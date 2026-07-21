Back to School 2026-2027 in Benin: Education stakeholders gather for a seminar in Cotonou to focus on the quality of teaching.

The actors in the Beninese education system gathered in Cotonou for the annual seminar to prepare for the 2026-2027 school and university year.

The proceedings were opened on Monday, July 20, 2026, by the president of the National Council of Education (CNE), Professor Noël Ahonagnon Gbaguidi, in the presence of government members, including the Minister of Preschool and Primary Education, Armand Natta, and the Minister of Higher Education, Sèdami Mèdégan Fagla.

Organized by the CNE, this meeting brings together experts, academics, researchers, inspectors, educators, administrative staff, and representatives of civil society. This year’s edition focuses on the theme: “Quality of teaching-learning-assessment: what levers could improve the performance of educational and training institutions for the 2026-2027 school and university year?”

While the CNE president highlighted a steady improvement in the overall performance of the education system over the past five years, he also reminded everyone that some quality indicators still fall short of expectations. Despite significant public investment made over the last decade, the quality dimension in the teaching-learning-assessment triad remains a priority that requires increased efforts.

This edition is particularly significant as it marks the first consultation of its kind organized under the new government formed after the presidential election in April 2026. It is also part of the effort to operationalize the National Development Plan 2026-2035, a cornerstone of the forward-looking vision “Benin 2060 Alafia.”

During the workshop sessions, participants will focus on several crucial issues, including curriculum revision, professional development for teachers, access to education inclusion, and improving teaching practices. Minister Armand Natta invited all the mobilized experts to formulate pragmatic and realistic recommendations to ensure a smooth start to the new school year and sustainably elevate the academic standards throughout the year 2026-2027.