Abomey-Calavi: drama in Glo-Djigbé after a confession of infidelity

A tragedy occurred in the commune of Abomey-Calavi, specifically in the Glo-Djigbé district. A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her home, a presumed victim of suicide.

According to testimonies gathered by Peace FM and reported by Africaho, the tragedy happened shortly after the deceased confessed to her partner about her infidelity.

Following this revelation, tensions arose within the couple. Informed of the situation, the young woman’s mother, who resides in Abidjan, sent a mediator to the couple to reconcile them.

But the young woman, who had locked herself in a room, stubbornly refused to welcome the mediator. Faced with this refusal, the mediator decided to postpone her mission. Despite the mediator’s departure, the young woman, who had locked the door securely, refused to open it even to her husband.

The husband had to call for the neighbors’ help to break down the door, but it was too late. The young woman was found dead in the room. She reportedly left a note before her presumed suicide. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this tragedy.