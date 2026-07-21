Cotonou: Injuries and significant material damage in a violent traffic accident

Road safety is once again at the forefront of concerns in Cotonou following a serious accident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The collision took place at the “Acca et Fils” intersection, a route with high traffic density that is regularly criticized for its danger.

According to eyewitness testimonies collected on the scene, the accident involved a tricycle loaded with beverage crates as well as several motorcyclists using the same stretch of road. Although the exact circumstances of the impact are still to be clarified by the relevant authorities, the force of the collision overturned a significant portion of the beverage load and severely damaged the vehicles involved.

Several road users were injured to varying degrees during the collision. The tragedy sparked strong emotions and distress among residents and passersby who witnessed the scene.

Rapid response by civil protection

Alerted within the first minutes of the tragedy, the personnel from the Beninese Civil Protection Agency (ABPC) intervened urgently. The rescuers administered first aid to the victims at the scene before ensuring their swift evacuation to a hospital for proper care.

Call for security at the “Acca et Fils” intersection

This incident revives the debate about the development and regulation of traffic at the Acca et Fils intersection, a recurring site of collisions and road accidents. In light of this situation, road users and residents once again urge the relevant authorities to take concrete measures, including the installation of effective traffic regulation devices (traffic lights or speed bumps) and strengthening controls as well as raising awareness about strict compliance with the Highway Code.