting lineups

Mexico System 4-3-3 Head coach Javier Aguirre Starters 11 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper 2 Jorge Sánchez Defender 3 César Montes Defender 5 Johan Vásquez Defender 23 Jesús Gallardo Defender 19 Gilberto Mora Midfielder 6 Erik Lira Midfielder 7 Luis Romo Midfielder 25 Roberto Alvarado Forward 9 Raúl Jiménez Forward 16 Julián Quiñones Forward Substitutes 15 12 Carlos Acevedo

13 Guillermo Ochoa

15 Israel Reyes

20 Mateo Chávez

4 Edson Álvarez

24 Luis Chávez

8 Álvaro Fidalgo

17 Orbelín Pineda

18 Obed Vargas

26 Brian Gutiérrez

21 César Huerta

10 Alexis Vega

14 Armando González

22 Guillermo Martínez

11 Santiago Giménez Ecuador System 4-4-2 Head coach Sebastian Beccacece Starters 11 1 Hernán Galíndez Goalkeeper 21 Alan Franco Defender 4 Joel Ordóñez Defender 6 Willian Pacho Defender 3 Piero Hincapié Defender 9 John Yeboah Midfielder 23 Moisés Caicedo Midfielder 15 Pedro Vite Midfielder 20 Nilson Angulo Midfielder 19 Gonzalo Plata Forward 13 Enner Valencia Forward Substitutes 15 12 Moisés Ramírez

22 Gonzalo Valle

25 Jackson Porozo

2 Félix Torres

26 Yaimar Medina

5 Jordy Alcivar

10 Kendry Páez

18 Denil Castillo

17 Ángelo Preciado

7 Pervis Estupiñán

8 Anthony Valencia

14 Alan Minda

16 Jordy Caicedo

11 Kevin Rodriguez

24 Jeremy Arevalo

Mexico Upcoming 02:00 Mexico City Stadium Ecuador Ecuador Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.