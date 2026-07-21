Gaani 2026: new provisions for a historic celebration in Nikki

In preparation for the 2026 edition of the Gaani festival, significant organizational measures and infrastructure development are being implemented to offer a celebration of unprecedented scale.

The Imperial Court of Nikki has officially unveiled the schedule of ritual celebrations. The festivities of Donkonrou, marking the traditional New Year, will take place from June 23 to June 25, 2026. They will pave the way for the grand Gaani events scheduled from August 25 to August 27, 2026.

August 25 will be dedicated to the official unveiling of the sacred drums, followed by the highlight of the event on August 26 with the grand equestrian parade and court rituals. The closing royal audience, the Kayessi, will take place on August 27.

​Modernization of sites and government mobilization

To make a strong impact and transform the event into a global tourist hub, the Beninese government is closely associating with the Imperial Court. Development projects along the route used during the ritual ceremonies have been launched to modernize the setting while preserving the spiritual heritage.

A government delegation consisting of four ministers has already visited Nikki to inspect the works of the new imperial palace and sacred sites, with full completion expected by August 23, 2026.

​An ambition for internationalization

After the test edition held last year in the new royal palace, the stated goal is to anchor the Gaani within a protocol for the internationalization of major cultural events in Benin, similar to initiatives undertaken in Ouidah or Porto-Novo.