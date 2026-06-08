“Too old to sing?” Peter Okoye (Mr P) responds to his critics

Targeted on social media due to his age, Nigerian singer Mr P has firmly responded to calls for him to step down from the music scene. The former member of the duo P-Square denounces a double standard and refuses to see his age become a criterion for ending his career.

Peter Okoye, better known by his stage name Mr P, was quick to respond after an internet user suggested he retire from music because of his age. The 44-year-old Nigerian artist, former member of the now-separated famous duo P-Square, was called out on social media by a user. She felt that the singer, who is approaching fifty, should no longer pursue a career in afrobeats. “I don’t understand why a man nearly 50 still sings like this. It’s normal to retire,” she wrote in the caption of a clip from the artist.

This statement quickly sparked numerous reactions. Among Mr P’s supporters is Nigerian media personality Do2dtun, who denounced a form of ageism. He reminded that several international stars continue to perform well into their forties, mentioning Celine Dion, Shakira, Beyoncé, and the Backstreet Boys. “Peter is 44, but some people are so trapped in age-related prejudices that they don’t even realize what they’re saying,” he reacted.

Embracing this message, Mr P felt that these criticisms mainly came from nostalgic fans of P-Square who struggle to accept the group’s separation. The singer also condemned what he sees as a form of hypocrisy. “After realizing that their previous arguments didn’t hold, they propose a new one: I would now be too old to sing and dance,” he wrote.

He added: “Yet, these same people applaud and celebrate artists like Usher, Beyoncé, or Chris Brown when they do exactly the same thing.” A response that reignited the debate on the role of age in the music industry and on the sometimes contradictory expectations placed on artists.



