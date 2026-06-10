Benin: a man arrested in Cotonou for serious knife violence against his partner

A presumed case of violence against women is actively engaging social services and security forces in Benin’s economic capital.

The events took place on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Agla, specifically in the Ahogbohouè neighborhood located in the 13th arrondissement of Cotonou. According to information reported by Banouto, the head of the Unique Social Promotion Office in Ahogbohoué alerted judicial authorities after identifying a situation of domestic violence deemed particularly alarming.

According to elements of the report transmitted to the relevant services, a man with the initials A. A. is formally suspected of having inflicted serious bodily harm on his partner, Ms. A. N., using a blade.

In light of the urgency of the situation and the victim’s health condition, which raised serious concerns, she was immediately evacuated to the Integrated Child Care Center to receive urgent medical treatment appropriate for the severity of her injuries.

Alongside the medical care provided to the victim, the officials from the Unique Social Promotion Office closely collaborated with law enforcement to locate the alleged attacker. The investigations carried out as a result of this collaboration bore fruit on the same day of the incident, allowing investigators to find and apprehend the suspect A. A. in the Gbégamey neighborhood.

This individual was promptly taken to the police station and placed in custody at the security facilities. While the judicial process is ongoing, authorities continue the necessary steps and hearings to clarify the exact circumstances and motives of this aggression.