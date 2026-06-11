Ballon d’Or 2026: James Rodríguez sees Luis Díaz as a serious contender

Former Real Madrid star and Colombia captain, James Rodríguez, has not hidden his admiration for Luis Díaz. The attacking midfielder believes that his compatriot has all the qualities to contend for the Ballon d’Or, especially with a remarkable run in the 2026 World Cup.

James Rodríguez has shown his support for Luis Díaz in the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or. The former Real Madrid playmaker believes that the Colombian winger from Bayern Munich is already among the best players on the planet. When asked about his compatriot’s chances of winning the most prestigious individual award, Rodríguez spoke particularly highly of the former Liverpool player.

According to him, Díaz’s performances at the highest level already place him in the very select circle of the best footballers of the moment. However, the captain of the Colombian national team believes that a successful run in the World Cup could be decisive in awarding the trophy. “Why couldn’t Luis Díaz win the Ballon d’Or? For me, he is already among the five best players in the world,” Rodríguez stated in comments reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The former Madrid player believes that a presence of Colombia in the World Cup final would significantly enhance his compatriot’s chances in the race for the prestigious trophy. Arriving at Bayern Munich after his time at Liverpool, Luis Díaz quickly established himself as one of the key players for the Bavarian club. His performances greatly contributed to Bayern’s Bundesliga title last season. With just a few weeks before the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Colombian appears as one of the credible outsiders, even though the competition is fierce against players like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, and Jude Bellingham.



