Tchaourou: a headless body found on the interstate road

A headless body was discovered along the interstate, in the municipality of Tchaourou, according to Le Matinal.

A macabre discovery was made on Monday, March 2, 2026, by passersby who immediately alerted the local authorities. The body, which lay headless near the highway, provoked a strong reaction among locals. The exact circumstances of this act remain unknown for the time being.

Alerted, security forces were dispatched to the scene to carry out the usual checks and secure the area. An investigation has been opened by the competent authorities to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances that led to this murder.

The investigations continue, in the hope of solving this tragedy and bringing those responsible for this act to justice, which has deeply shocked the local community.