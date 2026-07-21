Parakou: a young apprentice hairdresser robbed at the Dépôt market

Nighttime insecurity has struck again in the Koburu neighborhood. On the night of Monday, July 20, 2026, around 9 PM, a young apprentice hairstylist was the target of a snatch theft near the Dépôt market in Parakou while she was returning home after her workday.

According to reports from Fraternité FM, the victim was approached by individuals under the pretense of asking for information. Sensing danger, the young woman refused to stop and continued walking. At that moment, the assailants sprang into action, violently snatching her handbag before disappearing into the darkness.

The loot taken by the criminals included valuable items as well as her professional tools: her mobile phone, her personal identification card (CIP), some cash, and her hairstyling tools.

Despite the victim’s cries for help to alert passersby, the perpetrators managed to escape into the night. The young woman then went to the 1st arrondissement police station in Parakou to file a complaint and report the loss of her belongings.

Under the cover of anonymity, the victim recounted the details of this painful ordeal.