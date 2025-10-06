Tems becomes the best-selling African female artist in the United States.

With “Wait For U”, her collaboration with Future and Drake, Nigerian singer Tems reaches a historic milestone and establishes herself as the best-selling African female artist in the U.S. market.

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has just achieved a historic feat by becoming the first African artist to sell more than 10 million copies of a single in the United States.

Her collaborative track “Wait For U”, recorded with Future and Drake, crossed that symbolic threshold according to the specialized platform Chart Data, making the song eligible for RIAA Diamond certification. Tems thus becomes the second African artist to reach this level after Wizkid and his global hit “One Dance” alongside Drake.

Already awarded multiple Platinum and Gold certifications for songs like “Essence”, “Free Mind” and “Me & U”, Tems now stands as the best-selling African female artist in the United States.

