2026 World Cup: Ronaldo far ahead of Messi and Mbappé, the top 11 highest-paid players

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to financially dominate global football. According to estimates published by Sportico, the captain of Portugal is the highest-paid player in the 2026 World Cup, ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a reference point, both on and off the field. According to figures released by Sportico, the captain of the Portuguese national team is the highest-paid player among the participants in the 2026 World Cup. The Al-Nassr forward is said to have generated around $295 million in income over the past twelve months, before taxes and commissions. A colossal sum that places him far ahead of his competitors.

The majority of this income comes from his contract in Saudi Arabia. After extending his commitment with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is said to have received nearly $230 million in sports revenue over the last year. This is in addition to approximately $65 million from his numerous commercial partnerships, including with Nike and Herbalife.

Behind the Portuguese superstar, Lionel Messi occupies second place with estimated earnings of $140 million, evenly split between his sports revenue and endorsement contracts. Kylian Mbappé completes the podium with $100 million, ahead of Erling Haaland ($80 million) and Vinicius Junior ($60 million).

Among the other stars in the Top 10 are Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Riyad Mahrez, Jude Bellingham, and Lamine Yamal, proving that the biggest names in global football continue to attract significant revenue, well beyond their athletic performances.

The highest-paid players of the 2026 World Cup