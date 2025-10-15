» We disappointed the people… », Junior Olaitan takes responsibility and promises a comeback

After Benin’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Nigeria, which meant elimination from qualification for the 2026 World Cup, midfielder Junior Olaitan expressed his disappointment while calling for resilience and unity.

At the end of a difficult evening, the Benin Cheetahs saw their World Cup hopes disappear. A painful setback that Junior Olaitan did not try to downplay. On his social media, the player acknowledged the team’s poor performance and apologized to the Beninese public.

« We let down the people of our dear country today, but we won’t let them down forever. Things will get better», said the midfielder, visibly moved. Although he does not hide his frustration, Olaitan prefers to draw lessons from this elimination and is already looking ahead.

« We will learn from our mistakes. Proud of this team! Let’s keep our heads high and focus now on the next Africa Cup of Nations. » A remark meant to instill a fighting spirit and to remind that the Beninese squad is still a work in progress. A few months before AFCON 2025, the Beninese will have the chance to prove that this disappointment was only a step back before a fresh start.