“Defending a title is a huge challenge,” Scaloni remains cautious ahead of Argentina’s debut.

The reigning world champion, Argentina, heads into the 2026 World Cup as a favorite. However, Lionel Scaloni refuses to let confidence run high and reminds everyone that defending a world title is one of the toughest tasks in international football.

With just days to go before Argentina’s opening match against Algeria, Scaloni has chosen to temper expectations surrounding his team. The coach of the Albiceleste knows that his players will be especially scrutinized following their world title win in Qatar in 2022. Having been crowned world champions for the third time in their history after defeating France in the final, Argentina approaches this North American World Cup with particularly positive momentum. Since their triumph in Qatar, the South American team has shown remarkable consistency, suffering only a few defeats across all competitions.

Messi’s teammates are notably on a five-match winning streak, recently capped off with a convincing victory against Iceland (3-0) in their last preparation match. These results have allowed them to reclaim the top spot in the FIFA rankings. Despite this regained confidence, Scaloni refuses to look too far ahead. The Argentine coach believes that retaining a world title is a considerable challenge, even for a team accustomed to high-stakes matches.

“No one can guarantee another World Cup win. However, I can assure you that this group will give everything on the pitch and fight until the end,” he stated. Drawn into Group J with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, Argentina aims for a historic achievement: to become the first nation to defend its world title since Brazil in 1962. According to Opta’s projections, the Albiceleste ranks among the top contenders for glory, with about a 10.5% chance of winning the tournament.



