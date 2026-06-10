CRIET: the conviction of Désiré Vodonou and Wilfried Ayatodé upheld on appeal

The appeals chamber of the Court for the repression of economic crimes and terrorism has issued its ruling in the banking fraud case involving former deputy Désiré Vodonou and businessman Wilfried Ayatodé.

The court confirmed the majority of the sentences pronounced in the first instance.

In its decision, the Court sentenced Wilfried Ayatodé to 20 years in prison, along with a fine of 314 million CFA francs.

Désiré Vodonou received a sentence of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of the same amount, as did Senegalese computer scientist Sérigne Abdoul Aziz Sy, who is also prosecuted in this case.

In addition to the prison sentences and financial penalties, the appeals chamber ordered the confiscation of several real estate properties and bank assets belonging to the convicted individuals, believing these assets to be linked to the crimes charged.

Civically, the Court also ordered Désiré Vodonou, Wilfried Ayatodé, and Sérigne Abdoul Aziz Sy to jointly pay over 628 million CFA francs to Orabank Benin as damages to compensate for the harm suffered by the banking institution.