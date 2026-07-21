Benin: the new president of the CES will be revealed this Wednesday, July 22.

The Economic and Social Council (CES) is about to open a new chapter in its history. This Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the members of the institution will set up their office. While no official announcement has been made yet, several sources mention Abdoulaye Bio Tchané as the favorite to take over the presidency.

The office of the new mandate of the Economic and Social Council (CES) will be officially installed this Wednesday, July 22, 2026, according to Matin Libre. This step will mark the effective start of activities for the reformed institution, which is expected to play an increased role in the economic and social governance of Benin.

During this first session, the members of the Council will need to elect the officials who will make up the office of the institution, including its president. While the outcome of the vote remains uncertain, several reliable sources present former State Minister Abdoulaye Bio Tchané as the main favorite.

After announcing his departure from the government, where he served for ten years as the minister in charge of Development and Coordination of Government Action, the leader of the Republican Bloc also renounced his seat as a deputy. Appointed as a member of the CES by the President of the Republic as part of the national contingent, he could thus begin a new chapter in his career at the head of this consultative institution.

An economist by training, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané has a solid background in public administration and international financial institutions. His track record and role in driving development policies over the last decade fuel speculation about his election.

This establishment of the office occurs as part of the reform of the Economic and Social Council, enshrined by law No. 2024-26 of July 17, 2024. The text has redefined the institution’s missions and strengthened its presence throughout the national territory, with the ambition of better addressing the economic, social, cultural, and environmental concerns of the population.

The election of the office, expected this Wednesday, will allow the CES to officially start this new mandate and launch its first activities. If Abdoulaye Bio Tchané is indeed elected, the institution will enter a new phase under the leadership of the former State Minister.