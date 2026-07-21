Benin: Conrad Gbaguidi tipped to become the Mediator of the Republic

The bureau of the new term of the Economic and Social Council (CES) will be established this Wednesday, July 22, 2026. According to several sources, the outgoing president of the institution, Conrad Gbaguidi, is expected to take on the role of first vice president, a position that would also allow him to exercise the duties of the Mediator of the Republic.

The establishment of the bureau of the new term of the Economic and Social Council (CES), scheduled for this Wednesday, July 22, 2026, could mark a new step in Conrad Gbaguidi’s institutional journey. The outgoing president of the CES is reported by several sources to be the favorite for the position of first vice president of the institution.

This role has gained particular significance following the adoption of law n° 2026-13 modifying the organic law of the Economic and Social Council. The text indeed provides that the duties of the Mediator of the Republic will be carried out by the first vice president of the CES.

If this hypothesis is confirmed, Conrad Gbaguidi will de facto become the new Mediator of the Republic, while holding the position of first vice president of the Economic and Social Council. This institutional reform has been welcomed by the deputies during its examination in the National Assembly. It aims to integrate the duties of the Mediator of the Republic within the CES, while maintaining the administration of this institution in its current organization.

Having led the Economic and Social Council since February 2025, Conrad Gbaguidi has guided the initial months of the institution’s operation before its reorganization. His experience and knowledge of CES matters would partly explain the speculation surrounding his future position within the new bureau.

The official composition of the governing team of the Economic and Social Council will be known at the end of the session this Wednesday, during which the members of the new term will proceed to elect the president and other officials of the institution.