Benin: SBEE announces power outages in 11 departments this Thursday, July 23.
Major disruptions in the electrical power supply are affecting 11 out of 12 departments in Benin this Thursday, July 23, 2026.
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SUMMARY
In a statement released on Tuesday, July 21, the Benin Electric Power Company (SBEE) urges its subscribers to make necessary arrangements due to scheduled maintenance work on the national grid.
Only the department of Ouémé is completely spared from these cuts. The disruptions will be noticeable between 10 AM and 3 PM in some departments and between 11 AM and 3 PM in others.
Summary of the affected areas and locations
Southern Zone
- Littoral : Cotonou (Adjaha, Fidjrossè, Djebou, Agla, Sinoutin, and surroundings).
- Atlantique :
- Abomey-Calavi : Womê, Tankpê, Alègléta, Yémandjro, Womê-Sodo, Maria-Gléta, and surroundings.
- Ouidah : Sokoudénou, Tandahota, Zounvèssèhou, and surroundings.
- Mono : Zoungbonou, Houéyogbé, Doutou, Adromê, and surroundings.
- Couffo : Egbohové, Tchanvêdi, Mêtohoué, Agnavo, Dévé, Doumahou, and surroundings.
- Plateau : Takon, Ifangni, Awai, Sakété, Yoko, Odanrégoun, and surroundings.
Central Zone
- Collines : Loulê, Kpingni, Ayédorô, Kpékouté, Tangbé, Vêdji, Bétou, Kéré, Gomé, Soclogbo, Léma, Sokpohounta, and surroundings.
Northern Zone
- Borgou : Nikki, Bouka, Béssassi, Ansêkê, Quèssè, and surroundings.
- Donga : Commune of Djougou (Bariénou and surroundings).
- Atacora : Natitingou, Boukoumbé, Kouafa, and surroundings.
- Alibori : Kandifo, Bensekou, Liboussou, Piami, Ségbana, Libantè, Lougou, Sokotindji, Kambara, and surroundings.
The SBEE apologizes to its customers for the inconveniences caused by these technical interventions aimed at improving the quality of the network.
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