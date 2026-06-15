Democratic Party: the Houndété camp resumes the legal battle, hearing scheduled for June 18

After an initial court ruling favorable to the leadership led by Nourénou Atchadé, Éric Houndété’s camp refuses to admit defeat. The dissenters have appealed and will be back in court on June 18th.

The judicial saga surrounding the internal crisis of the party Les Démocrates is far from over. While a court ruling validated at the end of April the new leadership set up after the departure of former president Thomas Boni Yayi, the camp of former vice president Éric Houndété has decided to take the case to the appellate court.

According to Bip radio, the hearing is scheduled for June 18, 2026. This new judicial stage could be decisive for the future of the main opposition party in Benin, which has been facing deep internal divisions for several months.

At the heart of the dispute are the decisions made by the extraordinary national council of the party held last April. This meeting notably ratified the appointment of Nourénou Atchadé as the head of the political formation and imposed disciplinary measures against several officials accused of supporting positions contrary to the party’s line.

Seized by dissenting members, the court had however ruled that the decisions made by the governing bodies were in accordance with the party’s statutes, thereby validating the new leadership team. This decision was welcomed by the Atchadé camp as a return to legality.

But for Éric Houndété’s supporters, the matter is far from closed. By appealing, they hope to obtain the annulment of the ruling made in the first instance and have their arguments recognized by the higher court.

The hearing on June 18 is therefore highly anticipated. It could either reinforce the current leadership of the party or further reopen the debate on the governance of Les Démocrates.

Moreover, this new judicial battle comes at a delicate time for the political formation, which is trying to rebuild after the turmoil that followed Boni Yayi’s resignation and the differences that emerged as the 2026 election deadlines approach. The court had already validated the new leadership of the party at the end of April, but the appeal filed by Houndété’s camp keeps the matter at the center of Beninese political news.