The Attorney General of the International Criminal Court suspended!

Accused of sexual assault by a former colleague, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has been suspended from his duties. The 125 member states of the institution will now have to decide on his retention or dismissal.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has been suspended from his duties with immediate effect. The decision was made on Monday, June 8, by the Bureau of the Assembly of State Parties, the supervisory body of the Court.

Already placed on leave since May 2025, the British magistrate faces sexual assault allegations made by a member of his team. He continues to firmly contest these claims.

According to a statement released by the officials of the Assembly of State Parties, the suspension does not prejudice the final outcome of the disciplinary procedure initiated against him. However, the findings reviewed by the bureau mention “serious misconduct,” thereby opening the door to a possible dismissal.

The 125 member states of the ICC will now have to weigh in on the prosecutor’s fate. A final decision is expected at an upcoming meeting, which should be scheduled for June 17.

The case dates back to 2024 when an employee of the prosecutor’s office made accusations against Karim Khan. An independent investigation conducted under the auspices of the United Nations was then launched. According to several credible sources, this investigation reportedly gathered evidence that could corroborate the allegations.

However, last March, a panel of three judges tasked with reviewing the case concluded that the available evidence did not allow for a definitive establishment of the facts. Despite this assessment, the Bureau of the Assembly of State Parties decided to proceed with the disciplinary procedure.

Karim Khan’s lawyers, for their part, denounce the decision as “illegal” and “lacking evidentiary basis.” They believe that their client’s rights have not been fully respected.

This case arises in a particularly delicate context for the ICC. It came to light publicly while Karim Khan was seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the context of the Gaza conflict. Since then, the Court has also faced diplomatic pressure and American sanctions.

The first prosecutor in the history of the ICC to be officially suspended, Karim Khan could be dismissed if the member states validate the bureau’s recommendation. In that case, a process for appointing a new prosecutor will have to be initiated.