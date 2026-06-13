These former nations that played in the World Cup before disappearing

Since its first edition in 1930, the World Cup has not only told the story of football. It has also accompanied the major geopolitical upheavals of the 20th century. USSR, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, East Germany, the Dutch East Indies, or Zaire: several teams have contested the World Cup under names and flags that no longer exist today.

The World Cup was born in 1930 in Uruguay. Since then, it has become the biggest sporting event on the planet. But in nearly a century of existence, the tournament has not only seen generations of footballers come and go. It has also navigated through wars, independence movements, ideological divisions, regime changes, and state reconfigurations.

Through its archives, the World Cup tells another story: that of countries that have changed names, borders, or regimes, sometimes disappearing completely from the political map. The USSR, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, East Germany, the Dutch East Indies, or Zaire have all played on the pitches of the World Cup. Today, these teams no longer exist in their original form.

Football, however, keeps their trace. In the records, statistics, and memories of supporters, these former nations continue to exist as witnesses of a vanished world.

The USSR, a Sporting Power Erased by History

The Soviet Union was long one of the great sporting powers of the 20th century. In the World Cup, the USSR participated in seven finals: 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, and 1990. Its best performance remains a fourth place in 1966 in England.

But political history eventually caught up with sporting history. After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the gradual collapse of the communist bloc, the Soviet Union officially disappeared in December 1991. This breakup gave rise to several independent states, including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Baltic states, Georgia, Armenia, and the Central Asian republics.

In football terms, Russia is generally considered the sporting heir of the USSR in international competitions. However, this succession does not encompass the richness of the former Soviet team, which included players from several republics, notably Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and Armenia.

The disappearance of the USSR reminds us that national teams are not just sports organizations. They also reflect states, political systems, and collective identities sometimes destined to vanish.

Czechoslovakia: Two Finals Before Separation

Czechoslovakia is among the former great nations of European football. It participated in eight World Cup finals and reached the final twice: in 1934, defeated by Italy, and again in 1962, losing to Brazil with Pelé and Garrincha.

For several decades, this team represented a state that emerged after World War I, in the heart of Central Europe. However, after the fall of communism, internal political tensions led to a peaceful separation. On January 1, 1993, Czechoslovakia ceased to exist and gave birth to two countries: the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In football history, the Czech Republic is often presented as the main heir of Czechoslovakia, for both administrative and sporting reasons. However, the memory of this former team also belongs to Slovakia, whose players contributed to the shared history.

Czechoslovakia symbolizes a unique case: that of a nation that disappeared without war, but whose sporting legacy remains shared between two sovereign states.

Yugoslavia, Serbia and Montenegro, Then Serbia: A Fragmented History

Yugoslavia has a unique place in the history of the World Cup. Present since the first edition in 1930, it was long regarded as a feared team, capable of producing generations of technical and creative players. Under various political forms, it participated in several World Cups, before the country’s breakup permanently changed the landscape of Balkan football.

The socialist Yugoslavia vanished in the 1990s, following a violent disintegration process. This rupture gave rise to several independent states, including Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and later Montenegro and Kosovo, whose status remains politically sensitive depending on the countries.

In football terms, Serbia is now considered the heir to Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montenegro in international archives. In 2006, the team still participated in the World Cup under the name of Serbia and Montenegro, even as Montenegro became independent that same year. Starting in 2010, Serbia competed under its own name.

This trajectory illustrates how a single statistical line can conceal several successive political realities. Behind the results attributed to Serbia lies a complex story, marked by federations, ruptures, new flags, and competing memories.

East Germany: The DDR That Beat the West

Germany offers one of the most symbolic episodes in World Cup history. After the Second World War, the country was divided into two states: the Federal Republic of Germany, in the West, and the German Democratic Republic, in the East. This division reflects the confrontation between the Western bloc and the Soviet bloc during the Cold War.

East Germany only participated in the World Cup once, in 1974. But this sole appearance entered legend. The tournament was hosted in West Germany, and the draw placed both Germanys in the same group. On June 22, 1974, in Hamburg, East Germany defeated West Germany 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jürgen Sparwasser. FIFA recalls that this match remains the only duel between the two senior national teams and that East Germany triumphed over the host country.

The irony is strong: West Germany, defeated by its Eastern neighbor in the first round, would go on to win the World Cup just a few days later. East Germany, however, never played in another final.

In October 1990, Germany was reunified. The East German national team disappeared, and the reunited German team continued the history of West Germany. However, Sparwasser’s goal remains one of the most politically charged moments in World Cup history.

The Dutch East Indies: The First Asian Team in the World Cup

Long before Japan, South Korea, Iran, or Saudi Arabia, an Asian team had already participated in the World Cup. It was the Dutch East Indies, a colonial territory under the control of the Netherlands, corresponding to present-day Indonesia.

The team participated in the 1938 edition held in France. FIFA notes that it was the first Asian team to compete in a World Cup final. Its run was brief: it faced Hungary in Reims and lost 6-0 in a tournament that was then played in a knockout format.

After World War II, the territory declared its independence in 1945. Indonesia then gained recognition as a sovereign state and pursued its own footballing journey. However, it has not reached the World Cup finals since that historic appearance in 1938 as the Dutch East Indies.

This case is one of the most fascinating in World Cup history. It shows how a sporting participation can be linked to a colonial reality that has since disappeared, while becoming a memory element for an independent state.

Zaire: The First Sub-Saharan African Team in the World Cup

Africa has also experienced these changes in name and trajectory. In 1974, Zaire became the first sub-Saharan African team to participate in a World Cup finals. The country, then led by Mobutu Sese Seko, competed in the World Cup held in West Germany.

Sportingly, the experience was difficult. Zaire lost all three of its group matches against Scotland, Yugoslavia, and Brazil, without scoring a goal. The 9-0 defeat against Yugoslavia remains one of the heaviest in the tournament’s history. FIFA+ reminds us that Zaire’s group in 1974 included Yugoslavia, Brazil, Scotland, and the Zaire Leopards.

But beyond the results, this participation holds historical significance. Zaire paved the way for sub-Saharan African teams in the biggest football competition. The Democratic Republic of Congo, the name taken by the country in 1997, remains the heir to this appearance.

The story of Zaire in the World Cup also reminds us that African football has often progressed in complex political contexts, balancing national ambitions, regime propaganda, preparation difficulties, and the quest for international recognition.

When the World Cup Becomes a Mirror of the World

These vanished teams tell a simple truth: the World Cup is never separate from history. It records the changes of flags, the disappearances of states, independence movements, reunifications, and new national identities.

The USSR gave way to Russia and several independent republics. Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Yugoslavia fragmented into several states, some of which have become global football players, like Croatia, which was a semi-finalist in 1998 and a finalist in 2018. East Germany was absorbed into reunified Germany. The Dutch East Indies became Indonesia. Zaire has become the Democratic Republic of the Congo again.

Each case serves as a reminder that football statistics can sometimes be more complicated than they appear. When a team disappears, its results do not always vanish. They are passed on, reallocated, shared, or debated according to the rules of international federations and political legacies.

This gives the World Cup a unique dimension. It is not just a competition between teams. It is also a living archive of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century. Behind every jersey lies a state, a story, a memory, and sometimes a country that no longer exists.