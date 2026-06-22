Antonio Kossivi Atisso Kodjo has established himself as one of the standout players of the 2025-2026 season in the Celtiis Ligue 1. The Togolese forward from Damissa FC finished the season with 16 goals, claiming the title of top scorer in the Beninese championship.

Born on June 13, 1999, in Atakpamé, Antonio Atisso Kodjo mainly plays as a left winger. He arrived at Damissa FC with a relatively low profile on the Beninese scene, but he gradually gained prominence throughout the season, becoming his team’s major offensive weapon.

For a long time, his name was not among the top scorers. At the start of the second phase, the Togolese forward had only seven goals and seemed to be lagging in the race for the Golden Shoe. But his performance at the end of the season changed everything. More decisive in the final third and more consistent in front of goal, he took advantage of the last few matchdays to catch up and surpass his competitors.

A Decisive Acceleration in the Final Sprint

The turning point of his season came on the 29th matchday against US Cavaliers de Nikki. Despite Damissa FC’s defeat by a score of 4-3, Antonio Atisso Kodjo scored a hat-trick, bringing his total to 12 goals. This performance propelled him to the top of the scoring chart and confirmed his effectiveness in important moments.

At this stage of the season, his statistics already reflected his importance in Damissa FC’s setup. Regularly starting, he became one of the most used players on his team, contributing offensively beyond just the role of a traditional winger.

His final total of 16 goals adds even more significance to his campaign. In a team that was not among the main title contenders, finishing as the top scorer in the championship represents a significant individual achievement. This highlights both his sense of goal and his ability to make an impact on a team that received less attention than the bigger clubs of the season.

The collective title went to SOBEMAP FC, crowned champions of Benin for the first time in its history. However, on an individual level, Antonio Atisso Kodjo has left his mark on the 2025-2026 season. With his Golden Shoe, the Togolese forward exits the season with a new status: that of a player revealed by his efficiency and now expected to confirm his potential.