Cameroon: the opposition demands the acknowledgment of the vacancy of power due to Paul Biya’s prolonged absence.

In Cameroon, the management at the top of the state is increasingly causing tensions within the political class.

In the face of the prolonged absence of President Paul Biya, who has been away from the public scene and the national territory for several weeks (over 40 days), voices from the opposition and civil society are rising to demand the application of constitutional provisions related to the vacancy of power.

​At 91 years old and in power since 1982, the Cameroonian head of state has made no recent public appearances, fueling speculation about his health and his ability to lead the country.

The opposition denounces a gradual paralysis of institutions and the absence of clear official communication regarding the president’s agenda and whereabouts.

The demands of opposition leaders

​In light of this perceived vacuum at the head of state, several opposition figures are calling on the Constitutional Council to take up the situation in order to officially ascertain the hindrance or vacancy of the presidency of the Republic.

According to the texts in force in Cameroon, such an ascertainment would pave the way for an interim transition leading to the organization of a new presidential election.

​For its part, the government maintains that the affairs of state are proceeding normally and calls for calm, rejecting rumors about a possible incapacity of the head of state.