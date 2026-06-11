Benin: the FCBE party welcomes the diplomatic offensive and the initial social measures of Wadagni.

In a statement from its political office published this Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the Force Cauris for an Emerging Benin (FCBE) expressed its strong satisfaction with the initial orientations and decisions taken by President Romuald Wadagni, sworn in as head of Benin on May 24, 2026.

Through this official declaration, the political formation extends its congratulations to the successor of Patrice Talon and firmly encourages him to maintain this course to meet the aspirations of the population.

The political note, signed by the Interim National Executive Secretary, Garba Yaya, particularly emphasizes the reorientation of Benin’s diplomacy. The party enthusiastically welcomes the sub-regional offensive initiated by the head of state, notably his strategic visit to Niger, a neighbor with which bilateral relations had significantly deteriorated in recent years.

The FCBE urges President Wadagni to persist in this dynamic of high-level dialogue to definitively seal the reopening of land borders and rejuvenate the essential trade flows for the economy of both nations.

Domestically, the party leaders rejoice at the first strong signals sent by the new government through emergency social measures targeting priority sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.

While encouraging the expansion of these efforts to other vital levers of the national economy to sustainably ease the household budget, the FCBE clarifies its position on the political chessboard. The party, which supported Paul Hounkpè’s candidacy during the presidential election on April 12, 2026, formally reiterates its commitment within the presidential movement and promises constructive support for the development actions led by President Romuald Wadagni.