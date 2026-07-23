Benin: double ceremony this Wednesday at the Marina Palace under the presidency of Romuald Wadagni

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, chaired a double ceremony on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Palace of Marina in Cotonou, marking the strengthening and renewal of two major state institutions: the Economic and Social Council (CES) and the High Court of Justice (HCJ).

The head of state officially installed the new advisors constituting the 8th term of the Economic and Social Council (CES). This ceremony marks the effective start of the work of the advisory institution, which is called to enlighten the executive and legislative powers on the major economic, social, and cultural choices of the nation.

Oath-taking of the members of the High Court of Justice

In the second part of this republican meeting, President Wadagni received the oath of the six new representatives of the National Assembly who are to sit within the High Court of Justice.

This step completes the composition of the court competent to judge the head of state and members of the government in cases of high treason or crimes committed in the exercise of their functions.